Six games into the season, the Bundesliga is in full swing in Germany though we get our first installment of Der Klassiker today as Borussia Dortmund host champions Bayern Munich. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream guide.

Today's game sees the Bundesliga's top two sides face off in the first Klassiker action of the 2020/21 Bundesliga campaign. Last season's two Klassiker meetings were important in sealing an eighth successive title for Bayern Munich. The first saw Dortmund thumped 4-0 in a game that really set the tone for the rest of the season, and the win in the subsequent meeting saw FCB move seven points clear of BVB in the title race.

Though this is their first league meeting, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich did meet in this season's traditional curtain-raising DFL-Supercup with the Bavarians coming out on top in that with a 3-2 win, a late Joshua Kimmich goal making the difference back in September.

With the two sides in such similar form — the only notable difference being Munich's slightly better Champions League group stage records — it's a tough one to call. The rival teams will be intent on taking home maximum points in a game that could help decide the title race come the end of the season so it's bound to be an entertaining game.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Saturday for this match which is set to kick-off is at 6:30pm CEST local time.

That makes it a 5:30pm GMT start in the UK with 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:30am AEDT start on Sunday morning.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Bundesliga further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).