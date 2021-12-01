Best Screen Protectors for Moto G6 in 2022

The Moto G6 is one of the best budget phones around, but just because it costs less to buy doesn't mean you shouldn't protect your investment. For just a few bucks, you can get a set — not just one, a set — of tempered glass screen protectors to protect that Moto G6 display from anything that life throws at it.

Trusted brand Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-pack) $7 at Amazon Supershieldz is one of the most popular makers of screen protectors, and this bundle gives you two high-quality protectors. Smart protection IQ Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack) $8 at Amazon Want even more bang for your buck? IQ Shield allows you to get three tempered glass protectors for a great price to ensure maximum safety for your G6. Simple and clean Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack) $6 at Amazon When you buy a Mr. Shield screen protector, you also get a handy installation kit that makes applying the protector easy as pie. It's really great! Grab life by the horns TopACE Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-pack) $9 at Amazon You get maximum durability with a TopACE protector. It's case-friendly, easy to apply, and has little "horns" around the earpiece cutout. For the whole family SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector (4-pack) $8 at Amazon Need a lot of protectors? Pick up this 4-pack from SPARIN. The amount of money you're paying for four individual protectors makes this an outstanding deal. Easy installation LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector $8 at Amazon You only get one protector from LK, but it's made to last through anything. Applying it is simple, it's extremely durable, and is easy on the wallet.

If we had to choose

It's important to protect your Moto G6's screen since it's the heart and soul of your phone. If you ding it up and scratch it, then you're going to have to look at that every few minutes every day until you upgrade.

No one wants that. If you're looking for a reliable protector, check out the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-pack). The protectors are built well, withstand just about anything, and getting two protectors for the price of one is a great bargain.

Should you find yourself needing more than two protectors, we also recommend checking out the Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack) and SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector (4-pack). These packs are even better values and great choices if you need multiple screen protectors for an entire family of Moto G6 owners!