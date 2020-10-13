What you need to know
- Borderlands 3 is the latest looter shooter in the very popular humorous franchise.
- Today, 2K Games announced that Borderlands 3 is officially coming to next-gen, and even as a launch title.
- Players who own or purchase the game on current-gen consoles will get a free next-gen upgrade on newer consoles.
- The Xbox Series X and PS5 will hit 4K at 60fps, and up to four-player split-screen co-op will be added.
Much of the world is currently pre-occupied with the incredible Amazon Prime Day deals currently going on, but that isn't stopping 2K Games from making a splash with the announcement that Borderlands 3 is coming to next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the Playstation 5. Whether you're returning to the fray or joining for the first time, Vault Hunters in Borderlands 3 will relish the action in glorious 4K resolution at 60fps on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, with the Xbox Series S likely hitting 60fps but at a lower resolution.
Even better, Borderlands 3's entrance into next-gen gaming comes in the form of a completely free update that any players who have purchased or plan to purchase the game can receive on their respective platform. This means Xbox One editions of Borderlands 3 will get a free upgrade for the Xbox Series X and S on November 10, 2020, while PS4 editions will get a free upgrade for the PS5 on November 12, 2020 for parts of the world and November 19, 2020 for the rest of the world.
Not only has Borderlands 3 been updated to take advantage of the power of next-gen consoles, but the Xbox Series X and S, and PS5, will also add three and four-player split-screen local co-op to the game, which is fantastic, while a free update going to current and next-gen versions of the game will add two-player vertical split-screen local co-op.
If you haven't played Borderlands 3 yet, the game is currently discounted on Amazon for current-gen consoles, and you can play the game in all of its next-gen glory when you get your brand-new console, be it on launch day or later on.
Coming to next-gen
Borderlands 3
Prepare for the fight of the galaxy.
Borderlands 3 promises a ton of action and mayhem. Pick your new favorite Vault Hunter and get ready to save the worlds. No pressure or anything. Oh, and watch out for the wildlife.
