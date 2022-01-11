Best smart scale Android Central 2022
Whether you're about to start a weight loss journey or already have an established workout regimen, and you want to monitor your progress, a smart scale is an excellent tool for keeping your fitness goals on track. The best smart scales connect to a corresponding app on your phone or tablet. As a result, you'll receive detailed information that you can't get from an ordinary bathroom scale. Our favorite is the Eufy Smart Scale P1, which is very easy to use, tracks 14 key metrics, and can accommodate multiple users. So no matter what features you desire, there's a smart scale on this list for you.
- Best overall: Eufy by Anker, Smart Scale P1 with Bluetooth
- Best value: FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale
- Best for extras: Wyze Bluetooth Body Fat Scale
- Best for Alexa users: Withings Body+ Digital Wi-Fi Smart Scale
- Best for beginners: RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale
- Best for serious trackers: Omron Body Composition Monitor With Scale
- Best for all users: QardioBase2 WiFi Smart Scale and Body Analyzer
- Best stylish design: Yunmai Premium Smart Scale - Body Fat Scale
Best overall: Eufy Smart Scale P1
If you're looking for the best combination of features, an attractive design, and a user-friendly app, you'll love the Eufy Smart Scale P1. It can track up to 14 insightful metrics, including body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and more. Got multiple users? No problem. This smart scale allows for up to 16 different users.
It's compatible with popular apps, including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. This is easily one of the best smart scales out there regarding accuracy, thanks to two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors that guarantee more precise measurements.
Some smart scales have a dedicated pregnancy mode for expectant users, but Eufy does not. More importantly, the company specifically states that this scale should not be used by pregnant women. It also doesn't have Wi-Fi, but many users might be content with its features for the affordable price tag.
Pros:
- Tracks 14 metrics
- Allows for up to 16 users
- Excellent accuracy
Cons:
- Lacks Wi-FI connectivity
- Not for pregnant users
Best value: FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale
If you're on a budget, but you'd still like to invest in a smart scale, this option from FITINDEX is a great buy. It's easy to operate and tracks 13 key metrics to help you keep track of your stats and progress. Did we mention that this smart scale allows unlimited users? So the whole family can enjoy the perks.
It has a sleek but durable design with a tempered glass platform. You'll appreciate the innovative step-on technology and auto-calibration that makes for a simple and quick weigh-in process. Additionally, you can sync all of your data to Samsung Health, Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit.
While the FITINDEX scale is the cheapest option on this list, it lacks Wi-Fi connectivity. If that was a feature you were hoping for, you could expect to pay a bit more to get it. The corresponding app is sufficient, but it can be tricky to navigate for first-time smart scale users. Fortunately, that's solved with a bit of practice.
Pros:
- Affordable price tag
- Tracks 13 metrics
- Unlimited users
Cons:
- App could be better
- Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity
Best for extras: Wyze Scale
While many of the best smart scales track the same set of metrics, the Wyze scale introduces some extra features that users will enjoy. In addition to offering a complete body composition analysis that measures the user's weight and body fat percentage, it also tracks nine additional body composition metrics that help track your progress. Some examples include basal metabolic rate, visceral fat, and protein level.
Another important feature that users will appreciate is that the Wyze scale seamlessly syncs with the Wyze app on your phone. In addition, it can sync with other popular fitness apps such as Apple Health and Google Fit.
The Wyze scale offers an attractive design with a sleek full-surface sensor glass that can easily take measurements. Regardless of where you are when you step on the scale, it will take accurate measurements quickly. While there is no limit to how many people can use the Wyze scale thanks to the guest sharing mode, it offers automatic recognition for up to eight users.
Pros:
- Multi-user friendly
- Automatically syncs to Wyze app
- Extra metrics, including heart rate
Cons:
- Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity
- No pregnancy mode
Best for Alexa users: Withings Body+
Tech lovers will be in good hands with the Withings Body+ smart scale. First and foremost, it has Wi-Fi connectivity, ensuring prompt and accurate weigh-ins synced right to the app. Second, if you're accustomed to using Alexa around your home, you'll love the Withings Body+ even more. Ask to hear your recent stats or progress over a specific period.
It's also one of the few smart scales with a pregnancy mode, which provides helpful insights about healthy weight gain and allows you to track your baby's weight as well. You can also have up to eight different users on the Withings Body+.
The main con with this smart scale is the hefty price tag. However, you really can't beat the features you get with this one. Other than that, it features a fragile glass top design. Sure, it looks nice in your bathroom, but if you've got kids or pets running around, then it could end up being a hazard. Withings recently announced its new Body Scan scale, which offers more advanced readings with 6-lead ECG and segmental body composition analysis. This premium scale will be available later this year, so keep your eyes peeled.
Pros:
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Works with Alexa
- Multi-user friendly
- Pregnancy tracking
Cons:
- Expensive
- Fragile design
Best for beginners: RENPHO Body Fat Smart Scale
When you're looking for a smart scale for first-time users that's easy to operate, this option from RENPHO is ideal. It tracks 13 important metrics and will sync them all automatically. Not connected when you step on the scale? Not to worry, it will still sync your weigh-in next time you're connected via Bluetooth.
The app makes it easy to share progress with friends. Whether you're partial to Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, this smart scale can sync to all of them. You don't have to do much other than step on the scale, so it's perfect for beginners.
Aside from the lack of Wi-Fi, the only downside of the RENPHO smart scale is that you can only sync to one device. Having the option for unlimited users becomes a bit of a drag when the data is only viewable from one device.
Pros:
- Tracks 13 metrics
- Unlimited users
- Great for beginners
Cons:
- Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity
- Can only sync to one device
Best for serious trackers: Omron Body Composition Monitor With Scale
While this scale doesn't include Bluetooth connectivity that communicates with a partner app like the others, it is smart in a different sense. It offers data on seven fitness indicators, with all of the information reported on the easy-to-read large digital screen.
The seven fitness indicators it tracks are body fat percentage, BMI, skeletal muscle, resting metabolism, visceral fat, body age, and, of course, weight. Body fat percentage is measured using bioelectrical impedance. A small electrical signal is sent through the body to calculate your total body water percentage from your arm to your foot. This is accurate because it reduces water movement in your body while measuring. However, this means you can't use this scale if you are pregnant, think you might be pregnant or have a pacemaker or any other implanted medical device.
It measures weight up to 330 pounds with a retractable cord that adults and children can use up to 6-feet, 7-inches tall. There's a simple on/off switch at the base, 180-day memory, and the ability to set up to four profiles, so it's easy to use for the whole family. It runs off four included AA batteries.
Pros:
- Provides detailed fitness indicators
- Allows up to four users
- Comes with batteries
Cons:
- No Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity
- Can't use while pregnant or with a pacemaker
- Might be more complex than you need
Best for all users: QardioBase2 WiFi Smart Scale
How can one scale be suitable for all types of users? Most smart scales have limitations, like not being recommended for pregnant women or users with pacemakers. Not only does the QardioBase2 have a dedicated pregnancy mode, but it also has a safe mode for those with pacemakers.
If you don't like messing with batteries, you'll be a fan of this smart scale. It comes with a USB cable and charger for your convenience. It tracks key metrics such as muscle mass, body fat, water percentage, and bone mass. It works with all the apps you know and love. The QardioBase2 has Wi-Fi connectivity and can recognize up to eight users.
There aren't too many negatives when it comes to the QardioBase2. The biggest hurdle is the price tag, which is still pretty high. However, you'll get Wi-Fi, multiple users, tons of metrics, a pregnancy mode, and you don't have to mess with batteries.
Pros:
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Tracks key metrics
- Muti-user friendly
- Pregnancy mode
- No batteries required
Cons:
- Expensive
Best stylish design: Yunmai Premium Smart Scale
Those who care about the look and feel of their smart scale might find this option from Yunmai to be the most appealing. You'll also be able to choose whether you want it in black or white. With that said, the Yunmai Premium smart scale is more than a looker.
It gives you actionable insight into 10 key metrics and uses Bluetooth connectivity to sync your data to the app. It allows for up to 16 different users so that the entire household can keep track of their progress. The setup process only takes a few seconds, so it's a breeze for beginners and experts.
The Yunmai Premium smart scale lacks Wi-Fi connectivity and a pregnancy mode, which seems to be a common theme among the mid-range smart scales. However, if you're content with all the other perks it brings to the table, this may not be a deal-breaker for you.
Pros:
- Tracks 10 key metrics
- Allows up to 16 users
- Works with popular fitness apps
- Quick and easy setup
Cons:
- No pregnancy mode
- Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity
Best smart scale: How to choose
While there's no denying that fitness trackers and Android smartwatches might be some of the first products you gravitate toward when seeking a device to keep track of your health and wellness, a smart scale is another wise investment.
The good news is that you can't go wrong with any of the smart scales on this list. In some cases, you'll pay more than you would for a standard bathroom scale, but these are the best smart scales that do much more than record your weight. They can also track your BMI and bone mass, accommodate multiple users for larger households, and sync up with your favorite apps so you can better monitor your overall health and progress.
If we were to recommend just one, our top pick would be the Eufy Smart Scale P1. It offers an in-depth look at your body as a whole, it works with a bunch of different users, and syncs with apps such as Google Fit, Fitbit, and Apple Health. Round that out with the overall fit-and-finish we've come to expect from a trusted brand like Eufy, and you've got yourself a solid package. Not to mention that it comes at a reasonable price that won't break the bank.
No matter what your goals or your budget are, you'll be able to find the best smart scale for your wants and needs. Whether you're looking for a scale with Wi-Fi connectivity, a dedicated pregnancy mode, an affordable price tag, or a unique design, there's a wide range of options for you to choose from.
