One of the best and easiest ways to expand the storage on a Chromebook is by using an SD card. According to Acer, the Chromebook R 11 officially supports SD cards with capacity up to 64GB — but users have reported no issues using cards up to 128GB, so we've included some microSD options on our list that work just as well as a permanent storage solution with the included SD card adapter.

Going with a standard SD card for your Chromebook R 11 makes sense because it will typically sit flush when installed, so you can pop it in and just enjoy the extra storage. A microSD card is more versatile than other storage solutions— you can use it in your Chromebook as needed, but it can also be used in a pinch to expand your phone's memory, or used as onboard storage for many popular makes of drones. For standard SD cards, we'd recommend the Kingston Canvas Go! and for microSD, the SanDisk Extreme is a great option at just $27.

