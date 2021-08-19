Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protectors Android Central 2021

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has some really great improvements over the 2020 model. It's definitely an exciting device, from the larger external display to the new material protecting the internal display. Unfortunately, while Samsung included water resistance with the phone, it doesn't mean that it's more durable. Though you can't remove the factory-installed screen protector on the inner display, you can still use a third-party screen protector for extra protection. These are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protectors you can get for your new flip phone.

Leading the charge : Whitestone Dome Silk for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protector Whitestone is pushing the limits with its ultra-thin glass screen protectors. Instead of a plastic film, this screen protector lets you enjoy the enhanced clarity and feel of glass. Luckily, it also keeps your Galaxy Z Flip 3's screen looking as clean as the day you unboxed it. $60 at Amazon Fully covered : Orzero Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protector - 3 pack Orzero's three-pack of protectors for the inside, outside, and even the hinge of your Galaxy Z Flip 3 are made with ultra-thin material for that barely-there feel. There's also a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to reduce smudges and fingerprints so your phone stays cleaner. $13 at Amazon The power to heal : YWXTW Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protector - 6 pack This crystal clear protection film for your Galaxy Z Flip 3 is made from a self-healing material to ensure that any dings that your phone may get will disappear to give you back a pristine look your phone deserves. With six sets in the box, you'll have plenty of backups should something happen during the install. $13 at Amazon All-around protection : Ermorgen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protector - 2 pack If you want complete protection for all of your Galaxy Z Flip 3's surfaces without using a case, then this set from Ermogren is the way to go. You get two sets of protective film covering the inner and outer screens, the back panel of glass, and the hinge. $13 at Amazon Smudge and scratches begone : Whitestone Dome Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protector While Whitestone is known for its glass screen protectors, it's also innovative in the protective film category. It has a layer for the inside and outside of your Galaxy Z Flip 3 made from an EPU material, which not only protects from scratches but also makes it significantly more resistant to smudges and fingerprints. $10 at Amazon Save the camera : Orzero Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Camera Lens Protector - 3 pack If you are good with the pre-installed PET screen protector from Samsung but want to keep your main camera in tip-top shape, this tempered glass camera lens protector from Orzero is perfect for you. The glass ensures that your photos stay crystal clear and keep your lens from being damaged by any drops. $7 at Amazon

Keep that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen clean

Foldables are getting better with each generation, but as we all know, glass is still fragile. Since the outside and inside of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is all glass, getting an extra layer of protection to keep it free from damage is a great idea. Even if you decide to pick up one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases for your phone, you may still want to add some protection to the inside with something like the Whitestone Dome Silk.

If you want to show off the gorgeous color you picked for your Galaxy Z Flip 3 and go case-free, you can put on a protective film like the one from Orzero and save your phone from some scratches at the same time.