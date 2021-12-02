Best Screen Protectors for the Galaxy Note 8 in 2022

Finding the best Galaxy Note 8 screen protectors can be tricky, thanks to its curved screen. We generally recommend a tempered glass option, but for the Note 8, many of our favorites use a flexible TPU film that's much more difficult to install but offers edge-to-edge protection and some self-repairing properties. These Note 8 screen protectors are your best options for both.

All-around fit amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Note 8 $10 at Amazon For those looking for edge to edge protection without a difficult installation, amFilm has a tempered glass solution that uses slightly curved slabs to achieve the perfect fit for the Note 8. From the forums BodyGuardz Pure Arc Tempered Glass Screen Protector $9 at Amazon This pick comes from the AC forums. It's backed by a lifetime replacement guarantee and is a great option if you're on the fence about tempered protectors. Best wet install Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector for the Galaxy Note 8 (2-pack) $9 at Amazon This is a wet install, which means it takes a bit longer to install as you need to wait for everything to dry properly. You get two screen protectors for the price of one, each of which will stay strong against scratches. Multipack value LK Flexible TPU Screen Protectors (3-pack) $9 at Amazon LK offers the best value with a 3-pack of screen protectors made of TPU and PET materials. These, too, require a wet install, but they're case compatible. Best coverage IQShield LiQuidSkin Full Coverage Screen Protector $8 at Amazon This is a flexible film screen protector that only leaves a fraction of a millimeter gap around the edge of the screen. It also requires a wet install. Clear film ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector $9 at Amazon Another wet install, this ArmorSuit protector is designed to self-heal scratches and resist yellowing. Thin and tough, it'll protect without altering the touch sensitivity.

Plenty of great options to choose from

The best Galaxy Note 8 screen protectors will protect your expensive phone from tumbles. We'd recommend the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector first and foremost because it doesn't require a tricky wet install but still covers the entire curved screen from end to end. It also has a 9H surface hardness that will withstand the worst of falls, while also being thin enough that the touchscreen will remain comfortable to use.

If you don't mind a wet install, the LK Flexible TPU Screen Protector is also a great choice because it's not only affordable but also comes with a lifetime warranty. Best of all, you get three screen protectors for under ten bucks, making it a fantastic deal.

Whichever screen protector you pick, make sure to pair it with one of the best Galaxy Note 8 cases, giving your phone total fall protection from all angles.