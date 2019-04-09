Buy a new phone at Verizon and you can get a $200 prepaid MasterCard. The available phones include all the latest and greatest from Android: the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10s, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note9, LG V40 ThinQ, LG G8 ThinQ, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Red Hydrogen One, or the Moto Z3. Pick any one of those phones and sign up for a new line of service on Verizon Unlimited. After you make your purchase, go to Verizon's Promotion Center website and enter the code APRILSWITCH. You'll have some other info you need to fill out, but in about eight weeks you'll get your MasterCard.

Want to save $450 more? Trade in a select device, like your old phone, within 30 days of your above purchase. Verizon will give you a $450 promo credit if you're adding a new line. Older phones (like the Galaxy S7 and earlier) max out at $300. The credit will be applied to your account over the course of 24 months. You can also save this way if you're upgrading from an existing line. Verizon will give $200 for trade-ins for upgrades or $100 for older phones. By the way, the list of select devices is pretty extensive and includes dozens of iPhone and Android models.

When we reviewed the Pixel 3, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, and called it The Best. So much about this phone is outstanding, including the extremely accurate OLED touchscreen displays, the design that includes a back made of Gorilla Glass 5 so it's durable but still supports wireless charging, and the 12.2MP camera with improved HDR+ processing.

The reviewer called the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL easy recommendations for the best Android phone: "I can recommend them without qualms or caveats, because they're just so good at doing the things everyone wants from a modern smartphone — whether they're a novice or an expert — without show-stopping issues, problems, or tricks to learn. That's the beauty of buying a Google Pixel."

Sprint also has a deal on the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+. Get the S10e for $15 a month, the S10 for $20 a month, or the S10+ for $25 a month on Sprint's Flex Lease 18-month plan. After that time is up, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model or buy the rest of the price of the phone. The S10e is normally $31.25 a month, so you're saving $16.25 a month. The deal is applied within two bills. It requires a new line of service and approved credit. You'll have to pay the remaining balance if you cancel early.

Read more about the Galaxy S10 series, if that's the phone you're interested in. Much like the Pixel 3, we also gave the S10 4.5 stars and a The Best recommendation. It has one of the best smartphone displays we've ever seen, powerful technology, and three cameras that include one 16MP ultra wide-angle camera you'll just want to mess around with. The review said, "the Galaxy S10 gets as close as possible to fulfilling the promise of being the best phone for the widest range of people out there" and reviewer Andrew Martonik added, "I can recommend a Galaxy S10 or S10+ to anyone and not worry that it'll be missing something they want or rely on in a modern high-end smartphone."