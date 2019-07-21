Best Sony Xperia 10 Cases Android Central 2019
The Sony Xperia 10 is one of the latest devices to hit the market, and Sony fans will be excited to see the recent design language continued. However, since this phone is a bit taller than others, you may have to play some finger gymnastics and that will mean the chance for accidental drops is greater. Luckily, we have found some of the best cases for your new Xperia 10.
- A brand you know: CruzerLite Flexible Slim Case
- Slim and protective: TUDIA Merge Case
- Get everything together: Olixar Sentinel Case
- Fashion and function: Foluu Slim Wallet Case Folio
- Show it off: MoKo Slim Bumper Case
- Barely there: Tianyd Ultra-Thin Cover
- Ultimate protection: GFU Full Body Protective Shell
- Extra grip: Olixar Carbon Fiber Cover
- Official case: Official Sony Xperia 10 Cover Stand Case
Staff Pick
CruzerLite is one of those companies that's been around for years, and the cases are always some of the best. The same can be said for the Flexible Slim case for the Xperia 10. The case is made from TPU, which offers decent protection while feeling lightweight.
Slim and protective: TUDIA Merge Case
The TUDIA Merge is a fantastic case for those who want a more protection without too much extra bulk. The Merge sports a soft TPU inner-shell and a polycarbonate outer-shell for a great one-two punch against potential damage.
Get everything together: Olixar Sentinel Case
Perhaps the most compelling aspect of the Sentinel Case from Olixar is the fact that you get a case and a tempered glass screen protector. That means you don't have to make any additional purchases.
Fashion and function: Foluu Slim Wallet Case Folio
Our smartphones are so versatile it would only make sense to pair them with versatile cases. The Foluu Slim Wallet Case not only sports a card slot, but can also be used a kickstand if you want to watch some YouTube.
Show it off: MoKo Slim Bumper Case
What's the point in having a beautiful phone if you can't show it off? The Moko Slim Bumper Case makes that possible with its clear back, TPU bumpers, and polycarbonate back shell.
Barely there: Tianyd Ultra-Thin Cover
You may be one of those people who want the bare-minimum protection on your phones. The Tianyd Ultra-Thin Cover has you covered for the Xperia 10, plus it comes in eight different colors.
Ultimate protection: GFU Full Body Protective Shell
The name of the game with cases is protection, and the GFU Full Body Shell is definitely a game-changer. This case encompasses the entirety of the Xperia 10, protecting every nook and cranny from potential disaster.
Extra grip: Olixar Carbon Fiber Cover
Instead of settling for a "boring" TPU case, step things up with the Olixar Carbon Fiber Cover. This case has a carbon fiber feel around the majority of your phone, which will vastly improve your grip so it will stand in your hands.
Official case: Official Sony Xperia 10 Cover Stand Case
Why not go straight to the source? This official case fits your phone like a glove, allowing you access to all the ports while protecting your phone. The key feature here is how you can fold it into a stand to watch all your media. You can also adjust the angle.
Which case should you get?
It can be tough picking the "best" case, as there are so many options to pick from. But if you are someone who wants a slimmer TPU case, then you can't go wrong with the CruzerLite Flexible Slim case. This comes in four different colors and will be sure to keep your Xperia 10 protected.
Those wanting to step things up a notch, look no further than the TUDIA Merge, with its TPU/polycarbonate combination. TUDIA even claims that you won't have to worry about your case or phone picking up lint from your pockets due to the design.
