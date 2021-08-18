Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 wireless chargers Android Central 2021
Your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features some of the latest smartphone technologies, so it's no wonder you want to enjoy the newer and higher-tech wireless charging pads rather than fuss around with USB cables. Galaxy Z Fold 3's size makes it a unique challenge to charge, though, as it won't fit well on many of our favorite chargers when it's in the unfolded position. With that in mind, we've picked out the best wireless chargers to suit the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its various postures.
- Spacious charging: Samsung Wireless Charger Trio Pad
- Double up: Moshi Sette Q 15W Dual Pad
- The showcase: Anker PowerWave II Stand
- Keep it simple: Anker PowerWave Alloy
- For the family: Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat
- For the road: Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery
Spacious charging: Samsung Wireless Charger Trio PadStaff Pick
Your Galaxy Z Fold 3 is flexible, so your wireless charging pad should be, too. The Samsung Wireless Charger Trio Pad offers a bunch of flexibility for how much you charge and where you set it. Plus, it comes with its own power adapter.
Double up: Moshi Sette Q 15W Dual Pad
The Moshi Sette Q is a stylish pad that provides room for your Galaxy Z Fold, whether it's open or closed. With dual charging at up to 15W, you can max out the Fold 3's 10W wireless charging and still support a second phone, plus it includes a charging brick.
The showcase: Anker PowerWave II Stand
The Anker PowerWave II Stand will be best if you want to have your Galaxy Z Fold 3 close and upright. It'll max out the phone's 10W wireless charging and includes its own adapter. However, with your phone open and rotated 90 degrees, it should still work.
Keep it simple: Anker PowerWave Alloy
If you just want an affordable option to handle charging and don't plan to use your Galaxy Z Fold 3 while it's docked, the Anker PowerWave Alloy is a sleek pick you can use with your own charging brick.
For the family: Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat
Mophie's 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat has four wireless charging coils, so you can charge your Galaxy Z Fold 3 open or closed and still have room for your partner's electronics, though the watch stand is made for Apple Watch. The kit includes the wall adapter you need to power everything.
For the road: Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery
You can take wireless charging with you using this portable, 10,000mAh battery bank. It supports a max Qi charging rate of 7.5W, though it can also output at 25W over USB-C. And, you can charge it with your phone's power adapter.
Picking the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 wireless charging pad
Your Galaxy Z Fold 3 can make do on the most basic wireless chargers, like the Anker PowerWave Alloy, only if you're willing to charge it while it's folded. In the closed position, it's basically the same shape as a normal smartphone to sit on the smaller chargers designed for those phones.
But, if you want the freedom to set your phone down for a charge while it's in its open position, you'll need a bigger charging pad like our staff pick, the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio Pad. Otherwise, your phone will likely rock about and tilt up. Likewise, if your phone's back isn't flat against the charging pad, it's probably not going to charge at all.
Fortunately, there are plenty of larger charging pads that support multiple devices. This gives you the option to toss your phone onto them open and still get a charge or close it up and charge a second, third, or even fourth device alongside your phone. Just note: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 only supports wireless charging at up to 10W speeds, even if a charger supports Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 profile, so your phone won't benefit from the extra speeds coming from 15W+ wireless chargers.
