The Nest Learning Thermostat observes how you adjust the temperature depending on factors like the time of day and outside temperature, and automatically creates a heating and cooling schedule for your convenience. It saves on energy bills and looks great doing it.
Heating and cooling are some of the biggest factors of your monthly energy bill, so it makes sense for most people to consider picking up a smart thermostat that better manages the temperature of your home. While there are plenty of great options available, nothing beats the convenience of Nest's Learning Thermostat.
Nest learns how you tend to adjust the temperature throughout the day and automatically builds a heating and cooling schedule for you.
Like most smart thermostats, Nest's offering can be controlled by your phone or through a voice assistant like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (though notably, the Learning Thermostat isn't compatible with Apple's HomeKit service). You can set the temperature remotely, or simply rotate the stainless steel dial around the frosted glass display. The Nest Learning Thermostat can also detect when you've left the house to automatically shut down heating and cooling, and resumes things when you return.
The Nest's defining feature, though, is its ability to learn your preferences by keeping track of when you change the temperature throughout the day, along with factors like the current temperature outside of your home, and begins to automatically create its own schedule so that you never have to think about it.
It also optimizes energy with Eco Mode, where the Learning Thermostat turns on heating and cooling periodically to maintain optimal settings without wasting power. Nest even keeps track of your energy savings, and provides you with helpful analytics throughout the year.
Pros:
- Sleek stainless steel design
- Controllable via phone or voice assistant
- Eligible for rebates through most energy companies
- Learns from your behavior
Cons:
- Room sensors not included
- No HomeKit compatibility
Nest's third-gen thermostat isn't just the best-looking option around; it's the smartest, too. With automatic scheduling and Eco Mode, it can shave a significant amount off of your monthly electric bill.
Includes a room sensor — Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat
Ecobee is a hugely popular alternative to Nest that offers touch screens on its smart thermostats, with a flatter, more squared off design. You won't get Nest's automatic schedule creation with the Ecobee4, but most of the other features are here.
It can detect when you leave the house and turn off heating/cooling automatically, and the included room temperature sensor comes in handy for homes with multiple floors — an especially good add-on considering the Ecobee4 sits around the same price as the Nest Learning Thermostat. With Alexa built directly into the unit, you can even call out temperature change commands to it without needing a dedicated smart speaker.
Pros:
- Room sensor included
- Amazon Alexa built directly in
- Touch screen display
- More affordable than Nest
Cons:
- Less sleek design
- No automatic schedule creation
Value Pick — Nest Thermostat E
The Thermostat E is a great alternative to Nest's higher-end model for considerably cheaper. The display isn't as sharp and the Thermostat E doesn't work with quite as many HVAC systems, but from Auto Away to Eco Mode and automatic schedule creation, it's a nearly identical experience to the Learning Thermostat in a white plastic body.
Like its more expensive counterpart, the Thermostat E is eligible for rebates through most participating power companies, and the lower cost opens you up to buy Nest's Temperature Sensors for keeping track of the temperature throughout your house. It's simple to operate, using the same rotating bezel design, and the white hardware might blend in better with some homes.
Pros:
- Still includes Auto Away and Eco Mode
- Cheaper than the Learning Thermostat
- Eligible for rebates from power companies
- Compatible with Nest Temperature Sensors
Cons:
- Supports fewer HVAC systems
- Lower quality plastic design
- Lower resolution display
Even Cheaper — Ecobee3 Lite
Even the most affordable smart thermostat goes a long way over the ones included with your home. The Ecobee3 Lite doesn't have Alexa built in like the Ecobee4, nor does it include a room sensor, but you can still create schedules and control the thermostat from your phone or voice assistant — and unlike Nest's thermostats, the Ecobee3 Lite is compatible with Apple's HomeKit.
Visually, it's nearly indistinguishable from the more premium Ecobee4, with the same full-color touch screen interface. For less than $150, this is easily the best value smart thermostat around, making it easy to quickly make your money back on energy bill savings.
Pros:
- Most affordable smart thermostat
- Allows for temperature scheduling
- Compatible with Apple HomeKit
- Detects when you leave the house
Cons:
- No room sensor included
- No built-in Alexa assistant
Bottom line
Even without an included room sensor, the Nest Learning Thermostat is hard to beat with its automatic schedule creation based on your behavior. Still, the Thermostat E offers almost all the same features if you don't mind the plastic body, and Ecobee's offerings include a touchscreen and, in the case of the Ecobee4, built-in Alexa assistance and a room sensor.
Ultimately, any of the smart thermostats listed above will reduce your energy bill and make your life a bit more convenient. With remote control via your phone, you'll never have to come home to an ice box in the winter — or a sauna in the summer — again.
