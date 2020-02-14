Best Wallet Cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra Android Central 2020

Samsung's largest phone to date is the Galaxy S20 Ultra. While some people might be against the idea of adding any extra bulk to an extra-large phone, a wallet case is the most sensible option since it provides complete protection while also letting you store some daily essentials right with your phone. These are the best wallet cases for the Galaxy S20 Ultra we've seen so far.

Add functionality with a wallet case

The bigger the phone, the harder to hold comfortably. You can find a wallet case that fits perfectly into your lifestyle whether you prefer the natural feel of leather or want a rugged design with grippy edges.

Your best value for folio-style cases is the Feitenn Fabric Wallet that's available in three color styles colors and conveniently designed for daily use with the ID card slot and durable construction.

If you'd rather store your cards behind your phone and keep a sleeker profile, you should consider the Olixar X-Ranger. The case itself is designed to be rugged with the card slot cover pulling double duty as a kickstand.

