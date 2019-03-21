Given how reliable mobile payment options are these days, it's actually not that big of a deal if you forget your wallet at home. Our phones can now store most credit and/or loyalty cards, with your photo ID being the only physical card you actually need to have on you. This makes a wallet case a fantastic option for the new Pixel 3 XL, so we've rounded up some of the best cases available, from cheaper options made from synthetic leather to the premium Bellroy Leather Wallet Case.

It's hard not to swoon over that Bellroy Leather Wallet case, but if you want a wallet case that won't empty your wallet, the MaxBoost Folio-Style Wallet Case can do the same job of the Bellroy for one-tenth of the price.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.