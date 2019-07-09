Best Samsung Monitors Android Central 2019
Samsung has long been a leader in the display space, and its wide range of desktop PC monitors are admittedly impressive. Whether you want something high-end, something with a curve, or just a standard monitor that doesn't cost a lot, we've rounded up the best of the best right here.
- Gorgeous 4K LED: Samsung UE570
- Budget with a curve: Samsung CF396
- Seriously wide picture: Samsung CHG90
- 32-inch 4K curve: Samsung U32R590
- Curved for gaming: Samsung CFG73
- 32-inch WQHD: Samsung SD850
Gorgeous 4K LED: Samsung UE570Editor's choice
This 28-inch LED monitor has a TN panel and 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, ultimately delivering a stunning, smooth picture. Its sleek design should fit in well on any desk, and if you're a gamer, AMD FreeSync compatibility and a 1ms response time will make your games buttery smooth. Connect with either HDMI or DisplayPort.
Budget with a curve: Samsung CF396Staff value pick
Considering the budget price, you're getting a lot of curved monitor here. The 23.5-inch screen has a VA panel, FHD resolution, and LED backlight, all contained in a slim chassis with forked stand. AMD FreeSync compatibility, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time equate to a great gaming experience, but it's equally useful for general work. Connect with HDMI or D-Sub.
Seriously wide picture: Samsung CHG90
This 43-inch ultrawide monitor from Samsung has a 32:10 aspect ratio and 3840x1200 resolution, which is ideal for serious multitasking considering it's basically two monitors in one. It has a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, it's curved for more comfortable viewing, and VA panel is supported on an adjustable forked stand. Connect with USB-C, DisplayPort, or HDMI, and enjoy built-in speakers.
32-inch 4K curve: Samsung U32R590
A 32-inch 4K monitor can be overwhelming, which is why Samsung added a curve for easier viewing. The display has a 4ms response time, more than a billion colors, and almost no bezel for an altogether impressive picture, and it's all held in an attractive chassis with a fabric-textured finish and HDMI input. If you like a big display, this is a great choice.
Curved for gaming: Samsung CFG73
The CFG73 is a 27-inch curved QLED monitor with VA panel, 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and FHD resolution. It has superb sRGB color reproduction to make your games look as good as possible, and the stand can be rotated, tilted, swiveled, and pivoted to get the ideal setup on your desk. AMD FreeSync tech is included, and you can connect with HDMI or DisplayPort. If you're a gamer, this should be on your shortlist.
32-inch WQHD: Samsung SD850
If you'd like to eschew the curve and still get a quality 32-inch LED monitor, the SD850 should fit the bill. It has a WQHD resolution, 5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, and perfect sRGB color reproduction for a satisfying picture, and you can adjust its compact stand for tilt, height, swivel, and pivot. Connect with HDMI, DisplayPort, or DVI.
If we're making some suggestions
There are plenty of monitors on offer from Samsung, and attempting to find the perfect option for you can be tough. If we're making a suggestion that will fit the needs of most people, we can't help but go with the 28-inch Samsung UE570. It has a very attractive price considering it has a 4K resolution, superb color, and 1ms response time, plus its AMD FreeSync compatibility makes it a strong gaming option for anyone with an AMD graphics card. As long as you don't mind a flat display without a curve, this should make an excellent pick for a lot of people.
If you're on a tight budget and prefer something with a curve, we also love the 23.5-inch Samsung CF396. It's about half the price of our top pick, yet it brings AMD FreeSync compatibility, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time, all contained in a sleek chassis with a forked stand. It's also wall-mountable if you'd like to keep your desk free and clear.
