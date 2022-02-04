Best wireless charging lamps Android Central 2022

Stylish and functional desk lamps that can do double duty and charge your phone are pretty common nowadays. As wireless charging is becoming all the rage, more devices and accessories are incorporating Qi charging. The EZVALO 4 in 1 Touch Lamp is the best wireless charging lamp that looks super cool and extremely functional. You can place a Qi-enabled mobile device atop the wireless charging lamp, use it as a portable Bluetooth speaker, and it also works as a phone holder.

Best overall EZVALO 4 in 1 Touch Lamp Portable entertainment station Charge one device wirelessly with this adjustable brightness charging lamp that functions as a Bluetooth speaker and a phone holder. $46 at Amazon

Best for stylish decor: Masdio by Ampulla Bedside Lamp While it's labeled a "bedside" lamp, the elegant design and high price suggest that this wireless charging lamp is one you'd want to place somewhere to show it off. In addition to including a table lamp and wireless charger, it also functions as a Bluetooth speaker. Employing a Light of Tree design that looks like an actual tree, it offers stepless dimming through the cherry wood shade. The 5V 1A wireless charger is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices and charging receivers. Turn it on and off using the switch and dim by sliding your fingers. A Good Night Mode via a long press will dim the 20-watt, 200 lumens LED bulb and turn it off after 30 minutes, once you presumably fall asleep. It uses Bluetooth 4.0, meanwhile, to connect to your smartphone or other mobile devices to play tunes through its built-in speaker. Place it on your bedside table, in the den, or even on your office desk. Pros: Can also play music through built-in speaker

Lamp is dimmable

Stylish and elegant design Cons: Expensive

Doesn't have USB port for charging a second device

Uses ancient Bluetooth 4.0

Best for stylish decor Masdio by Ampulla Bedside Lamp Beauty and brains This stylish and elegant gadget is a stunning showpiece as much as it is a lamp, wireless charger, and Bluetooth speaker. $140 at Amazon

$150 at Walmart

$140 at Newegg

Best for furnishing a room: Brightech Maxwell Shelf Floor Lamp Unlike other wireless charging lamps on this list, this is a full-floor, standing piece of furniture that includes a built-in lamp and wireless charger. So it's ideal for the living room, bedroom, office, or anywhere you need to maximize space like a small apartment or dorm. The Japanese-style tall and narrow floor lamp is made of wood and employs a rustic, farmhouse style that will match various types of décor. It measures about 63 inches tall and is about 10 x 10 inches wide. It's easy to assemble with about 15 inches of height in between each shelf to use the others for decorative items, books, and more. The top shelf contains a built-in wireless charger stand about 10 x 5 inches for recharging smartphones, tablets, and other wireless charging enabled devices. It also has a USB port and a standard electric wall outlet on the shelf to charge two more devices. At the top is a lamp that operates via a simple built-in pull chain switch. It comes with a 9.5-watt, 800 lumens 3,000K warm white LED bulb, but you can replace it with a smart bulb to control lighting via voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. The 110V outlet is safe to use in a 220V outlet with a 220V-110V converter. Pros: Versatile piece of furniture

Can swap the bulb for a smart one Cons: Might be more than you need

Much bigger than others

Expensive

Best for furnishing a room Brightech Maxwell Shelf Floor Lamp Ready to furnish This sleek shelf has column lighting and a shelf specifically for mobile devices, with two outlets and a wireless charging stand. $80 at Amazon

Best for desktop: AFROG Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp (4th Gen) The AFROG Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp (4th Gen) offers dimmable light in an even glow without any glare or flicker. Position it beside your computer, add more light to the screen and avoid straining your eyes. The desk lamp offers five colors in varying tones of warmth and seven brightness levels, all operated via touch controls. It comes equipped with a multi-joint arm and rotating base so you can position the direction of the light just right. The 12W bulb on the AFROG Desk Lamp emits a dazzling 1,800 lumens of light. On the charging front, it pushes out wireless top-up speeds of up to 10 and 7.5 watts to Android devices and iPhones, respectively. Just place the device atop the Qi-enabled charging surface, and you can charge any Qi-enabled device or receiver. There's also a 5V/2A USB charging port at the back left to charge a second device. While it is technically designed for desktop use, you could easily use this lamp on your bedside table. And the convenient foldable design makes it ideal for bringing with you to the office or while traveling on business. A timer will turn it off automatically after 40 or 60 minutes, ideal if you use it in the bedroom. Pros: Adjustable positioning to direct light

Easy to fold and use for travel

Plenty of modes and adjustable brightness

Budget-friendly pick Cons: Designed mainly for office use

More functional in look than stylish

Only one other USB charging port

Best for desktop AFROG Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp (4th Gen) An office companion Position this adjustable lamp on your desk to get sufficient lighting and wireless power to charge your smartphone. $44 at Amazon

$51 at Newegg

Best for bedside table: Lampression USB Nightstand Lamp Perfect for placing on your bedside table, this stylish lamp comes with a 6-inch base in brushed steel with a black fabric shade or mid-century antique brass with an ivory fabric shade, matching the décor in your bedroom or whatever room you decide to put it in. Unfortunately, the option with the darker shade is usually hard to come by. With an LED lamp offering 2,700K warm lighting from the included bulb, you get dual Qi-certified 5-watt chargers to wirelessly power up Qi-enabled mobile devices, plus an extra 2.1A fast USB charging port for charging up a second device. The light and chargers work separately, so you can still charge up your devices overnight when the light is off and charge two devices wirelessly and via USB at the same time. Charging will automatically shut off when the device is fully charged to prevent overheating or damaging the smartphone's battery. Turn the light off via an on/off switch on the front; unfortunately, it isn't dimmable. The lamp comes with a 5-foot-long cord to place it anywhere and hide the cords behind furniture or tables. Pros: Can charge multiple devices with extra USB port

Extra-long power cord for placing it anywhere

Stylish design options Cons: Not dimmable

Phone oddly sits right below glaring light

Might be awkward to fit a tablet

Best for bedside table Lampression USB Nightstand Lamp Light or charge Turn this light on when you want to illuminate the room and wirelessly charge your phone from its base, even when the light is off. $41 at Amazon (Ivory)

Best for technophiles: Floatidea Magnetic Levitating Lamp Are you a die-hard tech lover and revel in showing it to the world? There's no better way to proclaim your love of cool gadgets than the Floatidea Magnetic Levitating Lamp. Not only does it come with a 10W Qi wireless charging pad built into the base, but it's also magical. Just kidding, it's not actually magical, but that levitating Edison bulb gives off some pretty mysterious vibes. It's not sorcery that's at work here. Using complex physics laws involving magnetism, Floatidea has created an actual "flying" bulb that hangs from the lamp without anything tangible, keeping it in mid-air. You don't need to worry about whoopsies either, as the floating bulb is shatterproof and durable. The Floatidea Magnetic Levitating Lamp comes in a metallic black option and a silver finish. It is also energy efficient, saving you some coins for monthly utilities. Adding to its enigmatic feel, the lamp offers touch controls to turn it on or off. Despite its hefty price tag, the Floatidea Lamp is the best wireless charging lamp for technophiles. Pros: Shatterproof floating bulb looks cool

Energy efficient

Touch power controls Cons: No brightness controls

Expensive compared to some other options

Best for technophiles Floatidea Magnetic Levitating Lamp Cool as a cucumber Indulge in your passion for tech wizardry with this floating bulb lamp that doubles as a wireless charger. $100 at Amazon

Best for traditional look: Macally Wireless Charging Lamp If you'd prefer a lamp that looks like a traditional lamp but hides some cool and modern high-tech features inside, this one might just fit the bill. It looks like your basic modern-designed metal lamp. It has a large circular white fabric shade covering the LED bulb, which offers up to 25,000 hours of life; it does not appear to be easily replaceable, though. But there's a secret: you can also place a mobile device on the base to wirelessly charge it! The charger works with all Qi-enabled smartphones and receivers. The lamp also includes a fast-charging 2.4A USB port for charging devices up to 10 watts. There's also surge protection, temperature control, short circuit protection, and over-current protection built-in for peace of mind when charging multiple devices. Turn on the lamp to get comfortable ambient lighting via soft, warm light at 3.6 watts of 2,700K brightness. The traditional design means it's suited for virtually anywhere, from the living room side table to your office desk, nightstand, or even front foyer. Pros: Traditional design for placing anywhere

Safety features built-in Cons: Light isn't dimmable and might be too bright for setting

Bulb does not appear to be replaceable

Might be awkward to fit a tablet