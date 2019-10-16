Best Wallet Cases for Google Pixel 4 XL Android Central 2019

Fans of bigger phones will surely be eyeing the Google Pixel 4 XL, which offers a larger screen and battery.

Wallet cases are stylish and functional

Among all the case styles available for the Pixel 4 XL, nothing is more stylish and functional than a wallet case. Not only are you keeping your phone protected, but a wallet case also lets you cut down the amount of stuff you need to remember for your daily carry.

Our top pick is the super stylish Snakehive cases, and I highlighted the Honey Gold one because I think it looks the most vibrant, but be sure to check out all the available color styles.

If the folio-style case isn't your thing, but you still like the idea of stowing away some emergency cash or cards with your phone, definitely consider the VRS Design Damda Glide Shield Case . You'll either love or hate the bump, but it does give a bit more for your hands to grip onto.

