Turkey might be a beautiful holiday destination but its virtual world is less welcoming. In fact Turkey has some of the most imposing censorships and restrictions worldwide. The best VPN (Virtual Private Network) services can help you with this. From accessing your social media feeds to watching YouTube videos, this could all prove challenging in Turkey. With YouTube blocked entirely and evidence that lots of specific URLs have been banned, you never know if what you're getting is the truth. This is why a VPN can help to keep you safe and secure. A VPN, or virtual private network, will allow you to access content as if you were outside the country. That means Netflix from home. But also you can get email and personal data accessed without any government snooping. How does a Turkey VPN get me access? A VPN diverts your signal through another server, often in another country, using a different IP address. This means that you can appear to be anywhere else in the world, anonymously, helping protect your identity while unblocking content that's not allowed in your physical location. In reality this means that you can access services such as YouTube and Twitter in Turkey, without any pesky error pages getting in the way. Here are five of the best recommended VPN services for use in Turkey. 1. ExpressVPN Best VPN for Turkey From $6.67 per month

Feature Works in Turkey? Works in Turkey Yes Unblocks Netflix Yes 24/7 customer support Yes Money back guarantee 30 days Hulu unblocking Yes BBC iPlayer unblocking Yes YouTube unblocking Yes Maximum devices supported 5

Pros Lots of Turkey-suitable servers

Unblocked live chat and support

Works across all devices Cons More expensive ExpressVPN is our number one choice for the best VPN for Turkey as it constantly stays ahead of potential snooping from governments or ISPs using its enhanced protocols, AES-256 encryption and no logging policies. The company has a host of servers worldwide with plenty close enough to Turkey to make sure you not only stay privately connected but also get the fastest speeds possible. And should you have any issues there is a super 24/7 live chat support system in place with knowledgeable staff ready to help. Yes, this isn't a cheap option but then you do have a 30-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked. So this is well worth a try. It's certainly the best option for getting around the restrictions of Turkey.

ExpressVPN This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

2. Surfshark A quality VPN that stays affordable From $2.49 per month

Feature Works in Turkey? Works in Turkey Yes Unblocks Netflix Yes 24/7 customer support Yes Money back guarantee 30 days Hulu unblocking Yes BBC iPlayer unblocking Yes YouTube unblocking Yes Gaming Consoles Yes Maximum devices supported Unlimited

Pros Affordable

Easy to use

Reliable unblocking Cons Fewer servers than other rivals Surfshark is a popular VPN since it manages to combine a low price with really impressive speeds and great service with 24/7 live chat support. You get AES-256 encryption with a double hop, which means you're hidden not behind just one fake server but two. That means your identity is kept private and your data secure while also allowing you to appear to be connected from anywhere you want from the 1,700 servers that are spread across over 100 worldwide locations. Unlock YouTube, Netflix, Peacock and more but do so while still getting great speeds, something not all other VPNs can attest to offer at this level. Surfshark is super affordable yet works wonders in Turkey to get you online freedom, privacy and speed.

Surfshark VPN You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you'll like the product, or it will give you your money back. From $1.99 per month at Surfshark

3. NordVPN Best for secure unblocking From $3.49 per month

Feature Works in Turkey? Works in Turkey Yes Unblocks Netflix Yes 24/7 customer support Yes Money back guarantee 30 days Hulu unblocking Yes BBC iPlayer unblocking Yes YouTube unblocking Yes Prime Video unblocking Yes Maximum devices supported 6

Pros Fast steaming access

Lots of locations

Slick performance Cons Mobile app needs improvement NordVPN is a very powerful VPN name that has been leading the pack for years. This is thanks to deep levels of security with features like a 2,048-bit encryption, two kill switches and DNS leak protection. But for Turkey it's the dedicated unblocking team that makes this really stand out. This is in place to make sure you get online to what you need no matter where you are or what the restrictions are. While VPNs aren't illegal in Turkey, it's good to know the levels NordVPN goes to. There's also a 30-day money back guarantee, and the ability to pay anonymously by Bitcoin, and plenty of servers for decent speeds. This is a great option to get you online freely in Turkey.

NordVPN NordVPN is one of the most common and biggest names in the VPN space, and it also happens to be one of the best. It offers amongst the largest number of server options and some high-quality app experiences. From $3.49 per month at NordVPN

4. VyprVPN Superb all-rounder for Turkey From $2.50 per month

Feature Works in Turkey? Works in Turkey Yes Unblocks Netflix Yes 24/7 customer support Yes Money back guarantee 30 days Maximum devices supported 5

Pros Chameleon security protocol

Fast online support

Consistent unblocking Cons Speeds aren't as good VyprVPN is a superb option for online access in Turkey thanks to its very own Chameleon protocol. This helps you bypass any restrictions or blocks, by scrambling data, meaning you're kept super secure and anonymous too. Server numbers are lower than a lot of the competition but the 24/7 live chat support should help you find the fastest local one to your location in Turkey for the best speeds. Pricing plans vary but we'd recommend you pay a little more to have Chameleon included so as to ensure you're totally secure and anonymous while online in Turkey.

VyprVPN VyprVPN offers a bunch of great features that work for those looking to use a VPN in Turkey to avoid some restrictions. Check it out today and enjoy the unblocked Facebook and more. See latest pricing at VyprVPN

5. Hotspot Shield Best for super-speeds and a free option From $2.99 per month

Feature Works in Turkey? Works in Turkey Yes Unblocks Netflix Yes 24/7 customer support Yes Money back guarantee 30 days Hulu unblocking Yes BBC iPlayer unblocking Yes YouTube unblocking Yes Maximum devices supported 5

Pros Quick access

Lots of servers

Easy to use Cons Lacks flexibility Hotspot Shield is another VPN that features its very own protocol, this one is called Catapult Hydra. This means you get the very fastest speeds possible while still remaining behind the secure servers. Talking of servers, this offers one inside Turkey allowing you to really fit in and get even faster speeds, all while remaining secure and hidden. Get local sports like the Süper Lig football and more as if you were a Turkish local. You get up to five devices at once and this works across plenty including PC, Mac, iOS, Android and more. A decent option that's well priced and perfectly placed to get you online securely in Turkey.

Hotspot Shield VPN This is our top recommendation for those looking for a free VPN. You do need to enter your credit card number, but the company won't charge you and you can use the service for free beyond the 7-day trial. From $2.99 per month at Hotspot Shield