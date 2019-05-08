The Pixel 3a XL's screen doesn't have a big, controversial notch like the Pixel 3 XL, but that front glass needs protecting all the same! The Pixel 3a XL has slightly different port configuration, so Pixel 3 XL protectors will not fit well, so grab a protector that does. Most of the screen protector offerings right now are tempered glass for superior impact protection, but some film protectors are still out there if you prefer them.

Protect your pixels

A broken screen turns a new phone into a new paperweight, so please do us all a favor and cover your glass before you break it. Gravity is unforgiving, and so are phone repair prices. We'll be updating this guide with more options as they become available, but the InvisibleShield Glass Elite is the screen protector Google includes with its official accessories, and that's because your latest and greatest phone deserves the latest and greatest in screen protection.

If you want to protect your phone and protect your wallet, consider the SuperShieldz 3-Pack, which gives you spares if you're prone to dropping your phone — or if you're just really bad at applying screen protectors like me.

