Dish-owned Boost Mobile is introducing a set of new Carrier Crusher plans targeted squarely at the Big Three carriers. These plans include a new unlimited everything plan with 12GB of hotspot data and a few 5GB options. These plans are billed multiple months at a time with increased savings when you pay for the longer-term upfront.

This new unlimited plan breaks down to $25 per month when you prepay for 12 months. You can also get it for three months at a time for $30 per month. Boost plans come with 4G LTE and 5G support if you have a compatible phone, and speed is unlimited until you use 35GB in one month. This plan also comes with 12GB of hotspot data per month so that you can share your connection with a great Android tablet or other connected devices.

The 5GB plan comes in at $15 per month when billed every three or six months. If it's billed for 12 months, the cost comes down to $14 per month.

Head of Boost Mobile, Stephen Stokols, said:

Americans don't want to pay a penny more than they have to for wireless access. Boost believes that wireless service should be affordable to all. Today, Boost's Carrier Crusher plans offer Americans a new reality where customers can get unlimited data, voice, and text for less than 50% of what they pay on the nation's largest carriers.

Boost Mobile still relies on the 5G coverage of other carriers like many other prepaid carriers. Even so, Boost Mobile offers some of the best cell phone plans you can get, particularly if you're interested in Boost international add-ons. Boost owner, Dish Wireless, is in the process of building its own 5G network, but for the time being, it uses the T-Mobile network.