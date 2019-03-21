Given how reliable mobile payment options are these days, it's actually not that big of a deal if you forget your wallet at home. Our phones can now store most credit and/or loyalty cards, with your photo ID being the only physical card you actually need to have on you. This makes a wallet case a fantastic option for the new Pixel 3 XL, so we've rounded up some of the best cases available, from cheaper options made from synthetic leather to the premium Bellroy Leather Wallet Case.
Affordable and dependable
Maxboost Folio-Style Wallet CaseStaff pick
This case has great stitching, which is a lovely white contrast to the black leather. It also has a triangular magnetic closure, and the front cover flips back into a kickstand, so you can watch videos hands-free. There's room for three cards and some cash, and your Pixel 3 XL is held in place by a TPU bumper.
Classic style
ProCase Vintage Wallet Flip Case
ProCase is known for wallet cases made with genuine leather, and if you've used one before, you'll know what to expect here. You get the standard folio style with a magnetic clasp and storage for two cards and a cash money pocket. Get that real leather feel for less.
Budget folio case
Abacus 24-7 Flip Cover Wallet Case
Made of synthetic leather with a clear ID pocket and a hidden money pocket, this folio-style wallet case may just check all your boxes. It can store up to three cards along with some cash, and the front cover doubles as a kickstand.
Sleek design
Torubia Wallet Case
Plan to use Google Pay for most of your purchases and only need a slot for your ID card? Check out this slim case that doesn't add much bulk to your pocket carry.
Premium, dude!
Bellroy Leather Phone Wallet
You went all-out on the larger Pixel 3 XL, so why not go the distance with a premium wallet case? From Bellroy, this Made for Google case features four card slots — two on the front cover, and two more hidden between the case and the back of your phone. It's made from environmentally certified leather and available in five beautiful colors.
Looking swanky
Dockem Luxe TPU Wallet Case
This card slot case has a very distinct look and I'm absolutely in love with it's tweed-like design. There are two card slots on the back to keep your money secure while a firm TPU bumper holds your Pixel 3 tightly and keeps it from scratching, scuffing, or shattering.
It's hard not to swoon over that Bellroy Leather Wallet case, but if you want a wallet case that won't empty your wallet, the MaxBoost Folio-Style Wallet Case can do the same job of the Bellroy for one-tenth of the price.
