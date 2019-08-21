Best Wallet Cases for Note 10 Android Central 2019
Wallet cases are perfect for larger phones; it just makes sense to combine the two things you probably reach for most often in your daily life down to one. It's a great solution if you have limited space in your pocket or bag, and with the range of styles available, you'll be able to find the one that fits your personal style and budget.
Leather wallet: Snakehive Leather Wallet CaseStaff Pick
Should you be after a leather wallet case for the Note 10, you can't do much better than the Snakehive Leather Wallet Case. Made out of genuine European full grain cowhide nubuck, this premium leather case is bound to get the attention of anyone that sees it. It can hold up to three credit cards and comes in six colors.
Uniquely Samsung: Samsung LED Wallet Cover
Samsung's LED Wallet Cover offers features you just won't find on any other case. While you only get one card slot on the inside, the LED display on the front lets you see the time and notifications at a glance. This latest version has also been upgraded to better protect the phone, too.
Handmade leather goods: Yogurt Genuine Handmade Leather Wallet Case
There's something extra special about a handmade leather product. Those little imperfections in the material are proof that your case is one of a kind. Yogurt's wallet cases include three card slots and are available in four colors that will age over time for a beautifully weathered look.
Hump-de-hump: VRS Design Damda Glide Shield
Not everyone is down with the folio-style wallet case. VRS Design offers a more traditional TPU case with a slide-out panel that lets you hide up to two cards and some cash on the back of your phone. It's a rugged design that will almost certainly interfere with wireless charging.
A handbag for your phone: CaseMe Detachable Zipper Wallet Case
There's a lot to unpack from this wallet case — figuratively and literally speaking. This case includes card slots for up to 11 cards, three cash slots, and a zipper compartment. Don't want to hold up all that while talking on your phone? The phone case is held by magnets and pops right off whenever you want.
Made just how you like it: StoryLeather Custom Wallet Cases
The Note 10 is a premium phone so why not pair it with a premium case? StoryLeather specializes in custom crafted leather cases and carrying bags for phones. You can choose the color and grain of the interior and exterior materials and add custom monograms or logos as desired.
Wallet cases add extra functionality to your phone
Having used a previous Note phone with a wallet case, I can speak to the simplicity and efficiency of having all your cash, cards, and phone in one place. For me, it meant only needing my phone and keys to leave the door and that's one less thing for me to remember where I put it.
Our top pick is made by SnakeHive, and they produce a really fantastic product made from genuine leather. It's available in six stylish colors through the SnakeHive website and you also have the option to add a personalized with your initials pressed into the inside of the case. Easily your best bet if you're looking for a genuine leather folio wallet case.
For a non-folio case, we recommend the VRS Design Damda Glide Shield because it's really your best option for the Note 10. Not everyone is going to love the little hump on the back of your phone, but you could use it to enhance your grip on the phone.
