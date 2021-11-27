You've picked a superb time of year to check out the latest cheap VPN deals as most of the best providers have already launched their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals with the lowest prices of the year. Thankfully,some of the finest VPN offers are from providers you'd find riding high on our best VPN guide. You've probably heard a lot about VPNs recently and are already aware of the reasons that you need one, but now you need to find the best price, right? We've looked through hundreds of VPN deals that are out there to bring you only the top options that are actually worth considering. Many even come with a money-back guarantee, so if it doesn't work the way you want, you'll be able to get out of the deal.

Deal of the week: PureVPN | $1.13 a month Time's almost up on this VPN deal that see prices slashed down to just $1.13 a month thanks to our coupon code: tech15. Even without the code, prices are just $1.33 a month on this exceptional five-year deal. If five years is a bit much, the two-year deal is only $1.99 a month. With a 31-day money back guarantee we think it's well worth taking for a spin given the exceptional amount of servers on offer along with 10 simultaneous connections for your devices. $1.13 a month at Pure VPN Odds are that you know what a VPN is but may not have signed up for one already. There are some common misconceptions about VPNs, especially that they are quite expensive, but that doesn't have to be the case — especially if you know where to look for the best deals (hint: it's here). In fact, you can actually score a VPN subscription for less than the price of one cup of coffee each month. Don't spend hours scouring the web and trying to figure out which VPN service has the best features for you at the best price. We've already done the work for you. All you have to do is the scrolling. Let's take a look at the best VPN deals, discounts, and coupon codes from top-rated providers to help you get started on your way to better privacy and protection in 2021.

ExpressVPN From $6.67 per month (49% off)

Pros 3,000+ servers in 94 countries

No user logs (British Virgin Islands jurisdiction)

Excellent customer support

Apps for all major platforms Cons Comparatively expensive

ExpressVPN is one of the providers that's been around for quite some time already and is highly-regarded by many people. It may not be the cheapest option, but sometimes the best VPN comes with a more expensive price tag than the others. While charging a little more than the competition, ExpressVPN makes up for it with the features and reliability it offers. Luckily, there is usually a great ExpressVPN deal to take advantage of. Right now you can get 15 months for the price of 12 with this promo that scores you three months free. It also happens to save you a cool 49% on the annual cost, making it just $6.67 per month. On top of that, you'll also get a year of Backblaze unlimited cloud backup software for free. That subscription is worth $60 so it's a great additional freebie. With ExpressVPN you get a balanced combination of speed, ease of use, security, and customer service. The app interface is easy to use, and getting it set up on a new device should only take a few minutes of your time. We actually rated it as one of the best Android VPNs out there. We can't sing enough praises for ExpressVPN. If you're in the market, you should definitely give it a shot today. If you don't like it, you can get your money back without a problem.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is our top overall pick for VPN providers, and right now you can save big when you sign up for an annual plan. Get an extra few months free, plus save 49% on the purchase. Sign up now to also snag a year of Backblaze for free. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

PureVPN From $2.04 per month (81% off)

Pros 6,500+ servers in 140+ countries

No user logs (Hong Kong jurisdiction)

Apps for all major platforms plus smart TVs and Wi-Fi routers

10 simultaneous connections Cons Slower speeds than competition

PureVPN is super affordable but reviewers have had some issues with its reliability and speed. There's a 31-day money-back guarantee if you find it doesn't perform to your standards though. It does have one of the broadest server availabilities with over 6,500 servers in 140 countries, so it may be worth trying out yourself to see if you experience any problems. Right now, its best savings are offered to those signing up for the two-year plan at an 81% discount. With a two-year subscription, you'll gain access to PureVPN for just $2.04 per month — though the total amount of $69.95 at checkout. PureVPN has got apps for all the major platforms, plus add-ons for devices like Kodi, Fire TV, and Wi-Fi routers making it a good choice for those niche use cases.

PureVPN The two-year offer at nearly $2 per month is hard to pass up. If you've been considering signing up, this may be just what you need to take the plunge and give PureVPN a shot right now. $2.04 per month at PureVPN

Surfshark VPN From $2.49 per month (81% off)

Pros Servers worldwide

No user logs (British Virgin Islands jurisdiction)

Unlimited device connections

Apps for all major platforms plus smart TV platforms Cons Sparse support site

Finicky kill switch

Surfshark VPN is a relatively new service, though it has quickly gained a solid reputation for itself thanks to its balance of features and affordability. It has 3,200+ servers in 65+ countries, strong encryption, and keeps no logs. There are apps for major platforms like Android, iOS, and Windows, as well as smart TV apps for Apple TV and Fire TV, games consoles, and more. You can also connect as many as you want with one subscription. Surfshark is one of the most affordable VPNs out there offering 81% off with its 24-month plan. That means you're only paying $2.49 per month over the course of the two years versus paying per month for that length of time, though you can essentially try Surfshark free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers one of the best cheap VPN options already, but this discount makes it an even better value. It's hard to beat this deal, especially considering everything that Surfshark does already and how well it performs. The deal won't be around forever, though. From $2.49 at Surfshark

IPVanish From $2.92 per month (73% off)

Pros 1,900+ servers in 50+ countries

Reliable, speedy service

Apps for all major platforms

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Free cloud storage Cons U.S.-based

IPVanish falls in the middle of the pack for features, server availability, and price. None of that is bad necessarily, as a fairly-priced and reliable VPN service is the kind of product you want to get behind. It offers unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection. With a current promotion, you can bag a two-year plan for effectivly just $2.92 a month, instead of $10.99 - that's a 73% saving. Billed as $69.98 ipfront, you won't find a better offer than this early Black Friday VPN offer. Alternatively, can opt for a year-long deal at just $38.34. Both the one and two year deals comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, which is plenty of time to see if the service is up to your own personal standards too.

IPVanish The price is a bit higher than some of the others, but when you factor in the cloud storage that you are getting you quickly see how much value is actually provided here. Sign up today and try it out. From $2.92 per month at IPVanish

NordVPN From $3.67 per month (69% off)

Pros Over 5,500 servers in 60 countries worldwide

No user logs (Panama jurisdiction)

Anonymous payment options

Apps for all major platforms

Lots of extra features Cons Fluctuations in server performance

Recent security concerns

NordVPN is one of the best virtual private network (VPN) providers out there, due to its lack of user logs, plenty of servers, and P2P connectivity. It has apps for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and, and you can use one subscription across six devices simultaneously. With NordVPN, the longer you prepay the cheaper your monthly cost becomes. It goes from $11.95 per month down to just $4.92 per month when you commit to its 1-year plan, for example. However, the best NordVPN deal right now is on its 2-year plan. Going for this longer-term option snags you a discount as well as three extra months free. All told, you're saving 69% and dropping the monthly cost to just $3.67. It's worth noting that NordVPN was the center of a security blunder previously. One of its hundreds of servers was accessed by an outside party, though Nord assures customers that nothing major was taken during the attack and that the security has been enhanced as a result. While it may not be a make or break point in your decision process, it's worth keeping in the back of your mind. Be sure to always check for a NordVPN discount before signing up, though.

NordVPN NordVPN is one of the most well-known VPN providers out there right now, and it's plans get extremely affordable when you commit to using it long-term. You can sign up and prepay for two years to ensure you are always connected and protected and get some extra time on top of that for free. From $3.67 per month at NordVPN

FastestVPN $17 lifetime license

Pros Affordable one-time payment

Works on 15 devices at same time

Fast speeds with Smart Connect feature

Easy bypass for geo-restricted content Cons Sparse support site

Finicky kill switch $16.60 at FastestVPN

FastestVPN offers a Smart Connect feature that lets you automatically connect to the fastest server for your location every time without worrying about picking the right one. That's a great feature for those who aren't super familiar with VPNs and want something that is easy to use. You can also pick the server you want, and Fastest VPN has them available in more than 30 countries around the world. You can use it on a wide variety of devices, including phones, tablets, computers, routers, Fire TV sticks, and more. It can run on up to 15 devices at the same time, meaning you won't need to disconnect one device to connect another. There are no monthly bandwidth limits, so you can leave it connected all the time if you want, and the company offers a 15-day money-back guarantee if you aren't satisfied.

Private Internet Access $2.08 per month (83% off)

Pros 29,400+ servers in 78 countries

Strong performance, unlimited bandwidth

Apps for all major platforms

10 simultaneous connections

Affordable pricing Cons U.S.-based

Email ticket support

Private Internet Access is pretty popular, partially thanks to its already-affordable pricing such as its 1-year plan that costs just $3.33 per month. But right now, you save even more when you go for its discounted 3-year plan with two months extra thrown in free. Billed as $79 upfront, it saves you 83% versus paying month-to-month for that length of time and drops the equivalent monthly cost to just $2.08. It has over 29,000 servers spread across 78 countries. It has apps for all of the major mobile and desktop platforms as well as browser extensions. One downside of PIA is that it's based in the U.S. which means any information it has could be requested by intelligence agencies. That being said, PIA states it keeps no logs so there would be nothing to hand over, but it's still worth considering when you are looking around.

Private Internet Access PIA is a U.S.-based VPN provider that gives you an unlimited amount of data to use each month and up to 10 simultaneous connections. From $2.08 at Private Internet Access

CyberGhost From $2.25 per month (83% off)

Pros 7,300+ servers in 90+ countries

Automatic server matching for geo-restricted content unblocking

Up to 7 simultaneous connections

Apps for all major platforms Cons Connection speeds are slower than competition

CyberGhost has all of the basic features you want and need from your VPN provider plus a couple of added extras that make it worth considering, especially when it is offering such a big price cut. One neat feature is the ability to help you find the right server from its list of over 7,300 depending on what task you're doing. You can simply select the geo-blocked service that you want from a list, such as Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, etc., and then CyberGhost shows you the best options so you can get straight to streaming. The current best deal gives you 3 additional months for free when you go for the 3-year plan which means you're paying just $2.25 per month and saving 83% in the process. It's $87.75 upfront which renews every 3 years unless you decide to cancel the subscription. There's a 45-day money-back guarantee, one of the longest of any provider, in case you change your mind too.