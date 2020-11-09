My phone is my life: my music, my notifications, and my endless distractions are all controlled through my lovely little Android phone. While phone batteries get better every year, there's no denying that we all start feeling that creeping anxiety whenever that little percentage in the status bar creeps below 30%. Whether you lost your old charger, it finally died after one too many yanks on the cord, or you just need an extra to ensure that you're never stranded with a dead phone, these USB-C chargers are the best phone chargers for charging at home, at work, or any errant coffee bar you find yourself holed up in while that storm passes.

Single port or multi-port: How to pick the best phone charger

There's a lot of features and priorities to try and juggle when picking a new phone charger, but here's the easiest way to narrow down your search quickly: how many devices do you need to charge at one time? If all you need is something to plug your phone into the wall with, you can grab yourself the Aukey Minima or the Anker Nano and get on with your day. Both are super-small and durable, so they should last you through at least two phones so long as you don't yeet 'em out a window or step on one accidentally.

But what about if you consistently need to charge your phone and your laptop? What if you need to charge your phone and your smartwatch? Any music addicts like me who need to re-charge their earbuds every night? That's where a great dual-port charger changes the game and makes a little extra investment upfront pay off so well long-term. The Aukey Omnia 65W 2-Port charger is the perfect charger duo for keeping all your gear topped off wherever life takes you. I'm partial to the dual USB-C charger because Power Delivery is the future. Still, there's also a USB-C and USB-A variant for those who need a USB-A port in their lives still for older peripherals and accessories that don't support Power Delivery charging (like my favorite headphones).