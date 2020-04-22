Best USB Microphones for Chromebooks Android Central 2020

Chromebooks are more than capable laptops compared to what they used to be, and that includes better support for peripherals. USB microphones are an easy way to record audio, but with Chromebooks, the path of least resistance is to find mics that don't need drivers to run on ChromeOS. There are several that fit the bill, including the Blue Microphones Yeti and others that you can use for audio recording.

Which is best?

Unlike Windows and Mac, Chromebooks are limited in how well they can integrate USB mics. Plug-and-play is great, but you will need third-party software to record any content, which you may find on the Play Store. With many of us now working from home, the need for good audio equipment is more important than ever, especially with video conferencing becoming one of hte key ways we communicate.

Blue Microphones Yeti is the most versatile of the bunch because it can capture excellent quality, and offers four different pickup patterns that make it easier to use it with multiple people at the same time.

If weight or price is an issue, there's always the other options, which are smaller in stature and less of a commitment from your pocket. The Yeti Nano will do about the same job if you're mostly sticking to cardioid patterns, but it won't give you the same level of flexibility if you're looking branch out.