There are many reasons to use a VPN in 2021, and one common use case is for streaming media via an Amazon Fire TV Stick or other Fire TV device. Out of the plethora of VPN options, it can be hard to know which to use and you could spend hours trying to decide for yourself which is the best VPN for you. Using a VPN for streaming comes with its own set of considerations, so whether you're looking for a free VPN, cheap VPN, or just the outright best VPN for Fire TV Stick, use this guide to help you figure out which one to go for.

What is the best Fire TV Stick VPN? We believe that the best Fire TV Stick VPN service is ExpressVPN for several reasons including speed, ease-of-use, pricing, reliability, customer service, and more. Another excellent choic would be NordVPN which is one of the other big names in the VPN arena and boasts many of the same features and is priced similarly. For a more affordable, but still great, pick go for Surfshark VPN. It's one of the easiest VPNs to use and is available form just $2 per month. Continue reading for a complete breakdown of the best Fire TV Stick VPNs to see what each has to offer, any areas where they are lacking, and how much each option costs. We've also got roundups of the best Android VPN apps and best free Android VPN services for your consideration. 1. ExpressVPN: Best Fire TV Stick VPN for most users Fire TV app: Yes | Also compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 3,000+ | Server Locations: 160 in 94 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros Dedicated Fire TV app

Fast and stable connections

Netflix unblocking

Lots of international locations

24/7 live chat customer service Cons Not the cheapest pick

5 simultaneous connection limit Picking out a best VPN for every user, or even every Fire TV user, isn't an exact science with differing needs, budgets, and situations. However, we believe ExpressVPN represents the best overall option for most people. Firstly, it's super easy to use. Simply sign up online and then download its Amazon Fire TV app and log in. It's also got one of the best support teams if you have any issues. It also has more than 3,000 servers that are spread across 160 different locations in 94 different countries and doesn't limit how much data you use each month making it an ideal VPN for streaming. On top of the streaming-specific goodness, ExpressVPN works to protect your privacy across your other devices with support for all the major platforms like Windows, iOS, macOS, Android, and many more. It features industrial-strength encryption, P2P support, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, a no-logging policy, and more. When it comes to downsides, there isn't much to complain about. One possible detractor is its limit of 5 simultaneous VPN connections which is on the lower end in today's VPN market, though you could run ExpressVPN on your router to get around that hurdle somewhat. ExpressVPN also is not the cheapest service around, but using our link you can actually save up to 49% on your first year of service, along with an extra three months free. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out and get a refund easily if you decide against it. Be sure to read our full ExpressVPN review and get started for yourself below. ExpressVPN This is our top pick for anyone looking for a VPN for Amazon Fire TV Stick. Its mix of speed, reliability, ease of use, and customer service is hard to beat and make it worth a few bucks more than cheaper alternatives. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can give it a shot today risk-free. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

When trying to pick the best VPN for Fire TV Stick, there are a lot of things to consider. Key among those considerations should be speed, server variety and locations, ease of use, and, of course, price. On top of those streaming-specific concerns, you also want a VPN that protects your privacy and security, especially if you intend to run it on your other devices beyind streaming hardware. By connecting to a VPN you can actually change, or "spoof", your location by using servers in different countries. This allows you to avoid geo-restricted content, stream services like Hulu from anywhere. By doing this, you can start watching sports, concerts, and other "local" content that may not be broadcasting where you live. Of course, you want reliable and lag-free streams so you need the speeds to be there and there to be no data cap so you don't burn through your allowance, and you also want it to be really easy to achieve. For these reasons, and a few others outlined above, we've picked ExpressVPN as the best choice for the majority of people. However, there are other top picks which we'll go through below.

2. NordVPN: Most well-known & biggest VPN provider Fire TV app: Yes | Also compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, iPlayer, Amazon | Servers: 5,300+ | Server Locations: 80+ in 59 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Dedicated Fire TV app

Netflix unblocking

Nearly 6,000 servers

2048-bit encryption

Multiple plan options Cons: Security breach in 2018

6 simultaneous connection limit If you want to use a VPN for streaming on Fire TV, then NordVPN is worhth considering. It's got one of the largest lists of servers of any provider, fast speeds, and apps that are easy to use for VPN newbies and experienced users alike. For getting set up on your Fire TV, Nord offers thorough guides to walk you through the process, though you probably won't even need to look at them. On the secuirty side of things, NordVPN opts to go for 2048-bit encryption instead of 256 that others are using and also offers DNS leak protection, a kill switch, apps for all the popular platforms, extensions for your browser, and there's a built-in feature to allow you to get around geo-restrictions and content blocks with ease. On the negative side, NordVPN has a 6 device limit for simultaneous use which is on the low side but still more than ExpressVPN. It can also be run on some routers, so you may be able to get around that. Back in 2018 one of the company's servers was compromised, but it was just one of more than 5,600. After investigating it, and the confirmation from Nord, it was understood that it was a single server with limited information being obtained. There's a lot at play here beyond just Nord's involvement, and our pals at TechRadar have a great breakdown, so be sure to check that out. Be sure to check out our full NordVPN review now! NordVPN NordVPN is one of the most common and biggest names in the VPN space, and it also happens to be one of the best for Fire TV streaming. It offers amongst the largest number of server options and some high-quality app experiences. From $3.49 per month at NordVPN

3. Surfshark VPN: The best cheap VPN for streaming Fire TV app: Yes | Also compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, Amazon | Servers: 1,700+ | Server Locations: 100+ in 63 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Dedicated Fire TV app

Netflix unblocking

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Over 1,000 servers available Cons: Fewer servers than other services Surfshark is more than just a cute name. It's actually a pretty fully-featured VPN service and a great one for streaming. One key benefit of Surfshark versus other services is the fact that it allows for an unlimited number of simultaneous connections meaning you can run it on your Fire TV Stick while also having your various computers, tablets, and phones protected by its security features. There's also no data cap. It has a dedicated app on the Amazon Appstore and it's really easy to get set up, pick the server you want to view via, and get streaming. On servers, Surfshark does have a smaller variety than other services with just over 1,000 servers spread throughout 60 different locations, though it does unblock populr services like Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and more. In terms of privacy, the company is based in the British Virgin Islands and has all the basic VPN requirements in place, including AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and an extra security measure in place via its Double Hop capabilities. All of that is great if you want to run in on your other devices. Further, Surfshark has a low price in its favor which is great for those new to VPNs as it requires less of a financial commitment. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you enough time to try it out and see if it's the VPN service for you or not. Be sure to check out our Surfshark review as well. Surfshark VPN You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged out. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you'll like the product, or it will give you your money back. From $1.99 per month at Surfshark

4. IPVanish VPN: Some neat streaming-focused features Fire TV app: Yes | Also compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, YouTube, Hulu | Servers: 1,400 | Server Locations: 75+ in 50 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Dedicated Fire TV app

Netflix unblocking

Unlimited simultaneous connections Cons: Few streaming services unblocked

Server locations don't match what's said IPVanish is a provider you don't want to rule out in your search for the best Fire TV VPN. Though it doesn't unblock as many streaming services, it does still work with Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, and it does have some added streaming-focused features that may make that a trade-off worth making. It has a dedicated Fire TV app that is easy to use and it even allows for automatic IP switching and fastest server optimization so you are always on a speedy and reliable connection for your streaming needs. There's unlimited bandwidth so you can enjoy HD streams all day. On top of that, its app features remote control support so you can easily use it with your Fire TV Stick. IPVanish offers 1,300 servers spread across 75 different locations and recently dropped its 10 device limit in favor of no limit at all. In testing, the servers were always up and running, and the download speeds actually came in above the average. It wasn't all rainbows and sunshine, though. Some of the servers didn't appear to be in the same locations that they were advertised to be (which is a bit frustrating), and there's no easy kill-switch in the iOS version of the app. IPVanish does have great support if you run into any issues with 24/7 coverage and agents that can be reached right from within its apps. The company just moved from a 7-day to 30-day money-back guarantee, too. Give our IPVanish review a read and then get started today. IPVanish VPN IPVanish may not boast the best stats, but its neat streaming-focused features make it a top pick for Fire TV. It's also really easy to set up and use on all of your devices. From $5.20 per month at IPVanish

8. CyberGhost VPN: Automatic server matching for geo-unblocking Fire TV app: Yes | Also compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 6,400+ | Server Locations: 110+ in 90 countries | Trial Period: 45 days

Pros: Over 6,200 servers available

Automatic server matching for geo-restricted content unblocking

45-day money-back guarantee Cons: Connection speeds are slower than the competition CyberGhost doesn't make you guess which server to use for certain tasks, it helps you identify them with ease. Select the geo-blocked service that you want from a list, like Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, etc, and then it will show you the best servers to connect to in order to view the content. That added convenience alone makes it worth considering for Fire TV streaming. The company itself is based out of Romania and German and has more than 6,200 different servers that span more than 110 locations, which is quite impressive. If you plan to use it on many devices, consider its privacy and security feature set like all the standard protocols, including the IKEv2 and OpenVPN, with 256-AES encryption and a 'no-logs' policy. Thanks to the ease of use, speeds, and reliability it offers, CyberGhost is a good choice for Fire TV and its Amazon Appstore app makes it a breeze to get going. The pricing is quite competitive, and by signing up for longer-term plans you can help reduce the per-month cost of the service as well. Check out our full CyberGhost VPN review for all the details. CyberGhost VPN CyberGhost makes using a VPN easy by helping you choose the best server to use for certain tasks, and it generally offers some of the best pricing around as well. From $2.75 per month at CyberGhost VPN