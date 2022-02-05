Best smart lamps Android Central 2022

The best smart lamps bring a delightful ambiance to your space and look great no matter where you place them. Just like all the greatest smart light strips or smart light bulbs, you can expect voice assistant integration, 16 million colors, app control, ambient modes, and in some cases, even portability and an IP rating. We've scoured the galaxies to bring you these amazing otherworldly smart lamps.

Govee Aura Smart Table Lamp Reco

Versatile choice: Govee Aura Smart Table Lamp

Staff Pick

Govee is at the top of the smart light game for a good reason. The Aura lamp has a brilliant set of modes in the mobile app, including segmented control and a music mode. So pick your way through 16 million colors and enjoy Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

$65 at Amazon
Ecolor Smart Table Lamp Render Reco

Cute as a button: ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp

If Govee is too rich for your tastes, this humbly-priced lamp from ECOLOR should sort you out. With a corded and a cordless version, you get to set different shades for five different parts of the moon. It's got a user-friendly companion app with a healthy number of modes too, but no voice command support.

Echo Glow

Echo companion: Amazon Echo Glow

Are you knee-deep into the Alexa ecosystem? Well, then the Echo Glow is the perfect smart lamp for your abode. Pair it with an Echo device to give it commands through Alexa, and it'll be your child's favorite accessory.

Philips Hue Iris Smart Lamp Reco

Of drama and flair: Philips Hue Iris

Philips Hue lights are famously expensive and high-quality. With the Hue Iris model, you get Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit compatibility. You need the Hue Hub to operate it, but the extensive features are worth paying the premium.

Govee Portable Ambient Light Reco

A subtle affair: Govee Portable Ambient Light

This cute little ambient light from Govee resembles a scented candle and is portable like one. There's no need for any additional kit to access the app, and it brings Alexa and Google Assistant to the table. Play around with the dynamic modes in-app to customize the lamp's subtle glow.

$66 at Amazon
Consciot Industrial Floor Lamp Reco

Office appropriate: Consciot Industrial Floor Lamp

Consciot's Industrial Floor Lamp looks like a stunning piece of office furniture. It comes with a multicolor smart LED Bulb inside so you can party outside work hours. Like all the options in this list, you get a splendid color wheel of 16 million shades in the companion app. There's no music mode, but you do get voice assistants onboard.

$56 at Amazon
Yeelight Smart Table Lamp

Razer Chroma goodness: Yeelight Smart Table Lamp

Xiaomi-owned Yeelight manufactures plenty of awesome smart lighting products. Yeelight partnered with Razer to bring Chroma integration to this portable lamp, in addition to Samsung SmartThings, Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home support. It's perfect for your gaming setup. Because it's wireless, you can plop it anywhere that tickles your fantasy.

$50 at Amazon
Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp Reco

Minimalist design: Govee Lyra Floor Lamp

The Govee Lyra Floor Lamp camouflages well in any corner of the room. There's a whopping 64 modes in the app, and you get a nice physical remote too. Sixteen million colors shine as to a blinding brightness level of 1500 lumens. If you don't want to use the Govee Home app, smart assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa are always there.

Hugoai Smart Table Lamp Reco

Top dollar value: HUGOAI Smart Table Lamp

Shopping on a constricted budget? Setting your sights lower isn't necessarily bad, especially with the HUGOAI Smart Table Lamp. It's the perfect Govee Aura dupe and even connects to Google Home and Alexa. Not only does it offer the 16 million color wheel, but it also has other functions like a scheduled power on/off timer in the app.

$42 at Amazon
Cozoo Rgb Usb Bedside Table Lamp Reco

Traditional with a twist: COZOO RGB & USB Bedside Table Lamp

While COZOO's smart lamp doesn't offer Alexa or Google Assistant controls, you get a solid app with music sync, scheduling, and custom color options. To top it off, there are three USB ports and two plug points built into the lamp.

$40 at Amazon
Ecolor Smart Egg Lamp Reco

Easter fever: ECOLOR Smart Egg Lamp

On the hunt for something unique? Your search ends here. ECOLOR's Smart Egg Lamp stands miles apart from anything else. You can set a different color for every one of the 42 LEDs inside, and it has an IP65 waterproof rating. These specs, combined with its portable nature and fantastic app, make it very handy for the outdoors.

$35 at Amazon
Hueliv Smart Floor Lamp Reco

Don't break the bank: HueLiv Smart Floor Lamp

The HueLiv Smart Floor Lamp is slim and trim, standing proud and tall in your living room. You get a 10W USB port built into the pole, along with power and mode-changing touch buttons. It's much cheaper than the Govee Lyra lamp, yet you still get voice controls and an app to boot.

And then there was light!

Govee is undoubtedly the best brand for smart lamps that don't suck you dry (looks at Philips). You don't need to get a separate hub to use Govee's smart lamps, and they all have lower to upper mid-range prices. If you're in the market for an amazing smart lamp for your living room or a similar large space, the Govee Lyra Floor Lamp is a great choice. On the other hand, the Govee Aura lamp is more suitable for smaller areas such as bedside tables.

If you really can't afford to stretch your budget to Govee, you still have a world of options at your fingertips. ECOLOR kills this segment, offering beautiful and uniquely-shaped smart ambient lamps. Owing to its IP65 waterproof rating, the ECOLOR Smart Egg Lamp is the best portable smart lamp for the outdoors. You even get a handy sling in the box to hang it from a tent or a tree branch. If your computer table needs dressing up, grab the wireless Yeelight Smart Table Lamp with Razer Chroma support.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Check out the most secure smart plugs to buy right now
Stay secure

Check out the most secure smart plugs to buy right now

There are a ton of smart home accessories to choose from, but if you want the most security possible, you need to find the brands with proper two-factor authentication in their apps. If you're setting up these smart plugs, you can be sure you're the only one with access to their controls.