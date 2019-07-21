Best Sony Xperia 10 Cases Android Central 2019

The Sony Xperia 10 is one of the latest devices to hit the market, and Sony fans will be excited to see the recent design language continued. However, since this phone is a bit taller than others, you may have to play some finger gymnastics and that will mean the chance for accidental drops is greater. Luckily, we have found some of the best cases for your new Xperia 10.

Which case should you get?

It can be tough picking the "best" case, as there are so many options to pick from. But if you are someone who wants a slimmer TPU case, then you can't go wrong with the CruzerLite Flexible Slim case. This comes in four different colors and will be sure to keep your Xperia 10 protected.

Those wanting to step things up a notch, look no further than the TUDIA Merge, with its TPU/polycarbonate combination. TUDIA even claims that you won't have to worry about your case or phone picking up lint from your pockets due to the design.

