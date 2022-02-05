Best smart lamps Android Central 2022
The best smart lamps bring a delightful ambiance to your space and look great no matter where you place them. Just like all the greatest smart light strips or smart light bulbs, you can expect voice assistant integration, 16 million colors, app control, ambient modes, and in some cases, even portability and an IP rating. We've scoured the galaxies to bring you these amazing otherworldly smart lamps.
Versatile choice: Govee Aura Smart Table LampStaff Pick
Govee is at the top of the smart light game for a good reason. The Aura lamp has a brilliant set of modes in the mobile app, including segmented control and a music mode. So pick your way through 16 million colors and enjoy Alexa and Google Assistant integration.
Cute as a button: ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp
If Govee is too rich for your tastes, this humbly-priced lamp from ECOLOR should sort you out. With a corded and a cordless version, you get to set different shades for five different parts of the moon. It's got a user-friendly companion app with a healthy number of modes too, but no voice command support.
Echo companion: Amazon Echo Glow
Are you knee-deep into the Alexa ecosystem? Well, then the Echo Glow is the perfect smart lamp for your abode. Pair it with an Echo device to give it commands through Alexa, and it'll be your child's favorite accessory.
Of drama and flair: Philips Hue Iris
Philips Hue lights are famously expensive and high-quality. With the Hue Iris model, you get Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit compatibility. You need the Hue Hub to operate it, but the extensive features are worth paying the premium.
A subtle affair: Govee Portable Ambient Light
This cute little ambient light from Govee resembles a scented candle and is portable like one. There's no need for any additional kit to access the app, and it brings Alexa and Google Assistant to the table. Play around with the dynamic modes in-app to customize the lamp's subtle glow.
Office appropriate: Consciot Industrial Floor Lamp
Consciot's Industrial Floor Lamp looks like a stunning piece of office furniture. It comes with a multicolor smart LED Bulb inside so you can party outside work hours. Like all the options in this list, you get a splendid color wheel of 16 million shades in the companion app. There's no music mode, but you do get voice assistants onboard.
Razer Chroma goodness: Yeelight Smart Table Lamp
Xiaomi-owned Yeelight manufactures plenty of awesome smart lighting products. Yeelight partnered with Razer to bring Chroma integration to this portable lamp, in addition to Samsung SmartThings, Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home support. It's perfect for your gaming setup. Because it's wireless, you can plop it anywhere that tickles your fantasy.
Minimalist design: Govee Lyra Floor Lamp
The Govee Lyra Floor Lamp camouflages well in any corner of the room. There's a whopping 64 modes in the app, and you get a nice physical remote too. Sixteen million colors shine as to a blinding brightness level of 1500 lumens. If you don't want to use the Govee Home app, smart assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa are always there.
Top dollar value: HUGOAI Smart Table Lamp
Shopping on a constricted budget? Setting your sights lower isn't necessarily bad, especially with the HUGOAI Smart Table Lamp. It's the perfect Govee Aura dupe and even connects to Google Home and Alexa. Not only does it offer the 16 million color wheel, but it also has other functions like a scheduled power on/off timer in the app.
Traditional with a twist: COZOO RGB & USB Bedside Table Lamp
While COZOO's smart lamp doesn't offer Alexa or Google Assistant controls, you get a solid app with music sync, scheduling, and custom color options. To top it off, there are three USB ports and two plug points built into the lamp.
Easter fever: ECOLOR Smart Egg Lamp
On the hunt for something unique? Your search ends here. ECOLOR's Smart Egg Lamp stands miles apart from anything else. You can set a different color for every one of the 42 LEDs inside, and it has an IP65 waterproof rating. These specs, combined with its portable nature and fantastic app, make it very handy for the outdoors.
Don't break the bank: HueLiv Smart Floor Lamp
The HueLiv Smart Floor Lamp is slim and trim, standing proud and tall in your living room. You get a 10W USB port built into the pole, along with power and mode-changing touch buttons. It's much cheaper than the Govee Lyra lamp, yet you still get voice controls and an app to boot.
And then there was light!
Govee is undoubtedly the best brand for smart lamps that don't suck you dry (looks at Philips). You don't need to get a separate hub to use Govee's smart lamps, and they all have lower to upper mid-range prices. If you're in the market for an amazing smart lamp for your living room or a similar large space, the Govee Lyra Floor Lamp is a great choice. On the other hand, the Govee Aura lamp is more suitable for smaller areas such as bedside tables.
If you really can't afford to stretch your budget to Govee, you still have a world of options at your fingertips. ECOLOR kills this segment, offering beautiful and uniquely-shaped smart ambient lamps. Owing to its IP65 waterproof rating, the ECOLOR Smart Egg Lamp is the best portable smart lamp for the outdoors. You even get a handy sling in the box to hang it from a tent or a tree branch. If your computer table needs dressing up, grab the wireless Yeelight Smart Table Lamp with Razer Chroma support.
