The Pixel 3a XL's screen doesn't have a big, controversial notch like the Pixel 3 XL, but that front glass needs protecting all the same! The Pixel 3a XL has slightly different port configuration, so Pixel 3 XL protectors will not fit well, so grab a protector that does. Most of the screen protector offerings right now are tempered glass for superior impact protection, but some film protectors are still out there if you prefer them.
Premium protection for your display: InvisibleShield Elite GlassStaff pick
The latest and greatest from InvisibleSheild is purportedly four times stronger than traditional tempered glass screen protectors for a truly durable product. It spreads out fingerprints to make them invisible, so you won't need to constantly wipe down your screen the way I do.
Look original: ESR Tempered Glass (2-Pack)
With the ESR protector, you get black matte around the top, bottom, and sides, which can provide a cleaner overall look and help give your PIxel 3a XL the appearance that it's not wearing a screen protector at all. Just be careful: you'll need to be perfectly align the protector or risk blocking part of the screen.
Rounded corners: Supershieldz Tempered Glass (3-Pack)
This multi-pack gives you a couple of chances to get it right if you're prone to misaligning your glass — or just prone to dropping your phone on its face — with 9H hardness, oleophobic coating against fingerprints, and beveled edges to help the glass blend in and stay down.
Case friendly: LK Tempered Glass (3-Pack)
LK's glass is a tiny bit smaller than the Pixel 3a XL's front glass so that you don't have to worry about it rubbing or peeling up once you put on that swanky case you just adore. This trio of screen protectors also has rounded corners to help it feel smooth in the hand.
Protect the whole pack: Supershieldz Film Screen Protector (6-Pack)
Do you go through screen protectors like nobody's business? Are you buying a Pixel 3a XL for everyone in the house? This is the multi-pack for you. Supershieldz 6-pack should keep you covered for a while, even if your casehopping leaves the corners peeling up all the time
Protect your pixels
A broken screen turns a new phone into a new paperweight, so please do us all a favor and cover your glass before you break it. Gravity is unforgiving, and so are phone repair prices. We'll be updating this guide with more options as they become available, but the InvisibleShield Glass Elite is the screen protector Google includes with its official accessories, and that's because your latest and greatest phone deserves the latest and greatest in screen protection.
If you want to protect your phone and protect your wallet, consider the SuperShieldz 3-Pack, which gives you spares if you're prone to dropping your phone — or if you're just really bad at applying screen protectors like me.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.