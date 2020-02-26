Best Thin Cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra Android Central 2020
I know a lot of you want to go naked and show off the Galaxy S20 Ultra in all its 6.9-inch glory, but it's a half-pound, glass-backed phone that is super unwieldy. To paraphrase South Park, if you try to use the Ultra without a case, "you're gonna have a bad time." Never fear! Just because you need to use a case doesn't mean you need to bulk up your phone.
- Slim sustainability: Tech21 Studio Colour
- Almost invisible: Totallee Thin
- Grip and shine: Nillkin Frosted Shield
- Bump the colors: Feitenn Ultra Thin Frosted Cover
- Color pop: Anccer Ultra Thin
- Grip and go: Spigen Liquid Air
Slim sustainability: Tech21 Studio ColourStaff pick
This ultra-thin case sports both 8-foot drop protection and anti-microbial properties while being made with plant-based materials. The color choices here are distinct and diverse, but I like the blue and cherry.
Almost invisible: Totallee Thin
Totallee has been making wonderfully thin cases for years. If all you want is a little bit of grip and some scratch protection, it doesn't get any better than this 0.02-inch thick minimalist case.
Grip and shine: Nillkin Frosted Shield
Unlike most ultra-thin cases that are either smooth-backed or have a tiny bit of material-based texture, Nillkin covered the back of its thin case with a very grippy, anti-slip texture, which is all the Ultra needs.
Bump the colors: Feitenn Ultra Thin Frosted Cover
Combine a clear back with a colored bumper that comes in red, green, and navy, add some air cushions in the corners and you get a super-slim case that showcases Samsung's style while keeping it safe.
Color pop: Anccer Ultra Thin
This hard plastic shell is available in six colors and offers some scratch protection and a lip around the camera module to keep your Ultra's Space Zoom camera lens from cracking or scratching.
Grip and go: Spigen Liquid Air
The flexible TPU on the Liquid Air makes it easier to get on and off of your new phone, and the deeper texture here makes it easier to keep ahold of your super-sized S20 Ultra. I just wish it came in other colors.
Big phone, thin case
The S20 Ultra is a whole lot of phone to keep ahold of and the glass back makes it even harder to securely hold in your hand. That's why a case is legitimately required for the Ultra, even if you're used to going naked with your phones. If you want the thinnest case possible with a little bit of grip and scratch protection, the Totallee Thin is a great option.
If you're willing to go a few microns thicker, though, you can add a feature most thin cases don't have: drop protection. The Tech21 Studio Colour claims that it can help your S20 Ultra survive drops up to 8 feet, and it comes in a half-dozen bright, cheerful colors. Well, five bright cheerful colors and black, but still, it's a great option for protecting your Ultra without adding bulk.
If you want more options for the Galaxy S20 Ultra (hey, we understand if you decide you want more case after all), there are plenty available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your Galaxy S20 thin and light with one of these cases
The Galaxy S20 is a great phone with a thin profile, so we understand if you don't want to ruin it with a thick, blocky case. These are the best slim cases you can buy today.
Your Galaxy S20+ deserves only the best leather cases
A big and powerful phone like the Galaxy S20+ deserves a premium case to go along with it. Here are our picks for the best leather cases for the handset!
Lose yourself in these Galaxy S20 leather cases
You can never go wrong with a leather case, especially when it's for a phone as expensive as the Galaxy S20. Not sure which one you should get? Here are our top recommendations!