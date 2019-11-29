Not only is Black Friday a great time to save on hot tech devices you've been waiting to get your hands on, it's also an ideal time to invest in services that will benefit you for years to come. Case in point: Surfshark VPN. You can subscribe for just $1.77 per month if you opt into a 27-month package thanks to a wicked Black Friday sale. That's a total price of just $47.76 that you pay once for more than two years of service. This is one of the best deals I've ever seen for a VPN, and taking advantage means you'll be able to traverse the internet in a safer and more private way.

Surfshark VPN Browse anonymously, securely, and with no geographic barriers. It works great on mobile, macOS, and Windows, and you can use it on an unlimited number of devices at once.

A virtual private network (VPN) is a tool that helps protect your privacy while online. Information coming from your computer, phone, or other device is sent through an encrypted tunnel to a VPN server located elsewhere in the world. That VPN server has its own IP address shared with many other users, meaning it's a lot tougher to tell who's doing what. A VPN isn't foolproof and it doesn't mean you can start committing online crimes, but it's a great way to keep out interested parties. Likewise, if you often travel and use devices on public, unprotected Wi-Fi, a VPN will be crucial in keeping your data safe.

Surfshark is relatively new to the VPN scene, but that doesn't mean it doesn't check most of the boxes you should look out for when investing. You want a service that has plenty of servers around the world, you want to make sure the service itself isn't keeping logs of your activity (or at least as few as possible), and you want to make sure the VPN isn't based in a country with strict data retention laws. Extra user-friendly features are also welcome — like a killswitch, adblocker, DNS leak protection, and strong encryption and protocols — which Surfshark does include. It also allows for P2P sharing and can be used to unblock streaming services while you're out-of-country.

Surfshark allows unlimited devices to connect simultaneously — something not usually seen with major VPN services — so you can get your family in on the security. It also works on a broad range of devices, so you can feel protected without feeling restricted. Surfshark keeps no logs about what you do online, and it has more than 1,040 servers spread out over more than 61 countries. That's especially useful if you travel. Surfshark also operates under the jurisdiction of British Virgin Islands, which has no data retention laws.

Thanks to this unreal Black Friday deal, you can get 27 months of Surfshark service billed once for $47.76. That's just $1.77 per month, which is frankly a small cost for the added privacy and anonymity you'll experience while doing just about anything online. If you're not happy, Surfshark does have a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you can pay with standard options or cryptocurrencies to further protect your anonymity.

