If you want to break free from the shackles of complicated international streaming rights and watch your favourite content no matter where you are, then you're in the right place. The best VPN (Virtual Private Network) services will unlock the internet while maintaining your privacy at the same time, without throttling speed down to unusable levels. From Netflix, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more, the world of online content is your oyster. While the legality of using VPN services to bypass some restrictions can potentially put you at risk, we're not here to condone anything. If you want to unblock BBC iPlayer in the states and catch up with the latest season of Bake Off, then that's up to you - although UK residents travelling abroad who've already paid for their TV license can do so with a little less guilt. In a world in which everything we do is tracked at increasingly Orwellian levels, VPN's also offer glorious anonymity, making your online actions all but impossible to profile, spoofing your location in countries. Clever stuff. How does a streaming VPN get me access? A VPN works by diverting your signal through another server, often in another country, using a different IP address. Essentially, this means that you can appear to be on the other side of the world as an anonymous user, providing not only privacy, but also unlocking access to streaming content in that country. In practical terms, this means that you can access Netflix content that's unavailable in the US, broadening your media horizons from the comfort of your couch. We've tested a bunch of VPN services and have rounded up five of the best below!

1. ExpressVPN Best all-round VPN for speed and ease of use Unblocks Netflix: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: 5

Pros Unblocks lots of streaming services consistently

Fast connections for quality streaming

Superb customer support Cons Pricey ExpressVPN is our top pick for the best US VPN. It's fast, secure, and a cinch to setup and use, ticking all of the key boxes. With servers spread across 160 locations and 94 countries (including the US), it provides some of the fastest speeds around, unlocking the visual delights of BBC iPlayer and countless more streaming services within the states. That extra speed also comes in particularly handy for streaming 4K content too - something movie buffs will be pleased to hear. If you do run into any issues then 24/7 live-chat support is just a click away, while enterprise-grade encryption ensures that all of your online activities are hidden and secure. With support for up to five devices, it should meet the needs of all but the heaviest of users, so friends and family can get involved too. It may not be the cheapest VPN on offer, but you really do get what you pay for. : ExpressVPN

2. Surfshark Quality streaming that won't hit your wallet Unblocks Netflix: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Pros Affordable

Very fast

Reliable streaming unblocking Cons Fewer servers than some Don't let the beach bar moniker put you off - Surfshark is a solid choice for anyone looking to dip their toes in the VPN surf. While it hasn't been around as long as some of the other contenders on this list, Surfshark's service has won us over with its solid service and cheaper price - a two-year subscription will set you back around $60, or just over two bucks a month. For your cash, you're able to use SurfShark's service on unlimited devices, including Windows, iOS, Mac, Android and even Linux, with fast speeds for a quality streaming experience to boot. Throw in solid encryption for increased anonymity, and it's impossible not to recommend Surfshark as one of our top VPN choices. Surfshark VPN You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you'll like the product, or it will give you your money back. From $2.49 per month at Surfshark

3. Hotspot Shield Best performance for US streaming unblocking Unblocks Netflix: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: 6

Pros Fast steaming access

Plenty of locations

Superb performance Cons Mobile app needs work If speed is your priority, look no further than Hotspot Shield. Winner of the world's fastest VPN, it's been verified to offer blazing fast speeds, making it an ideal choice for power users, gamers, and bing-watchers alike. Unlimited HD and data streaming means you won't have to pace your activities, while built-in encryption, malware, phishing and identity theft protection, coupled with free access to 1Password's password management app, are extra features that sweeten the $7.99 per month deal. While it only supports up to five devices per subscription, there is 24/7 live chat support on offer, along with free access to Robo Shield - a spam call blocker. Hotspot Shield VPN This is our top recommendation for those looking for a free VPN. You do need to enter your credit card number, but the company won't charge you and you can use the service for free beyond the 7-day trial. From $7.99 per month at Hotspot Shield

4. IPVanish Superb all-rounder for US access Unblocks Netflix: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: 10

Plan Length Monthly Cost Discount Total Price 1 Month $10.99 0% $10.99 at IPVanish Annual $3.75 65% $44.99 at IPVanish

Pros Multi device support

Fast live chat help

Streaming unblocking consistently in the US Cons No BBC iPlayer IPVanish is our top choice for all-round performance, blending speed, security and consistency together, into one feature-packed privacy cocktail. A total of more than 40,000 IP addresses spread across 75 countries offers substantial anonymity, while the added bonus of offering P2P torrent support is a definite selling point for file sharers. There's no device limit either, so you can stream and download to your heart's content across all of your devices, including Amazon's Fire TV. Advanced users can also install the service on their routers, offering blanket protection across all of their connected devices at home. With excellent speeds, 24/7 support and a 30-day trial, IPVanish is a solid choice if you want to make your IP, well, vanish. IPVanish VPN IPVanish may not have the biggest numbers for stats, but the service that the company offers is reliable and fast. Getting set up takes just minutes, so start today! From $3.75 per month at IPVanish

5. NordVPN Best performance for streaming unblocking Unblocks Netflix: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: 6