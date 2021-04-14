OnePlus is celebrating all things OnePlus with a huge sales event called OnePlus Day. You're going to find a ton of great deals available while this is all going on. Get a great price whether you're interested in a new OnePlus smartphone, which you can get for hundreds of dollars off today, or just want something to complement the phone you already have (like 50% off a protective case or some Bluetooth headphones at a discount).

For example, one of the best deals available in the sale is on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bluetooth headphones. They are discounted to $29.95 during this event, which is a $20 discount off the website's regular price and $30 off what they're going for at other retailers like Amazon. Not only that, but if you add two pairs of headphones to you cart you'll get the second pair completely free. That's $100 worth of headphones discounted to just $30 total. Huge savings.

OnePlus Day OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones and OnePlus 8 smartphone The headphones are going for $30 instead of $50, and adding two to your cart gives you one pair completely free. Other deals include $300 off the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, $200 off the OnePlus 8, 50% off cases, and more. $29.95 $100.00 $70 off See at OnePlus

Sure, the Bullets Wireless Z headphones use an older wireless design, but that doesn't mean they aren't great headphones. First off, they sound awesome with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and a super bass tone fitted into each earbud. You'll get rich audio and tonality every time you play your favorite tunes. They're also very lightweight at 28g so you'll hardly notice them.

In addition to that, these headphones have a great battery life that lasts up to 20 hours. Thanks to the USB-C charging method, you can also get super fast charging with up to 10 hours of audio after just 10 minutes. Other features include a IP55 rating for dust and water resistance so you can use them at the gym and in-line controls for the volume, skipping tracks, accessing your phone's voice assistant, and more.

One of the other great deals going on during the OnePlus Day event is on the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. Save $300 on the former and $200 on the latter while the event continues. We have written about and extensively reviewed the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Whatever you need to know about these phones, we have the answers. And now you can save a ton on either one.

The deals end in about 12 hours so get them while they're hot.