Not everyone wants a tank of a case like the ArmadilloTek Vanguard, but if you're going to spend $1,000 on a Samsung Galaxy S10+, you need at least some kind of case on it. Slim cases can offer some drop protection as well as grip and a guard against everyday scuffs, scrapes, and smudges. These are the slim cases we love hte most.

Thin cases are the ones I most often use, and while my coworkers here at AC swear by the Totallee Ultra Thin, the Spigen Liquid Crystal series remains my favorite clear case and thin case series. That said, the blend of pattern and protection on the i-Blason Cosmo Lite make me wanna call over the bartender and order another round. If you need more suggestions before you make your purchase, we've got more of our favorite cases rounded up for you to peruse!

