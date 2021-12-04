Best Thin Cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 2022

If you've invested in a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, you'll need to grab a protective case for it, stat, to ensure that you protect that gorgeous and sizable 6.8-inch screen from accidental drops, bumps, scuffs, and scratches. While there are some wonderful cases out there for the S21, including heavy-duty ones, you might be looking specifically for an ultra-thin case that will allow you to show off the ultra-sleek phone. And these are the best thin cases for Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Which Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra-thin case is right for you?

Chances are that if you're on the hunt specifically for a thin case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, it's because you want to see the gorgeous design of the phone through it, including whatever finish option you've chosen. Because of this, it makes sense to consider a totally clear one. We always gravitate to Spigen because the brand is so reliable, and that still holds true when looking at the best thin cases for Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal case is an option worth considering, offering both military-grade protection and a black frame with clear back to show off the phone.

But don't discount other options like the ESR Project Zero Series Clear Case which has the added benefit of those microdots that help prevent the case from sticking to the back of the phone.

If you'd prefer a case that isn't transparent, the Ringke Onyx is unique in that incorporates holes for a lanyard, which can come in handy when you don't want to bring a purse or backpack but don't have any pockets. And for the ultimate in fashion, the i-Blason Cosmo Series comes in some really attractive designs.