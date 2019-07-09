Best Samsung Monitors Android Central 2019

Samsung has long been a leader in the display space, and its wide range of desktop PC monitors are admittedly impressive. Whether you want something high-end, something with a curve, or just a standard monitor that doesn't cost a lot, we've rounded up the best of the best right here.

If we're making some suggestions

There are plenty of monitors on offer from Samsung, and attempting to find the perfect option for you can be tough. If we're making a suggestion that will fit the needs of most people, we can't help but go with the 28-inch Samsung UE570. It has a very attractive price considering it has a 4K resolution, superb color, and 1ms response time, plus its AMD FreeSync compatibility makes it a strong gaming option for anyone with an AMD graphics card. As long as you don't mind a flat display without a curve, this should make an excellent pick for a lot of people.

If you're on a tight budget and prefer something with a curve, we also love the 23.5-inch Samsung CF396. It's about half the price of our top pick, yet it brings AMD FreeSync compatibility, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time, all contained in a sleek chassis with a forked stand. It's also wall-mountable if you'd like to keep your desk free and clear.

