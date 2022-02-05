Best smart lamps Android Central 2022

The best smart lamps bring a delightful ambiance to your space and look great no matter where you place them. Just like all the greatest smart light strips or smart light bulbs, you can expect voice assistant integration, 16 million colors, app control, ambient modes, and in some cases, even portability and an IP rating. We've scoured the galaxies to bring you these amazing otherworldly smart lamps.

And then there was light!

Govee is undoubtedly the best brand for smart lamps that don't suck you dry (looks at Philips). You don't need to get a separate hub to use Govee's smart lamps, and they all have lower to upper mid-range prices. If you're in the market for an amazing smart lamp for your living room or a similar large space, the Govee Lyra Floor Lamp is a great choice. On the other hand, the Govee Aura lamp is more suitable for smaller areas such as bedside tables.

If you really can't afford to stretch your budget to Govee, you still have a world of options at your fingertips. ECOLOR kills this segment, offering beautiful and uniquely-shaped smart ambient lamps. Owing to its IP65 waterproof rating, the ECOLOR Smart Egg Lamp is the best portable smart lamp for the outdoors. You even get a handy sling in the box to hang it from a tent or a tree branch. If your computer table needs dressing up, grab the wireless Yeelight Smart Table Lamp with Razer Chroma support.