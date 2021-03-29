Best TicWatch Smartwatches Android Central 2021
When the time comes to choose the best Android smartwatch for all your needs, you'll have your work cut out for you. Whether you prefer rugged or sleek, simple or robust, there's no shortage of options. Our personal favorite is none other than the TicWatch Pro 3. While this model is priced the highest out of the bunch, it'll be money well spent for many users. Not only is it the company's latest model, but you'll also have loads of smart features, battery life that goes on for days, and a gorgeous dual display. Of course, there are other watches in the lineup that are worth considering as well.
- Best Overall: TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch
- Best Value: TicWatch E2 smartwatch
- Best Upgrade Pick: TicWatch Pro S
- Best for Outdoors: TicWatch S2
- Best for Fashion: TicWatch C2 Plus 1GB RAM Smart Watch
- Best for LTE: TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE
Best Overall: TicWatch Pro 3
As you marvel at the TicWatch Pro 3, don't forget to pick up your jaw from the floor. This smartwatch truly does it all with a generous number of features, unbelievable battery life, and tons of fitness tracking perks. What you'll probably notice first, though, is the uniquely brilliant display. The TicWatch Pro 3 uses layered display technology, which helps extend the battery life even further. For example, Daily Mode allows you to use all of your watch's features, but you'll need to charge it every night. There's also Extended Mode, which allows you to use essential features and will only require a charge every couple of days or so.
When it comes to features and tracking, there's a lot to unpack. For starters, you'll love having voice-activated Google Assistant, mobile payments with Google Pay, built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, and more. While the design is slimmer and more lightweight than previous Pro models, it still comes in a 47mm case. This might be a bit too large for some wrists, so that's something to think about. If you can stomach the hefty price tag, this is one of the best TicWatch smartwatches out there.
Pros:
- Incredible performance
- Unbeatable battery life
- Innovative dual display
- New Snapdragon Wear 4100
- Improved health sensors
Cons:
- Too bulky for some wrists
- Only one color option
- Expensive
Best Value: TicWatch E2
There isn't much to say about the Ticwatch E2, mostly because it's a simpler, more trimmed-down version of the S2. When it comes to features and sensors, they're practically identical. The only real difference here is the lack of military-grade durability. This could be a dealbreaker for some, and it could be totally meaningless to others. It will really depend on your activity habits and how intense they get.
This is an excellent fit for users going about their day-to-day life with a series of basic workouts sprinkled in. It's a bit cheaper than the S2 as well, so you'll save a little if you can live without military-grade durability. The design of the E2 is also much simpler and cleaner than its counterpart. If you want all of the features and tracking without the S2's bulk factor, you'll be pleased with the E2 — even if it only comes in one color.
Pros:
- Less bulk and ruggedness
- Decent fitness tracking
- 5 ATM water resistance
Cons:
- Only one color choice
- Less durable than S2
- Simple design is bland
Best Upgrade Pick: TicWatch Pro S
The most recent Mobvoi smartwatch release is the TicWatch Pro S which is an upgraded version of the TicWatch Pro (2020). This watch is ideal for fans of the TicWatch Pro lineup and wants to have the latest wearable from the series. Some of the existing apps have been refreshed, and there are even some new ones. For example, TicExercise 3.0 now offers Vo2 Max tracking during runs, improved heart-rate range indicator, an updated user interface, and more. TicBreathe is one of the new apps that tracks your heart rate, stress changes, and relaxation through breathing sessions.
The real disappointment with this "new" release is that it's running a seriously outdated processor. By now, you've caught on to the fact that the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor is alive and well. After all, Mobvoi included it with the TicWatch Pro 3. However, launching a so-called upgraded watch with such an old processor seems counterproductive. If you can live with the fact that the TicWatch Pro S won't offer any performance improvements, the upgraded apps might be worth it.
Pros:
- Military-grade durability
- Good battery life
- New and upgraded features
Cons:
- Old Snapdragon Wear 2100
- Expensive for what it is
- Not vastly different than predecessor
Best for Outdoors: TicWatch S2
You won't find a better smartwatch that's specifically designed for the outdoor lifestyle than the TicWatch S2. After all, it comes with certified military-grade durability. What exactly does this mean? Your watch will be able to withstand extreme temperature fluctuations, shock, dust, and water. Wherever you go, the S2 can go too. There's no adventure too tough for this model. When you combine this level of durability with unlimited tracking abilities, including proactive sport modes, swim monitoring and swim style detection, a built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep tracking, there's not a whole lot that the S2 can't do.
The proactive sport modes allow you to keep going at your own pace without having to slow down and mess with your watch. It's powered by TicMotion, which is Mobvoi's suite of proprietary AI algorithms. It proactively detects your motion, tracks your swim activities, and provides your fitness records without you having to press or do a thing. Simply get going, and it will follow suit.
Pros:
- 5 ATM water resistance
- Military-grade durability
- Two-color choices
- Heavy on features
Cons:
- Lacking NFC
- More expensive than E2
- Rugged design is distracting
Best for Fashion: TicWatch C2+
Everything you loved about the original TicWatch C2 is available on the new TicWatch C2+. In fact, you'll hardly be able to tell the difference when looking at the two in a side-by-side comparison. The design may not have changed much, but the upgrade you're getting with this new watch is the performance. You get twice the RAM at 1 GB, which makes a remarkable difference in the overall performance.
It probably goes without saying that the TicWatch C2+ and its predecessor at the two most stylish options from Mobvoi. If you want to make a fashion statement with your smartwatch, these are the two watches you should be considering. Those who also want the best possible performance should upgrade to the TicWatch C2+. You'll also enjoy plenty of other perks such as built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking, mobile payments, and more. It does lack the same sensors as the original C2,
Pros:
- Stylish design
- Slim, lightweight profile
- Increased RAM, better performance
Cons:
- Battery life isn't great
- More expensive than predecessor
Best for LTE: TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE
As time goes on and smartwatch technology becomes more advanced, we see more and more wearables offer LTE connectivity. Mobvoi's first (and only) attempt is the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE. It's not the newest or most updated smartwatch, but it's the only one that offers LTE connectivity. This allows you to stay connected at all times without having to carry your phone around. As you can imagine, this is a huge perk for those who spend a lot of time outdoors or working out in the gym.
The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is good for a lot more than keeping you connected. Mobvoi didn't cut any corners when it comes to features. This model has all of the essentials, including a PPG heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, ambient light sensor, and low latency off-body sensor. You also have a microphone and speaker built into the watch, making it easy to take calls and use Google Assistant. Keep in mind that at 45mm, this is still a pretty chunky watch. If you think the price tag is worth the added connectivity, this might be the best option for you.
Pros:
- LTE connectivity
- GPS, HRM, NFC
- Mic/speaker
- Google Assistant
Cons:
- Pretty bulky
- Expensive
- Old processor
Best TicWatch Smartwatch: Which should you buy?
It's no secret that the smartwatch market is overflowing with choices these days. As you do your best to sift through them all and pick a suitable match, you'll find a sea of different price ranges, features, sensors, and designs. We can confidently say that the collection of TicWatch smartwatches from Mobvoi is worthy of your attention. This impressive lineup offers an ideal option for just about every type of fitness enthusiast there is.
If we're playing favorites, we've got our hearts set on the TicWatch Pro. 3 It's hard to go wrong with its brilliant battery-conserving display paired with the long list of smart features and fitness tracking capabilities. It might be expensive compared to some of the others on this list, but do your research, and you'll actually find this is quite a steal considering all of the perks and upgrades you're getting. We feel confident that the TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the best TicWatch smartwatches you can buy.
No matter what your fitness goals consist of, you'll be well on your way to achieving them with any of these TicWatch models on your wrist. When you pair any of these promising smartwatches with the easy-to-use TicHealth app, success will be right around the corner.
