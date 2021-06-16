Best Sony Xperia 1 II cases Android Central 2021

There are a lot of options for the best Sony Xperia 1 II cases, even though Sony doesn't have a huge fanbase here in the U.S. Thanks to its sleek design and flagship specs, the Xperia 1 II is already a contender for the best Android phone. Add in the triple-camera array on the back with a few "borrowed" features from Sony's Alpha cameras, and this is one of the best Android video cameras. With a smartphone this promising, you'll definitely want to keep it protected, and these are the best cases for your new phone.

Protect your investment with the best Sony Xperia 1 II cases

Simply searching for a good case to go with your new Sony Xperia 1 II can be tough, as there are many options to choose from. However, those who want a basic yet protective case will want to check out the Spigen Rugged Armor. This case sports a familiar carbon fiber design while offering great shock absorption and a tactile response for your buttons. The brushed finish on the back of the case will help improve the overall grip, leaving your phone in your hand where it belongs.

Sometimes, it's imperative to consolidate your everyday accessories, which can easily be done with the Kwmobile TPU Case. This case offers a slim design for a perfect and convenient fit that includes cutouts for buttons, ports, and cameras. It not only looks good, but it houses your phone in a TPU bumper to provide some added protection.