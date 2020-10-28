If you're looking for a killer Ring Video Doorbell deal, look no further than this refurbished bundle offering a factory reconditioned Ring Video Doorbell Pro with a 1st-gen Amazon Echo Show at Woot. The pair of devices is going for only $124.99 there — less than the doorbell alone usually goes for — making it a total no-brainer. All you have to do is add both the doorbell and the smart display to your cart and you'll see the extra savings applied automatically at checkout.

These two devices make a great pairing, hence the bundle. The 1st-gen Echo Show has a 7-inch compact display and Alexa built right in. You can use it to control your entire smart home, but you can also use Alexa to check in on your Ring device and see who's at the door. Thanks to the Video Doorbell Pro's built-in speakers and mic, you can talk to visitors without leaving your kitchen. You can also get alerts sent straight to your device any time the Ring Video Doorbell Pro detects motion or someone rings the doorbell.

Outside of checking on the front door, there are plenty of other things you can do with the Echo Show. Manage your calendar, make to-do lists, get updates on the weather, traffic, or news, and even cook along with recipes. Use the display to watch your favorite shows, make video calls, listen to the radio, or keep up with the latest audiobooks and podcasts. You can even stream music from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, or Apple Music.

While the original Echo Show has been supplanted by the 2nd-gen model with its improved sound and larger screen, as well as the more compact Echo Show 5, the 1st-gen model has been well-received since its release and is a great entry point to the Alexa ecosystem. At Amazon, almost 22,000 reviewers give the original Echo Show 4.2 stars on average.

The Video Doorbell Pro will replace your existing hardwired doorbell, and it comes with one of four different colored faceplates so you can match the exterior of your home. Then you just leave it there! The Pro is designed to work in any temperature with an operating range between -5 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

The camera has a 160-degree field of view that covers a huge space in front of your door. It can record in 1080p resolutions for crystal clear video, and there are integrated infrared LEDs so you can still see who's at the door even at night. The video that gets transmitted is extra secure, too, thanks to bank-grade encryption.

