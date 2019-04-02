If you want to go all-in with smart home gadgets, smart locks are absolutely worth investing in. Not only do they keep your home safe and secure, but they can be also be controlled remotely and allow you to easily give other family members or friends access to them. Here are the best ones that can be controlled using Google Assistant!
Google Assistant's best friend
Nest x Yale Smart LockStaff pick
This smart lock can be controlled from anywhere through Google Assistant, and ties in beautifully with other Nest products with automated features like disabling your Nest Secure alarm when you come home. It can unlock automatically with your phone, and has a backup number pad.
Budget choice
August Smart Lock (3rd Gen)
August's third-generation smart lock is a real treat. It unlocks automatically with your phone, and has a deadbolt thumb turn on the front so you can still use it manually from inside. Just keep in mind you'll also need to pick up August Connect bridge in order for Assistant commands to work!
Maximum security
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
The Smart Lock Pro is an upgraded version of the regular August lock and comes bundled with the Connect bridge for Google Assistant integration. It comes in a stylish circular housing, and unlike its cheaper counterpart, the Pro supports HomeKit and Alexa as well, in case you live in a cross-platform household.
Simple and affordable
Candy House Sesame (Gen 2)
The Sesame Smart Lock sits on top of your existing single-turn deadbolt lock, rather than replacing it. This means easy installation (and removal) without the need for any tools. Paired with a Wi-Fi Access Point, it can connect to Google Assistant for remote operation and voice control.
So classy
Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt
Schlage has been making security products since 1920, so you know you can trust its take on a smart lock. It's available in two distinct styles — Camelot and Century — and even comes with an optional door handle that pairs perfectly with it. Just make sure you get the Wi-Fi Adapter for Assistant functionality!
Really sleek package
Igloohome Smart Lock Deadbolt
The Igloohome lock definitely has one of the most striking designs on this list. Available in a sleek minimalistic black finish, this lock works even when offline, has multiple entry modes, and is easy to install. Plus, being able to control it using the Google Assistant is a trick that never gets old.
All of the smart locks on this list are bound to serve you well, but if you want the very best that money can buy, we'd recommend splurging for the Nest x Yale, especially if you own other Nest products.. With that said, you can still get a great experience with something like the August Smart Lock and save a good chunk of money in the process.
