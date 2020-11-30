Though we saw plenty of tech on sale for Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales tend to lean even more heavily in that direction. That means we start to see even more stellar online-only deals on digital goods like apps and service. If you're in the market for a VPN deal this year, there's a clear standout winner today with lifetime access to FastesVPN discounted to just $16 with code BFCM20.

That deal launched on Black Friday and offered the lifetime plan for $18 though the code now takes 20% off, dropping the final price you'll pay down to just $16. The code is slated to expire today so don't miss out!

Buy once, use forever FastestVPN Rather than paying monthly for a VPN subscription, simply pay $16 upfront for FastestVPN and use it for life. It features 256-bit AES encryption, 15 simultaneous devices, unlimited bandwidth, and much more. Includes a 15-day money-back guarantee. $16.00 $600.00 $584 off See at FastestVPN With coupon: BFCM20

FastestVPN regularly goes for $10 month-to-month, though its prices fall considerably with a 3-year or 5-year plan. That being said, none of FastestVPN's other deals come anywhere close to this Cyber Monday special. The company offers a money-back guarantee in case you don't like it but at this price, there is very little risk with trying things out.

Give that you're checking out a VPN deal, you probably know a little bit about how they work and what benefits they offer, from added privacy and security to being able to access content that would otherwise be restricted in your location.

There's a lot to look for in a VPN service, but FastestVPN ticks a ton of boxes. Its VPN service offers a network of over 350 servers in 40 countries worldwide, unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection. Your subscription also allows for simultaneous use on up to 15 devices, which is more than most other providers. FastestVPN uses 256-bit AES encryption and doesn't keep any traffic logs, either.

It's likely that you spend some time banking or shopping online and often find yourself hooked up to a public Wi-Fi hotspot. If so, you could benefit from a VPN. Installing a VPN helps cloak your internet activity in anonymity and stops you from being tracked across the web for advertising, having your traffic intercepted, or running into malicious sites. They are also great if you want to access content that is blocked in your region or if you're on vacation abroad and want to watch content from back home.

It's well worth snagging a lifetime subscription at this discounted price while you can. At $18 with the above coupon, it's kind of a no-brainer and that money-back guarantee allows you to try it out in the real world for a while before deciding whether to stick with it.