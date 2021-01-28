One of the things that makes Wear OS watches some of the best Android smartwatches is the wide range of apps available, and with so many out there, we've rounded up the best Wear OS apps for you. Regardless of whether you like using your smartwatch to keep track of your fitness goals, another way of keeping up with your notifications, or just a fun way to know what time it is, there's likely more than one app to help you out. Here are some of the best Wear OS apps currently available.

So many choices

There are many choices out there when it comes to Wear OS watches, and it doesn't matter if you have one of the best cheap Android smartwatches or the most expensive, you still get access to apps on the Google Play Store. Being able to find an app for almost anything you could want on your Wear OS smartwatch is awesome, and there are a lot of them out there.

One of the best things about Wear OS is the customization options when it comes to personalizing your watch face, and Facer is the best for that. You can build a watch face that perfectly suits your style or needs. However, if creating one isn't your forte, then there are thousands of choices available that you can get to fit your need. Options like replicas of some of the most well-known traditional watch brands to unique custom created designs spanning all tastes to let anyone get the perfect look for their watch.

Another stand-out feature for Wear OS is notifications. These smartwatches can show nearly every notification arriving on your phone on your wrist, and it's actionable even if you don't have that specific app on your smartwatch. However, for things like texts, it opens up how you can respond when you have the proper app for it. For texting on Android, one of the best messaging apps available is Google Messages. When you have it on your watch, you get all of its excellent features, including quick replies. So for your Wear OS watch, no matter how you like to use it, there's an app for you.