Best Jabra Elite 65t Travel Cases Android Central 2020
If you're traveling, you typically want a high-quality suitcase that won't explode once it's tossed into the cargo hold of the airplane. So, why not have a case that'll keep your Jabra Elite 65t headphones safe and secure, too? Here are some of the best Jabra Elite 65t travel cases for your in-ear headphones to check out before your next adventure!
- Straight from the source: Jabra Elite Charging Case
- Durable and reliable: Hermitshell Travel Case
- Fits like a glove: RLSOCO Carrying Case
- For outdoor adventures: Azmix Silicone Protective Case for Jabra Elite 65t
- Room for it all: CaseSack Moonstruck Travel Case
- Easy to carry: HOLACA Travel Case
Straight from the source: Jabra Elite Charging CaseStaff Pick
Sometimes buying from the company that makes the product you're looking to protect is a terrific option, even if the price tag is a wee bit higher than most. The Jabra Elite Charging Case allows you to protect and charge your EarPod's batteries while on-the-go. The matte black color of the case is timeless and visually pleasing.
Durable and reliable: Hermitshell Travel Case
Protection? Check. Minimalist design? Check. Extra storage space? Check, check, and double-check! The Hermitshell Travel Case is a durable little case that promises to protect your earbuds from bumps and scratches while you're out exploring the world. The double-zipper design allows you to easily access your Jabra Elite 65t, while the clip on the side permits you to attach the case to your carry-on bag, purse, or backpack in a jiffy.
Fits like a glove: RLSOCO Carrying Case
Keep your Jabra Elite 65t secure and protected with some help from the RLSOCO Carrying Case. This sleek case is designed specifically to fit these types of earphones, while the bottom of the device is sculpted into two compartments for easy access. The top holds an additional pouch if you're carrying extra cords and wires, and a middle divider in the case prevents scratches or damage on your Jabra Elite 65t earbuds if you're storing both.
For outdoor adventures: Azmix Silicone Protective Case for Jabra Elite 65t
If you're looking for a case for your Jabra Elite 65t that can handle backpacking across a country or adventuring outdoors, the Azmix Silicone Protective Case for Jabra Elite 65 is a great choice. This compact silicone case is 100-percent weatherproof. Ready for the elements, this case features a dust-protected plug for charging and strong shock-resistant armor. The included snap hook makes fastening this case to your backpack or belt easy.
Room for it all: CaseSack Moonstruck Travel Case
This travel case has room for everything you would need on a trip. It has a place for the Jabras inside their charging case as well as a spot for the charging cable. It will protect from any drops with the hard exterior, so you'll be able to travel soundly. This travel case is equipped with a mesh pocket inside, giving you a safe place to store your charging cable.
Easy to carry: HOLACA Travel Case
The HOLACA travel case is made from hypoallergenic neoprene material that is soft and flexible. Equipped with a small hook, you can easily snap it right on your bag or keychain for safekeeping. For a small price, you get a nice, velcro-closure case that will hold your charging case the whole trip.
Travel safely
Whether you're traveling to the Sahara Desert or taking a train trip to your grandmother's house, a Jabra Elite 65t travel case is always an appropriate accessory. We love the look and feel of the Jabra Elite Charging Case because of its sleek design and strong exterior. While providing protection for your devices, this case's matte black coloring is visually pleasing and stylish.
If you're looking for a 100-percent weatherproof option, the Azmix Silicone Protective Case for Jabra Elite 65t has got you covered. It comes equipped with silicone armor and a dustproof plug protector to keep your device safe from the elements while on an outdoor adventure. Regardless of what you decide, we hope you're able to explore with a bit more comfort and security thanks to our list. Happy travels!
