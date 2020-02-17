Best Sweat Proof True Wireless Earbuds Android Central 2020
Sweatproof earbuds are essential, especially when you're working out. Typically, an IPX4 rating (sweat and splash-proof) is fine for most types of workouts, but some earbuds take it a step further to try to isolate any water from entering your earbuds. We've gathered a list of the best sweatproof true wireless earbuds out there.
- Best overall: Powerbeats Pro
- Runner up: Jaybird Vista
- Great companion: AirPods Pro
- Incredible value: Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo
- Fantastic sound: Master & Dynamic MW07 Go
- Super versatile: Jabra Elite 75t
- Earbuds and a speaker: Phiaton Bolt BT 700
Best overall: Powerbeats ProStaff Pick
Take everything that makes the second-generation AirPods great and add IPX4 water resistance and nearly double the battery life at 9 hours without the case. The Powerbeats Pro also feature a hook design that allows for better stability, superior sound, and better passive isolation.
Runner up: Jaybird Vista
The Jaybird Vista are IPX7 water-resistant, which means they'll be able to withstand the toughest of workouts and most weather conditions. Also, they last up to 6 hours on a single charge and 16 hours with the charging case. The Vistas are also super comfortable and sound fantastic.
Great companion: AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro are easily the best companion to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. They are IPX4 water-resistant, which means they are sweat and splash-proof, which is more than enough for most people. The only real downside to the AirPods Pro is battery life, which they get up to 4.5 hours with ANC enabled, and up to 24 hours with the included wireless charging case.
Incredible value: Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo
At its price, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo offers IPX7 water resistance, which means you can do almost any sort of workout with them. The earbuds get you 5 hours of juice on a single charge, and the included charging case nets you an additional 15 hours. The Liberty Neo are super small, light, and portable, making them perfect for those on a budget.
Fantastic sound: Master & Dynamic MW07 Go
If you're looking for the best sound quality and are willing to fork over the cash for it, the Master & Dynamic MW07 Go should be on your radar. They offer some of the best sound for true wireless earbuds while also simultaneously offering IPX6 water resistance and long battery life with up to 10 hours on a charge. The included charging case also nets you an additional 30 hours of juice.
Super versatile: Jabra Elite 75t
While the Elite 75t from Jabra are only IP55 rated, that's still good for most light and moderate workouts. They're also the only earbuds on our list that are dust resistant. The Elite 75t by far offers the most customizability of anything on our list, allowing you to customize things such as the sound signature via EQ, and a useful find my earbuds feature if you lose them.
Earbuds and a speaker: Phiaton Bolt BT 700
If you've ever wanted true wireless earbuds that were great for working out but also doubled as a mini speaker, the Bolt BT 700 from Phiaton may be right for you. The speaker won't blow your mind as it's integrated into the case, but given the size, it's a decent ultra-portable speaker.
Time to break a sweat...
True wireless earbuds are still a relatively new headphone category. However, they've exploded a ton over the last few years. The Powerbeats Pro are currently the best combination of battery life, comfort, and sound quality. They might not have the best water resistance rating out there at IPX4 (sweat and splash-proof), but it's enough for most workouts.
Personally, I'd go for the AirPods Pro as their charging case is much smaller. However, that comes at the expense of battery life, with 4.5 hours, which is about half the amount of time compared to Powerbeats Pro. The AirPods pro do feature active noise cancelation and a wireless charging case, though.
