A full 8 months after launch, BlackBerry is hoping to refresh excitement in the KEY2 with a brand new color: the Red Edition. This new version doesn't provide much more than a flashy color job, but comes in as the semi-exclusive choice for the true keyboard fans out there with 128GB of storage and a higher $749 price tag.

You may recall that red (actually, "Atomic") was one of the launch colors for the KEY2 LE, but this bold and bright color looks so much better on the KEY2's metal frame. The way the matte color finish sits on the metal is just pristine, and the way it pops around the black keyboard and black back is great. I loved the look of the bright red of the KEY2 LE, but now such a flashy color has the necessary substance behind it to make it a total package. The draw of the phone is clearly its distinct red exterior that will make it stand out far more than the keyboard already does. But BlackBerry is also including exclusive red headphones, as well as a new box design for the version.

With a higher price tag of $749 (£699 in the uk and €779 in Europe), the KEY2 Red Edition isn't necessarily going to compete with the phones it's priced against; nor is it realistic to expect anyone with a silver or black KEY2 to get one. This is basically for the big BlackBerry fans who likely have a KEYone and are looking at a two-year upgrade and want to treat themselves to something unique. The KEY2 Red Edition will be launched strategically across the world, with availability across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. It's available for pre-order right away in Europe, and will hit other regions soon.