Best Wallet Cases for Note 10 Android Central 2019

Wallet cases are perfect for larger phones; it just makes sense to combine the two things you probably reach for most often in your daily life down to one. It's a great solution if you have limited space in your pocket or bag, and with the range of styles available, you'll be able to find the one that fits your personal style and budget.

Wallet cases add extra functionality to your phone

Having used a previous Note phone with a wallet case, I can speak to the simplicity and efficiency of having all your cash, cards, and phone in one place. For me, it meant only needing my phone and keys to leave the door and that's one less thing for me to remember where I put it.

Our top pick is made by SnakeHive, and they produce a really fantastic product made from genuine leather. It's available in six stylish colors through the SnakeHive website and you also have the option to add a personalized with your initials pressed into the inside of the case. Easily your best bet if you're looking for a genuine leather folio wallet case.

For a non-folio case, we recommend the VRS Design Damda Glide Shield because it's really your best option for the Note 10. Not everyone is going to love the little hump on the back of your phone, but you could use it to enhance your grip on the phone.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.