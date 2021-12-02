Best Screen Protectors for the Galaxy Note 8 in 2022
Finding the best Galaxy Note 8 screen protectors can be tricky, thanks to its curved screen. We generally recommend a tempered glass option, but for the Note 8, many of our favorites use a flexible TPU film that's much more difficult to install but offers edge-to-edge protection and some self-repairing properties. These Note 8 screen protectors are your best options for both.
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Note 8
For those looking for edge to edge protection without a difficult installation, amFilm has a tempered glass solution that uses slightly curved slabs to achieve the perfect fit for the Note 8.
BodyGuardz Pure Arc Tempered Glass Screen Protector
This pick comes from the AC forums. It's backed by a lifetime replacement guarantee and is a great option if you're on the fence about tempered protectors.
Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector for the Galaxy Note 8 (2-pack)
This is a wet install, which means it takes a bit longer to install as you need to wait for everything to dry properly. You get two screen protectors for the price of one, each of which will stay strong against scratches.
LK Flexible TPU Screen Protectors (3-pack)
LK offers the best value with a 3-pack of screen protectors made of TPU and PET materials. These, too, require a wet install, but they're case compatible.
IQShield LiQuidSkin Full Coverage Screen Protector
This is a flexible film screen protector that only leaves a fraction of a millimeter gap around the edge of the screen. It also requires a wet install.
Plenty of great options to choose from
The best Galaxy Note 8 screen protectors will protect your expensive phone from tumbles. We'd recommend the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector first and foremost because it doesn't require a tricky wet install but still covers the entire curved screen from end to end. It also has a 9H surface hardness that will withstand the worst of falls, while also being thin enough that the touchscreen will remain comfortable to use.
If you don't mind a wet install, the LK Flexible TPU Screen Protector is also a great choice because it's not only affordable but also comes with a lifetime warranty. Best of all, you get three screen protectors for under ten bucks, making it a fantastic deal.
Whichever screen protector you pick, make sure to pair it with one of the best Galaxy Note 8 cases, giving your phone total fall protection from all angles.
