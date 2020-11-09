My phone is my life: my music, my notifications, and my endless distractions are all controlled through my lovely little Android phone. While phone batteries get better every year, there's no denying that we all start feeling that creeping anxiety whenever that little percentage in the status bar creeps below 30%. Whether you lost your old charger, it finally died after one too many yanks on the cord, or you just need an extra to ensure that you're never stranded with a dead phone, these USB-C chargers are the best phone chargers for charging at home, at work, or any errant coffee bar you find yourself holed up in while that storm passes.
- Perfect pocket charger: Aukey Minima 18W
- Apple upgrade: Anker Nano 20W
- For cross-platform households: RAVPower 30W PD Pioneer Wall Charger
- Small yet swift: UGREEN 18W PD Fast Charger
- Best for tight spaces: Nekmit 30W 2-Port Wall Charger
- Best for OnePlus: OnePlus Warp Charge 30
- For laptops and phones: RAVPower 45W Ultrathin PD Pioneer
- Two ports are better than one: Aukey Omnia 65W
- Charge it all at once: Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Desktop Charger
Perfect pocket charger: Aukey Minima 18WStaff pick
Aukey has newer versions of this charger, but they're either bigger or lack folding prongs, which means the Minima is still the one to beat. Want a perfectly pocket-friendly charger for your purse, pocket, or gear bag? This one's for you!
Apple upgrade: Anker Nano 20W
Anker upgraded the Nano to support the iPhone 12's 9V/2.22A profile, meaning it'll also give max speed when you plug your MagSafe charger in it, too. I wish the prongs were foldable, but at least this is still a nice small charger.
For cross-platform households: RAVPower 30W PD Pioneer Wall Charger
While this charger is admittedly a bit bigger than the first two, the USB-C port supports Samsung's 25W specific profile and iPhone 12's 20W specific profile. There's also a USB-A port for charging extra accessories at the same time.
Small yet swift: UGREEN 18W PD Fast Charger
UGREEN is better known for its USB-C cables, but it also makes some great USB-C chargers to plug them into, too. This affordable little charger looks a lot like Apple's, but it's a tiny bit slimmer, and it'll charge your phone at 18W.
Best for tight spaces: Nekmit 30W 2-Port Wall Charger
Need a wall charger for an area with a really tight clearance like between a nightstand and the wall? Nekmit's sleek charger will fit back there easily, and it has both USB-C and USB-A ports.
Best for OnePlus: OnePlus Warp Charge 30
If you have a OnePlus phone, you can use regular Power Delivery chargers, but you'll see your fastest speeds when you use one of OnePlus's special chargers. The Warp Charge standard is based on higher amperage, which needs extra precautions hardware-wise.
For laptops and phones: RAVPower 45W Ultrathin PD Pioneer
This is another great charger for fitting into slim spaces, but if you want one charger to use with your phone and laptop, 45W is a good speed while still being the size of a playing card deck.
Two ports are better than one: Aukey Omnia 65W
This is one of our favorite multi-port chargers: 65W is enough to easily charge a laptop and a phone simultaneously, and you can either get a USB-C + USB-A version or a model with two USB-C ports.
Charge it all at once: Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Desktop Charger
This is a hybrid between those big bulky desktop charging stations and slimmer, smaller wall chargers. You get two USB-C ports, an 18W for phones and 45W for laptops, and two USB-A ports for smaller accessories.
Single port or multi-port: How to pick the best phone charger
There's a lot of features and priorities to try and juggle when picking a new phone charger, but here's the easiest way to narrow down your search quickly: how many devices do you need to charge at one time? If all you need is something to plug your phone into the wall with, you can grab yourself the Aukey Minima or the Anker Nano and get on with your day. Both are super-small and durable, so they should last you through at least two phones so long as you don't yeet 'em out a window or step on one accidentally.
But what about if you consistently need to charge your phone and your laptop? What if you need to charge your phone and your smartwatch? Any music addicts like me who need to re-charge their earbuds every night? That's where a great dual-port charger changes the game and makes a little extra investment upfront pay off so well long-term. The Aukey Omnia 65W 2-Port charger is the perfect charger duo for keeping all your gear topped off wherever life takes you. I'm partial to the dual USB-C charger because Power Delivery is the future. Still, there's also a USB-C and USB-A variant for those who need a USB-A port in their lives still for older peripherals and accessories that don't support Power Delivery charging (like my favorite headphones).
While you're expanding your charging collection, consider that a wall charger can't do you any good if there's nowhere to plug in while you're walking around a theme park or stuck in economy on a cross-country flight. A good power bank is the perfect companion to your new wall charger, and reliable USB-C power banks have never been more affordable.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best USB-C battery packs you can buy
One of the most convenient ways to keep your phone charged on the go is with a reliable battery pack. These are the best USB-C battery packs you should consider.
These are the best USB-C cables you can find for Android Auto
Android Auto is an absolutely necessity when you’re driving, regardless of whether it's up to the store or for a long vacation. These cables will ensure that your phone stays protected, and charged, no matter what.
The best Type C flash drives for your phones and computers
Flash drives with USB-A are still the standard, but with USB-C, you can get a flash drive that works with your phone, too, and it’s futureproof to boot as more laptops move to USB-C ports.