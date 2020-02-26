Best Thin Cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra Android Central 2020

I know a lot of you want to go naked and show off the Galaxy S20 Ultra in all its 6.9-inch glory, but it's a half-pound, glass-backed phone that is super unwieldy. To paraphrase South Park, if you try to use the Ultra without a case, "you're gonna have a bad time." Never fear! Just because you need to use a case doesn't mean you need to bulk up your phone.

Big phone, thin case

The S20 Ultra is a whole lot of phone to keep ahold of and the glass back makes it even harder to securely hold in your hand. That's why a case is legitimately required for the Ultra, even if you're used to going naked with your phones. If you want the thinnest case possible with a little bit of grip and scratch protection, the Totallee Thin is a great option.

If you're willing to go a few microns thicker, though, you can add a feature most thin cases don't have: drop protection. The Tech21 Studio Colour claims that it can help your S20 Ultra survive drops up to 8 feet, and it comes in a half-dozen bright, cheerful colors. Well, five bright cheerful colors and black, but still, it's a great option for protecting your Ultra without adding bulk.

If you want more options for the Galaxy S20 Ultra (hey, we understand if you decide you want more case after all), there are plenty available.

