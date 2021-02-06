There are a whole bunch of ways to watch Super Bowl 2021 online without cable but, if you can't get a free live stream in your country, you might end up spending a fortune on a paid service to catch the game.

Rather than paying over the odds for an international sports service for a few hours of entertainment, you really ought to check out one of the best VPNs available instead. That way, you can change your device's location to appear to be in the country of your choice to catch a live stream from CBS, the BBC, or another local broadcaster that is showing the game. We've found some very appealing VPN deals that could save you a small fortune when it comes to watching Super Bowl LV. Check them out below. IPVanish $4.99 one-month membership (50% off) If you're looking for a short-term VPN option for simply watching the Super Bowl and not much more beyond that, this deal on IPVanish is the one for you. IPVanish is one of very few VPN providers that is actually offering a discount on its month-to-month plan. That means you can score a 50% discount on your first month of IPVanish, dropping the price to just $4.99, and experience all of its features without breaking the bank. After your first month, the price will rise to $9.99 per month though you're not locked in and you can cancel at any time. IPVanish's U.S. servers will enable you to access a local CBS stream, though it's worth noting that IPVanish does not work with BBC iPlayer if that was your plan for watching the game live. Instead, check out the below alternatives plus our list of besrt BBC iPlayer VPNs.

IPVanish VPN providers rarely offer a discount on their monthly plans, usually preferring you to opt for a longert-term option to lock in any savings. That's what makes this IPVnsih deal really appealing with 50% off your first month with no commitment. Sign up today and try it out, cancel any time. $4.99 at IPVanish

PureVPN $0.99 7-day trial + 47% off 1-year For an even shorter-term option, hit up PureVPN. It is currently offering a 7-day trial for the low, low price of $1. That means you can try out the service in full during Super Bowl week and ditch it after that if you no longer want to use it. If you do decide to keep it, you'll also stand to save close to half on its annual plan. PureVPN has a variety of global servers, over 6,500 in 140+ countries, in fact, so you're very likely to find one that works with your local Super Bowl stream of choice. Its website even explicitly states iPlayer support if that is your stream of choice, though our PureVPN review found some reliability issues with it when it came to the BBC streaming service. For a dollar, it's not a huge price to pay to find out, though PureVPN does offer a money-back guarantee if you can't get it to work for you.

PureVPN The $0.99 trial is hard to pass up, especially if you are unsure if PureVPN is right for you. If you've been considering signing up, this may be just what you need to make the plunge and give one a shot right now. From $0.99 at PureVPN

FastestVPN $17 lifetime membership If you don't want to take out a trial membership for a Super Bowl VPN in case you forget to cancel it and end up getting charged for a year or longer, why not bite the bullet now and get a lifetime membership? This limited-time deal on FastestVPN offers a lifetime license for under $17 when you use code special2020 at checkout. That's not a whole lot of money and you never have to worry about being charged again for the service. It also boasts some pretty impressive features despite its low price including a Smart Connect feature that lets you automatically connect to the fastest server for your location every time and apps for a variety of devices includng phones, tablets, computers, routers, Fire TV sticks, and more. It can run on up to 15 devices at the same time too, meaning you won't need to disconnect one device to connect another. A 15-day money-back guarantee covers you if you aren't satisfied with the service.

FastestVPN If you are looking for something that you can sign up for today and pay once and have access for indefinitely, this is the best option for you. FastestVPN offers great speeds at an affordable rate, and it's easy to use. Remember to use code special2020. $16.60 at FastestVPN

Surfshark 81% off long-term plans Surfshark doesn't offer a super short-term plan but it is one of the cheapest VPN services out there when you look at the monthly equivalent cost. Its 24-month plan offers a saving of 81% right now, dropping it down to $59.76. That means you're only paying $2.49 per month over the course of the two years versus paying per month for that length of time, though you can essentially try Surfshark free with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark is a relatively new service, though it has quickly gained a solid reputation for itself thanks to its balance of features and affordability. It has over 1,000 servers in 60+ countries, strong encryption, and keeps no logs. There are apps for major platforms like Android, iOS, and Windows, as well as smart TV apps for Apple TV and Fire TV, games consoles, and more. You can also connect as many as you want with one subscription which is a neat perk.

Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers one of the best cheap VPN options already, but this discount makes it an even better value. It's hard to beat this deal, especially considering everything that Surfshark does already and how well it performs. The deal won't be around forever, though. From $2.49 at Surfshark

hide.me Generous 10GB data cap Free VPNs aren't for everyone, though if you can get a free VPN that works for your Super Bowl streaming needs then it makes sense to use it and pay absolutely nothing to watch the game. One option you should consider is hide.me. Its free plan offers 10GB of data per month which is much more than most other free VPNs that typically give you around 500MB. For streaming the big game and half-time show, you'll need a lot of data. Drawbacks to hide.me's free plan include more limited server availability with just five locations to choose from as well as only being able to connect one device at a time.

Hide.me VPN You get more data than most other free VPNs and you aren't tracked across the web for ads. The 10GB allowance makes it a decent free VPN choice if the server locations work for you. Free at hide.me

Speedify Best free VPN for speed Speedify is another free VPN option to consider, though its 2GB data allowance might not be enough to get through the whole of the Super Bowl and half-time show. It does, however, offer a wider variety of servers to choose from and some very fast speeds which are ideal for streaming video. You can always upgrade to a paid plan from just $2.99 per month if you like the service but run out of data.

Speedify It's a case of speed by name, speed by nature for Speedify. You also get all the great safety and security additions from other VPNs as though, so don't worry, though its smaller data allowance might not be enough to watch the whole game and half-time show. Try Speedify for free today

ExpressVPN 49% off our favorite VPN ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN and one you should strongly consider subscribing to for streaming the Super Bowl and beyond. It's definitely not the cheapest option, so it's not for those after a quick VPN fix, but it's highly-regarded for good reason. With ExpressVPN you get a balanced combination of speed, ease of use, security, and customer service. The app interface is easy to use, and getting it set up on a new device should only take a few minutes of your time. Luckily, there is a deal on ExpressVPN right now that gets you 15 months for the price of 12, making it just $6.67 per month. It also happens to save you a cool 49% versus paying month-to-month. While charging a little more than the competition, ExpressVPN makes up for it with the features and reliability it offers and there's a money-back guarantee should it not be the right choice for you.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is our top pick for VPN providers in 2021, and right now you can save big when you sign up for an annual plan. Get an extra few months free, plus save 49% on the purchase. Sign up now. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN