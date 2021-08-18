Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 wireless chargers Android Central 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a slick little number, but its compact size and new unique form don't have room for a big battery. That means you'll likely find yourself charging it up more frequently, so that's all the more reason to opt for the convenience of wireless charging. We've rounded up a variety of wireless chargers that best serve the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with respect to its size, multiple folded positions, and the position of its wireless charging coil.

Charging +1 : Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Staff Pick If you're getting more Samsung gear than the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you'll want the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo to keep both devices topped up wirelessly. It includes its own power adapter and will neatly fit your phone in its closed or half-open positions. $50 at Amazon Stealthy combo : Azurezone 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Station The Azurezone 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Station keeps it compact, just like your Flip 3. It has a stand for your phone, a holder for your watch, and a pad for your buds. You'll need to supply your own QC 3.0 power adapter, though. $38 at Amazon Upright charging : Anker PowerWave II Stand Open or closed, your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will get topped up just fine with the Anker PowerWave II stand. The stand's lower charging coil should line up nicely with your phone's, delivering the 10W charge the phone accepts. Plus, the stand includes its own power adapter. $38 at Amazon On-the-go juice : Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini The Zagg Snap+ Juice Pack Mini can attach using a ring of magnets to give the Galaxy Z Flip 3 an extra 5,000mAh of battery on the go. The small size and wireless charging make it conveniently portable, though you'll need your own AC adapter. $50 at Amazon Simple, chic : Belkin Boost Charge 15W The Belkin Boost Charger 15W keeps it tight. This compact pad will hold your Galaxy Z Flip 3 in place and keep it juiced up. The grips around the edge of the pad can hold your phone while it's half-open without it sliding off. And an AC adapter is included. $40 at Amazon Affordability : Yootech 15W Fast Wireless Charging Pad If you want to keep it simple and affordable, the Yootech 15W Fast Wireless Charging Pad is just that, and it can support the max wireless charging speeds of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. You'll just need your own power adapter. $10 at Amazon

Getting the best wireless charger for the Galaxy Z Flip 3

It's important to note that simply buying the most powerful, most expensive wireless charging pad won't necessarily mean you're getting the best option for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Though wireless charging technology has advanced, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 doesn't take advantage of the most advanced tech. In fact, it can only support a top speed of 10W while wireless charging. Wired charging can go up to 15W, so either way, you're not getting the stunningly fast charging speeds some phones are now offering.

Though the phone tops out at 10W charging, even if you use a 15W charger with Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 profile, you don't have to shy away from 15W wireless chargers like the Anker PowerWave II, as they'll still support the lower 10W speeds with the added benefit of working with other phones.

You should also pay attention to any charging bricks included, something premium chargers like our top pick, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, will often come with. For a wireless charging pad to output power at a certain wattage, it needs to have even more power coming in. Most pads that include their own power bricks will deliver the max speeds they advertise for at least one device. Still, pads that require a separate power brick (and, by extension, a separate purchase) will generally indicate what you need to get the fastest speeds.