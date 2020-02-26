Best Thin Cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra Android Central 2020

I know a lot of you want to go naked and show off the Galaxy S20 Ultra in all its 6.9-inch glory, but it's a half-pound, glass-backed phone that is super unwieldy. To paraphrase South Park, if you try to use the Ultra without a case, "you're gonna have a bad time." Never fear! Just because you need to use a case doesn't mean you need to bulk up your phone.

Slim sustainability: Tech21 Studio Colour

Staff pick

This ultra-thin case sports both 8-foot drop protection and anti-microbial properties while being made with plant-based materials. The color choices here are distinct and diverse, but I like the blue and cherry.

$30 at Tech21

Almost invisible: Totallee Thin

Totallee has been making wonderfully thin cases for years. If all you want is a little bit of grip and some scratch protection, it doesn't get any better than this 0.02-inch thick minimalist case.

$35 at Totallee

Grip and shine: Nillkin Frosted Shield

Unlike most ultra-thin cases that are either smooth-backed or have a tiny bit of material-based texture, Nillkin covered the back of its thin case with a very grippy, anti-slip texture, which is all the Ultra needs.

$6 at Amazon

Bump the colors: Feitenn Ultra Thin Frosted Cover

Combine a clear back with a colored bumper that comes in red, green, and navy, add some air cushions in the corners and you get a super-slim case that showcases Samsung's style while keeping it safe.

$11 at Amazon

Color pop: Anccer Ultra Thin

This hard plastic shell is available in six colors and offers some scratch protection and a lip around the camera module to keep your Ultra's Space Zoom camera lens from cracking or scratching.

$10 at Amazon

Grip and go: Spigen Liquid Air

The flexible TPU on the Liquid Air makes it easier to get on and off of your new phone, and the deeper texture here makes it easier to keep ahold of your super-sized S20 Ultra. I just wish it came in other colors.

$11 at Amazon

Big phone, thin case

The S20 Ultra is a whole lot of phone to keep ahold of and the glass back makes it even harder to securely hold in your hand. That's why a case is legitimately required for the Ultra, even if you're used to going naked with your phones. If you want the thinnest case possible with a little bit of grip and scratch protection, the Totallee Thin is a great option.

If you're willing to go a few microns thicker, though, you can add a feature most thin cases don't have: drop protection. The Tech21 Studio Colour claims that it can help your S20 Ultra survive drops up to 8 feet, and it comes in a half-dozen bright, cheerful colors. Well, five bright cheerful colors and black, but still, it's a great option for protecting your Ultra without adding bulk.

If you want more options for the Galaxy S20 Ultra (hey, we understand if you decide you want more case after all), there are plenty available.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.