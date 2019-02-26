Not everyone wants a tank of a case like the ArmadilloTek Vanguard, but if you're going to spend $1,000 on a Samsung Galaxy S10+, you need at least some kind of case on it. Slim cases can offer some drop protection as well as grip and a guard against everyday scuffs, scrapes, and smudges. These are the slim cases we love hte most.
As this as it gets
Totallee Ultra ThinStaff Favorite
The S10+ is a lot of phone to handle, so I can "totallee" understand wanting a case that doesn't add any more bulk to the party. Totallee's Ultra Thin case is the case for people who hate cases — it's as thin as can be with grip and grace.
Thin hard-candy coating
anccer Ultra Thin Fit
Hard-shell snap-on cases like anccer's Ultra Thin Fit may not give your S10+ much in the way of drop protection, but it does add grip and protect that back glass from scuffs and smudges. It's available in five colors and two finish styles — Smooth and Gravel.
Clear as crystal
Spigen Liquid Crystal Air
The Liquid Crystal line is my favorite clear case series, and the Crystal Air is the thinnest of the already slim lineup for the S10+. This lithe clear case adds grip and scuff protection while hiding smudges and scuffs from the world in its slim silicone skin.
Slim styling goals
i-Blason Cosmo Lite
Who said thin cases had to look boring? i-Blason did not get the memo. This case sports a stylishly modern geometric pattern with swirled marble pieces set in a golden lattice, while still remaining thin and fabulously protective.
Lithe leather
Galaxy S10+ Leather Back Cover
Samsung's leather case is thin, bright, and every bit as premium as it looks. It also has a price tag to match, because this is an official Samsung genuine leather case. There are seven color options, but why look anywhere besides this candy apple red?
Be cool, man
Olixar Breathable Case
This case's mesh design helps prevent your S10+ from overheating during long strenuous activities like pwning the noobs in Fortnite or playing two hours of HeadsUp while charging your phone in line for Space Mountain. It's available in four colors.
Thin pop of color
ESR Essential Crown
This thin TPU case features fantastic metallic accents to the bumper, hiding the unsightly corners and port cuttings of this otherwise crystal clear case with bold Black, Blue, or Purple to compliment your S10+'s natural colors.
Thin and soft
Spigen Silicone Fit
This new thin case series from perennial favorite Spigen clings to every curve of your new phone to shield it from bumps, nicks, and dings without bulking up your phone. It's only available in black, but that's fine because black is a slimming color.
Clear, compact, and cheap
Vinve Soft TPU Clear
Vinve's clear case is hard to beat with its low price and thin, understated look, showing off the S10+'s beauty while guarding it against scratches and slips. This thin TPU case offers some drop protection as well, but mostof that is in the added grip to prevent drops.
Thin cases are the ones I most often use, and while my coworkers here at AC swear by the Totallee Ultra Thin, the Spigen Liquid Crystal series remains my favorite clear case and thin case series. That said, the blend of pattern and protection on the i-Blason Cosmo Lite make me wanna call over the bartender and order another round. If you need more suggestions before you make your purchase, we've got more of our favorite cases rounded up for you to peruse!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.