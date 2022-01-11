Best smart scale Android Central 2022

Whether you're about to start a weight loss journey or already have an established workout regimen, and you want to monitor your progress, a smart scale is an excellent tool for keeping your fitness goals on track. The best smart scales connect to a corresponding app on your phone or tablet. As a result, you'll receive detailed information that you can't get from an ordinary bathroom scale. Our favorite is the Eufy Smart Scale P1, which is very easy to use, tracks 14 key metrics, and can accommodate multiple users. So no matter what features you desire, there's a smart scale on this list for you.

If you're looking for the best combination of features, an attractive design, and a user-friendly app, you'll love the Eufy Smart Scale P1. It can track up to 14 insightful metrics, including body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and more. Got multiple users? No problem. This smart scale allows for up to 16 different users. It's compatible with popular apps, including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. This is easily one of the best smart scales out there regarding accuracy, thanks to two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors that guarantee more precise measurements. Some smart scales have a dedicated pregnancy mode for expectant users, but Eufy does not. More importantly, the company specifically states that this scale should not be used by pregnant women. It also doesn't have Wi-Fi, but many users might be content with its features for the affordable price tag. Pros: Tracks 14 metrics

Allows for up to 16 users

Excellent accuracy Cons: Lacks Wi-FI connectivity

Not for pregnant users

Best overall Eufy by Anker, Smart Scale P1 with Bluetooth Best of the best There's not much the Eufy P1 can't do. It tracks 14 metrics, works with up to 16 users, and syncs with popular health apps. $40 at Amazon

$45 at Walmart

$40 at Newegg

Best value: FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

If you're on a budget, but you'd still like to invest in a smart scale, this option from FITINDEX is a great buy. It's easy to operate and tracks 13 key metrics to help you keep track of your stats and progress. Did we mention that this smart scale allows unlimited users? So the whole family can enjoy the perks. It has a sleek but durable design with a tempered glass platform. You'll appreciate the innovative step-on technology and auto-calibration that makes for a simple and quick weigh-in process. Additionally, you can sync all of your data to Samsung Health, Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit. While the FITINDEX scale is the cheapest option on this list, it lacks Wi-Fi connectivity. If that was a feature you were hoping for, you could expect to pay a bit more to get it. The corresponding app is sufficient, but it can be tricky to navigate for first-time smart scale users. Fortunately, that's solved with a bit of practice. Pros: Affordable price tag

Tracks 13 metrics

Unlimited users Cons: App could be better

Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity

Best value FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale Best bang for your buck FITINDEX isn't well known, but the company's smart scale is easily one of the best low-cost options on the market these days. $17 at Amazon

$27 at Walmart

Best for extras: Wyze Scale

While many of the best smart scales track the same set of metrics, the Wyze scale introduces some extra features that users will enjoy. In addition to offering a complete body composition analysis that measures the user's weight and body fat percentage, it also tracks nine additional body composition metrics that help track your progress. Some examples include basal metabolic rate, visceral fat, and protein level. Another important feature that users will appreciate is that the Wyze scale seamlessly syncs with the Wyze app on your phone. In addition, it can sync with other popular fitness apps such as Apple Health and Google Fit. The Wyze scale offers an attractive design with a sleek full-surface sensor glass that can easily take measurements. Regardless of where you are when you step on the scale, it will take accurate measurements quickly. While there is no limit to how many people can use the Wyze scale thanks to the guest sharing mode, it offers automatic recognition for up to eight users. Pros: Multi-user friendly

Automatically syncs to Wyze app

Extra metrics, including heart rate Cons: Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity

No pregnancy mode

Best for extras Wyze Bluetooth Body Fat Scale All the metrics The Wyze scale gives you everything you need and more with multiple metrics and accommodation for up to 8 users per household. $29 at Amazon

Best for Alexa users: Withings Body+

Tech lovers will be in good hands with the Withings Body+ smart scale. First and foremost, it has Wi-Fi connectivity, ensuring prompt and accurate weigh-ins synced right to the app. Second, if you're accustomed to using Alexa around your home, you'll love the Withings Body+ even more. Ask to hear your recent stats or progress over a specific period. It's also one of the few smart scales with a pregnancy mode, which provides helpful insights about healthy weight gain and allows you to track your baby's weight as well. You can also have up to eight different users on the Withings Body+. The main con with this smart scale is the hefty price tag. However, you really can't beat the features you get with this one. Other than that, it features a fragile glass top design. Sure, it looks nice in your bathroom, but if you've got kids or pets running around, then it could end up being a hazard. Withings recently announced its new Body Scan scale, which offers more advanced readings with 6-lead ECG and segmental body composition analysis. This premium scale will be available later this year, so keep your eyes peeled. Pros: Wi-Fi connectivity

Works with Alexa

Multi-user friendly

Pregnancy tracking Cons: Expensive

Fragile design

Best for Alexa users Withings Body+ Digital Wi-Fi Smart Scale A truly smart scale What's better than a Wi-Fi smart scale? A Wi-Fi smart scale that also works with Alexa. Say hello to the Withings Body+! $84 at Amazon

$84 at Best Buy

Best for beginners: RENPHO Body Fat Smart Scale

When you're looking for a smart scale for first-time users that's easy to operate, this option from RENPHO is ideal. It tracks 13 important metrics and will sync them all automatically. Not connected when you step on the scale? Not to worry, it will still sync your weigh-in next time you're connected via Bluetooth. The app makes it easy to share progress with friends. Whether you're partial to Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, this smart scale can sync to all of them. You don't have to do much other than step on the scale, so it's perfect for beginners. Aside from the lack of Wi-Fi, the only downside of the RENPHO smart scale is that you can only sync to one device. Having the option for unlimited users becomes a bit of a drag when the data is only viewable from one device. Pros: Tracks 13 metrics

Unlimited users

Great for beginners Cons: Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity

Can only sync to one device

Best for beginners RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale All of the essentials Just starting? The RENPHO Body Fat Smart Scale works with third-party apps, tracks 13 key metrics, and won't break the bank. $27 at Amazon

$25 at Walmart

Best for serious trackers: Omron Body Composition Monitor With Scale

While this scale doesn't include Bluetooth connectivity that communicates with a partner app like the others, it is smart in a different sense. It offers data on seven fitness indicators, with all of the information reported on the easy-to-read large digital screen. The seven fitness indicators it tracks are body fat percentage, BMI, skeletal muscle, resting metabolism, visceral fat, body age, and, of course, weight. Body fat percentage is measured using bioelectrical impedance. A small electrical signal is sent through the body to calculate your total body water percentage from your arm to your foot. This is accurate because it reduces water movement in your body while measuring. However, this means you can't use this scale if you are pregnant, think you might be pregnant or have a pacemaker or any other implanted medical device. It measures weight up to 330 pounds with a retractable cord that adults and children can use up to 6-feet, 7-inches tall. There's a simple on/off switch at the base, 180-day memory, and the ability to set up to four profiles, so it's easy to use for the whole family. It runs off four included AA batteries. Pros: Provides detailed fitness indicators

Allows up to four users

Comes with batteries Cons: No Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity

Can't use while pregnant or with a pacemaker

Might be more complex than you need

Best for serious trackers Omron Body Composition Monitor With Scale This scale means business While it doesn't have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this scale is still smart because it measures tons of fitness indicators. $77 at Walmart

Best for all users: QardioBase2 WiFi Smart Scale

How can one scale be suitable for all types of users? Most smart scales have limitations, like not being recommended for pregnant women or users with pacemakers. Not only does the QardioBase2 have a dedicated pregnancy mode, but it also has a safe mode for those with pacemakers. If you don't like messing with batteries, you'll be a fan of this smart scale. It comes with a USB cable and charger for your convenience. It tracks key metrics such as muscle mass, body fat, water percentage, and bone mass. It works with all the apps you know and love. The QardioBase2 has Wi-Fi connectivity and can recognize up to eight users. There aren't too many negatives when it comes to the QardioBase2. The biggest hurdle is the price tag, which is still pretty high. However, you'll get Wi-Fi, multiple users, tons of metrics, a pregnancy mode, and you don't have to mess with batteries. Pros: Wi-Fi connectivity

Tracks key metrics

Muti-user friendly

Pregnancy mode

No batteries required Cons: Expensive

Best for all users QardioBase2 WiFi Smart Scale and Body Analyzer Unique design The QardioBase 2 tracks your weight, BMI, muscle bass and has a dedicated pregnancy mode for expectant users. $110 at Amazon

$110 at Walmart

Best stylish design: Yunmai Premium Smart Scale

Those who care about the look and feel of their smart scale might find this option from Yunmai to be the most appealing. You'll also be able to choose whether you want it in black or white. With that said, the Yunmai Premium smart scale is more than a looker. It gives you actionable insight into 10 key metrics and uses Bluetooth connectivity to sync your data to the app. It allows for up to 16 different users so that the entire household can keep track of their progress. The setup process only takes a few seconds, so it's a breeze for beginners and experts. The Yunmai Premium smart scale lacks Wi-Fi connectivity and a pregnancy mode, which seems to be a common theme among the mid-range smart scales. However, if you're content with all the other perks it brings to the table, this may not be a deal-breaker for you. Pros: Tracks 10 key metrics

Allows up to 16 users

Works with popular fitness apps

Quick and easy setup Cons: No pregnancy mode

Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity

Best stylish design Yunmai Premium Smart Scale - Body Fat Scale Premium design One of the sleekest smart scales out there, the Yunmai Premium tracks weight, BMI, water weight, bone mass, and more. $70 at Amazon

$63 at Walmart