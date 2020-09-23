Using BitTorrent and torrenting files without a VPN is the worst thing you can do. Torrenting is a relatively risky thing to do at the best of times, but without a VPN protecting you, your online identity is shared with everyone who is also torrenting the same files as you.

Torrent files behind one of the best VPNs and you won't have to worry about your IP address or location being shared amongst others. All the data you share or receive will be completely encrypted and your connection will be secure.

But how do you know what VPN to use? Not all VPN services are suitable for BitTorrent purposes, so it's essential to pick one that's been recommended for the job. Right now, ExpressVPN is the best of the bunch when it comes to best torrenting VPN, followed closely by NordVPN. With ExpressVPN, you get plenty of choices for servers, fast connection speeds, and an effective kill switch that means you won't have to worry about your VPN connection dropping and exposing your activities.

It's a well-priced service too that's super simple to use. If you're keen to check out a different service though, we've also got some great other recommendations including NordVPN, CyberGhost, WindScribe, and TunnelBear. There's something for everyone here with each VPN focused on providing the best torrenting experience possible.

Remember - the best way to protect your data is to use a VPN. It's strongly recommended you sign up for one of these services before torrenting any files - whether they're legally gained files or otherwise (not that we recommend any form of illegal activity). Let's take a closer look at what makes each of these VPNs worth your time.

1. ExpressVPN Best all-round VPN for torrenting and mostly everything else From $6.67/mo at ExpressVPN

Bottom line: Simple to use with plenty of server choices, fast speeds, and some useful security features, ExpressVPN has it all.

Simultaneous devices: 5 | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Servers available: 3,000+ | 24/7 live chat support: Yes

Pros: Extensive security features aimed at torrenting

Plenty of server locations

Fast speeds Cons: Five device limit

ExpressVPN is one of the biggest names in the VPN business for good reason - it's simply everything you could need from a VPN. It offers consistently great speeds no matter what location you choose. You won't be short of location options either with over 3,000 servers available across 94 different countries. It's simple to switch between them too, finding the sweet spot for your needs in no time.

When torrenting files, you want to avoid any data logs and ExpressVPN doesn't keep any kind of traffic logs. Based in the British Virgin Islands, you won't have to worry about any data retention laws, so you're safe in the knowledge that nothing can be traced back to you.

To further keep you safe, ExpressVPN also has useful features like a kill switch that prevents your traffic from leaking unencrypted in the unlikely event that your connection drops suddenly. 256-bit encryption means you're always secure too, plus there's a split tunneling feature that keeps you extra safe and your data firmly divided up online, so it's near impossible to trace.

Best of all, while some VPNs provide slower speeds for torrenting, you'll barely notice a difference with ExpressVPN thanks to some speedy servers.

ExpressVPN This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

2. NordVPN Secure and speedy, NordVPN is an excellent choice for torrenting and P2P From $3.49/mo at NordVPN

Bottom line: Keen to sign up for a long-term VPN? NordVPN offers some great deals that will keep you secure for a long time to come.

Simultaneous devices: 6 | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Servers available: 5,200+ | 24/7 live chat support: Yes

Pros: Dedicated servers for torrenting

Fast connections

Extensive security Cons: Suffered data leak in the past

Like ExpressVPN, NordVPN is one of the best-known names in the business. It offers a very similar service with fast speeds and plenty of servers key to what makes NordVPN so attractive. In recent times, NordVPN has added it's lightning-fast NordLynx protocol for all users, boosting speeds substantially and providing a far superior service than before.

Alongside that, it also offers up specialized P2P servers in a bid to provide an optimized file sharing service for avid torrenters. That wouldn't be much good if NordVPN didn't also have the basics such as DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and 256-bit AES encryption. The kill switch is particularly convenient as you can set it to only kick in for individual apps. You can easily set it through such a service, so your BitTorrent client drops out, but your internet browser still works, for instance.

As the icing on the cake, NordVPN also has a strict no-logs policy that is independently audited regularly. It also has a bug bounty program that helps identify any potential security issues.

Longer subscriptions than average generally reap the best prices, so bear this in mind when joining up. Just be aware that in 2018, NordVPN did suffer from a data breach, but it's been keen to rectify that since with positive changes ensuring privacy is paramount.

NordVPN NordVPN is one of the most common and biggest names in the VPN space, and it also happens to be one of the best. It offers amongst the largest number of server options and some high-quality app experiences. From $3.49 per month at NordVPN

3. CyberGhost With particularly stylish apps available, CyberGhost is ideal if you need a helping hand. From $2.75/mo at CyberGhost

Bottom line: CyberGhost is keen to make torrenting simple thanks to its very obvious Torrent Anonymously button. It covers all the security requirements too.

Simultaneous devices: 7 | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Servers available: 6,200 | 24/7 live chat support: Yes

Pros: Well designed app

Strict no-logs policy

App-specific kill switch Cons: Not quite as fast as the big two

CyberGhost gets right to the point courtesy of a Torrent Anonymously profile designed specifically with torrenting in mind. It'll find you the best torrenting VPN server out there, saving you any hassle and streamlining the whole process.

Being so specialized towards torrenting is a massive boon for CyberGhost, even if its speeds don't quite match the likes of ExpressVPN or NordVPN. In terms of ease of use though, you can't beat it. Even its mobile apps are as simple to use as the desktop equivalents, which is a big help if you're not confident with such software.

It also offers all the essential features like a strict no-logs policy, 256-bit AES encryption, and a kill switch that can be set for specific apps or left to protect you generally. You can even set it to connect to a particular server when you open a specific app, saving you the need to do so manually.

In terms of sheer ease of use, you can't beat CyberGhost, and it typically has some great value offers available.

CyberGhost VPN CyberGhost makes using a VPN easy by helping you choose the best server to use for certain tasks, and it generally offers some of the best pricing around as well. From $2.75 per month at CyberGhost VPN

4. WindScribe Want to use a torrenting VPN on many different devices? WindScribe is the VPN service for you. From $4.08/mo at Windwscribe

Bottom line: With unlimited device support, WindScribe is an excellent option for the busy user, even if its speeds aren't as high as the competition.

Simultaneous devices: Unlimited | Works on: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android | Servers available: 400+ | 24/7 live chat support: No

Pros: Unlimited device support

Straightforward apps

Strong security Cons: Not as speedy as other VPNs

No 24/7 support

Got a ton of different devices and want to be able to use all of them for torrenting? Windscribe makes that possible with unlimited device connections so you can go nuts with your choices. It's ideal for those with multiple devices and concerns about too many restrictions.

Alongside that is the all-important torrenting support, which is backed up by a strict no-logs policy. Windscribe isn't the fastest of VPNs, and it lacks 24/7 support, which could be an issue for some, but for those times you simply need the maximum amount of flexibility with hardware, it's a good solid bet that will protect your data no matter what. 256-bit AES encryption will make sure of that.

Windscribe even has a free plan if you simply want to try it out for a time before committing to it long-term.

Windscribe VPN You can add to the healthy 10GB data allotment by tweeting your love for the Windscribe service and inviting friends. It's a great way to bring even more data to your free pool. From $4.08 per month at Windscribe

5. TunnelBear A cute newbie-friendly torrenting VPN that won't intimidate you From $3.33/mo at TunnelBear

Bottom line: TunnelBear doesn't have the same wealth of features as its competitors but it's simple to use, cute, and still offers good speeds when torrenting.

Simultaneous devices: 5 | Works on: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android | Servers available: 1,800+ | 24/7 live chat support: Yes

Pros: Cute and friendly interface

Good speeds

Independently audited Cons: Limited advanced features

Not the cheapest

Cute isn't a word that comes to mind when considering a VPN, but it's entirely appropriate for TunnelBear. It has an interface that's welcoming to all, even if you're far from well versed when it comes to VPN services. It's not just a cute face either, offering everything you need for secure torrenting.

TunnelBear conducts numerous independent audits to guarantee that it's secure and not keeping any logs or records, plus it has a Vigilant mode that cuts your connection if your VPN drops for any reason. It's all a little more user-friendly sounding than using terms like DNS leak protection or kill switches.

The downside? There are no advanced features like split tunneling and speeds could be a little faster. Still, if you want something that the whole family can figure out, TunnelBear is it.

TunnelBear VPN The data limit is low, but if you are just lookint to test the water or use it infrequently, TunnelBear is a great choice to consider. From $3.33 per month at TunnelBear

What should you consider before picking a VPN for torrenting?

If your main reason for subscribing to a VPN is for torrenting purposes, it's essential to consider some key factors before you tie yourself into a service. Different VPNs offer different features, after all.

We've put together a list of a few things to consider when researching a new torrenting VPN. When writing the list above, we considered all of these factors as they're the most important things to consider. Here's what to think of when looking at options we haven't included in our best torrenting VPN list.

How private is it? Not all VPN providers are equal when it comes to keeping your data confidential. Some keep logs as well as personal information about you, while others maintain a strict no-logs policy. When it comes to regularly torrenting files, it's essential to use a VPN that doesn't keep any logs. Otherwise, you're only offering up your data to a company rather than individuals through your BitTorrent client.

How fast is it? If you're downloading files regularly, you don't want the service to be slow. Almost all VPNs are a little slower than your standard connection as it involves jumping through an extra hoop to download your files, but a good VPN maintains great speeds despite that obstacle. Make sure to stick with one of those; otherwise, your files will take a long time to download.

Is it secure? Ideally, if your VPN connection drops out, you want your torrenting to pause too while you reconnect to your VPN. A good VPN client has a kill switch. An even better one has an app-specific kill switch so your downloads pause via your BitTorrent client.

Is it easy to use? Look, you want to get straight on with downloading files. No one wants to spend a while configuring a VPN app. Pick a VPN with an easy to use software tool for minimal hassle and maximum gains.

Are free VPNs a good alternative?

In a word, no. They're a decent temporary solution and certainly way better than not using a VPN at all, but free VPNs typically offer many restrictions. One of the main limitations is usually how much data you can download via the free service. Sometimes, that's good enough if you only want to download a couple of small files but if you regularly torrent files, you'll need a better solution. A good quality paid VPN doesn't have to cost a fortune so spend a couple of bucks a month to enjoy unlimited bandwidth.

What else can you use a torrenting VPN for?

Exactly the same as any other VPN service. This isn't an exclusive deal for those looking to torrent. All the VPNs we've featured also allow you to dodge geo-restrictions when streaming content, be secure when browsing through public Wi-Fi, and enable you to protect your data no matter what you're doing.

A torrenting VPN is simply one that also offers the added benefit of features that significantly help you out if you plan on torrenting files frequently.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.