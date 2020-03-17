Best Smartphone Gimbals Android Central 2020

Smartphone cameras are getting better and better with each new flagship release, so why not pair those cameras with an equally excellent gimbal that'll ensure ultra-smooth, cinematic video? With the wide availability of portable, easy-to-use, and best of all, affordable gimbals for your phone, there's no excuse anymore to shoot shaky cam footage — unless you're just a huge fan of The Blair Witch Project or Cloverfield. The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is the gimbal you should buy to shoot your next vlog, but there are some great alternatives.

DJI has long been a major player in the smartphone gimbal space, starting with the original Osmo Mobile. The latest model's highlighting feature is that it can fold in half when not in use, making it much easier to pack in a bag. Once unfolded, it's about as easy to set up as a gimbal gets; just open the clamp, drop your phone in (almost any size of phone is supported), and start shooting. You can adjust the position of your phone for better balance if you so choose, but the Osmo Mobile 3's motors are able to correct for just about any imbalance, albeit with a slight toll on battery life. The Osmo charges over USB-C, and lasts for a whopping 15 hours of shooting. Best of all, DJI's Mimo app has all sorts of preset actions that make it easy to capture stunning shots. ActiveTrack 3.0 is an excellent object tracking mode that pans the camera to follow a subject, and there are plenty of other templates like hyperlapse, panorama, and more. You can even flip your phone from landscape to portrait mode to accommodate for different social platforms. The Osmo Mobile 3 doesn't have quite as many complex movements as the Freefly Movi, and it isn't designed to stand on its own with a tripod, but the compactable form factor and ease of use make it a better fit for most people. Pros: Convenient folding design

Excellent object tracking

Simple balancing and operation

Lightweight

Handy app with preset actions Cons: 60FPS in Mimo is only available for iOS

Missing some advanced features

DJI Osmo Mobile 3
$119 at Amazon

Most Affordable Gimbal: Zhiyun Smooth-4

The Zhiyun Smooth-4 closely resembles the Osmo Mobile 3, but with far more physical controls on the handle. There's a handy dial on the side that can be used for either focus pulling or digitally zooming (you can set this for yourself within the companion app), and as with DJI, there's a small tripod included in the box for resting the Smooth-4 on a flat surface. With the Smooth-4, you get a number of preset shooting modes including various object-tracking settings, and the general stabilization from the gimbal is just as smooth as you'd expect. Unfortunately, the Smooth-4 doesn't handle heavier phones quite as well as the Osmo Mobile 3, which can at times strain the motors and lead to unwanted battery drain. Still, this is a fantastic option with some unique and convenient features for a bit less than the Osmo Mobile 3. Pros: Large multi-purpose dial

Charges over USB-C

Plenty of physical and software controls

Tripod included Cons: Bulky and hard to pack

Has trouble supporting larger phones

Zhiyun Smooth-4
$100 at Amazon

Best Small Gimbal: Zhiyun Smooth-Q2

If you want the smallest gimbal you can get your hands on, look no further than the Zhiyun Smooth-Q2. It's shockingly tiny, coming in at roughly the same height as a modern plus-sized smartphone. It also weighs next to nothing; this is without a doubt the most compact, portable gimbal on the market. It's also nicely built, with an aluminum design that bests DJI's plastick-y build on the Osmo Mobile 3. The Smooth-Q2 lasts for up to 16 hours, depending on how much weight you're putting into its clamps, and conveniently recharges over USB-C. There's also a thread at the bottom of the gimbal that you can use to mount the Smooth-Q2 on top of a tripod or add an extension handle for a more comfortable grip. Despite its small stature, the Smooth-Q2 handles surprisingly well, balancing even large and heavy phones without a problem. Pros: Incredibly compact

Charges over USB-C

Sturdy build quality

16-hour battery life Cons: Doesn't handle fast pans well

Filming vertically is awkward

Zhiyun Smooth-Q2
$139 at Amazon

Best for Pros: Freefly Movi

The Freefly Movi is a camera stabilizer with built-in panning, tilting, and more for stunning stationary or handheld video. It condenses some of the best tech from industry-grade gimbals to the mobile space, and supports even the heaviest phones thanks to the ability to add counterweights. The flat bottom allows you to sit the Movi down without the need for a tripod, and you can use the dedicated app to program different camera movements without ever having to touch the gimbal. This is one of the priciest mobile gimbals on the market, but it's well worth it for all of its filming capabilities. If you prefer to take matters into your own hands versus programming moves in an app, the Movi supports both one- and two-handed operation, and can even dynamically switch between portrait and landscape orientations — or anywhere in-between. Pros: Fantastic companion app

Panning, tilting, and more

Sits flat for programmed movements

Ability to add counterweights

Mount for adding a microphone Cons: Expensive

Doesn't fold down