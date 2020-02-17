Best Sweat Proof True Wireless Earbuds Android Central 2020

Sweatproof earbuds are essential, especially when you're working out. Typically, an IPX4 rating (sweat and splash-proof) is fine for most types of workouts, but some earbuds take it a step further to try to isolate any water from entering your earbuds. We've gathered a list of the best sweatproof true wireless earbuds out there.

Time to break a sweat...

True wireless earbuds are still a relatively new headphone category. However, they've exploded a ton over the last few years. The Powerbeats Pro are currently the best combination of battery life, comfort, and sound quality. They might not have the best water resistance rating out there at IPX4 (sweat and splash-proof), but it's enough for most workouts.

Personally, I'd go for the AirPods Pro as their charging case is much smaller. However, that comes at the expense of battery life, with 4.5 hours, which is about half the amount of time compared to Powerbeats Pro. The AirPods pro do feature active noise cancelation and a wireless charging case, though.

