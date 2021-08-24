Another option to consider for the larger Galaxy Watch 4 variant is this eight-pack of wet-install screen protectors from RinoGear. This is an ideal option for highly active individuals. The company uses a flexible "smart skin" film material that perfectly covers curves. Some other desirable features include crystal clear clarity and 100% touchscreen functionality.

For coverage that protects your display as well as the case, check out this option from araree NUKIN. The ultra-slim design is made of lightweight polycarbonate that will protect both the display and the corners from scratches and other damage. Best of all? You won't have to mess with any sticky residue or a complicated installation process.

These soft TPU film screen protectors from Panawabi are specifically made for the 44mm variant. They're made using innovative fusion technology that leads to precise coverage and a clear viewing experience. You'll also appreciate that these are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors for reducing dust, oil, and fingerprint smudges.

If you've got a small wrist, you may prefer the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. If so, this three-pack of screen protectors from Orzero fits the bill. They're made of thin yet durable tempered glass, so it'll always feel like you're touching the original screen. You'll be protected from accidental scuffs, drops, and scratches. The company offers lifetime replacements, too!

Those who bought the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will appreciate this eight-pack of wet-install screen protectors from Spectre Shield. Share with family and friends or keep some as backups. The flawless design uses laser-cut precision for a perfect fit and the high-definition transparency film ensures your display remains sharp and vibrant.

Perhaps you're worried about your display as well as the rest of the watch case. This hybrid screen protector from Spigen offers unmatched coverage with a shock-absorbent bumper case around the edges and a clear screen cover for the display. What's more, this product is fully compatible with the key sensors on the watch and has a precise design with button cut-outs.

Nobody likes a screen protector that leaves their display full of pesky bubbles. That'll never be a problem you face with this four-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from Suoman. Aside from a bubble-free installation, you also get superior transparency for a crisp and clear viewing experience. It's tough but only .25mm thick, so you'll hardly notice it at all.

When you're looking for all-around protection, you'll want to consider this three-pack from Supershieldz. All the features you seek in a screen protector are present. You'll enjoy high-quality tempered glass for maximum scratch protection, high-definition clarity, and hydrophobic as well as oleophobic coating to reduce sweat and fingerprints.

Finding the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protector for your device will depend on a few important factors. First, make sure you're selecting a product that matches your case size (40mm or 44mm). Next, decide what type of screen protector you want. Common options include tempered glass for the screen and protective cases for full coverage. We've put together a few of our favorites to help you choose.

Considering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy, you want to take excellent care of it. No matter how you plan to use your wearable, you'll do plenty of interacting with the AMOLED display. Therefore, it's a good idea to invest in a screen protector. Fortunately, there are plenty of solid options out there.

We have to recommend the three-Pack of Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protectors as the best overall pick. You'll have all the features you need for maximum protection, including a residue-free material that protects again scratches. The tempered glass is highly durable and offers optimal clarity for the original touchscreen experience. Additionally, the hydrophobic and oleophobic coating helps reduce sweat marks and fingerprints. With all of these perks, you can see why it's one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors.

If you want the best of both worlds with a product that protects the display and the rest of the watch case, you'll love the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Screen Protector. Rather than only protecting the vulnerable display, this product also offers a shock-absorbent bumper case that will also protect the edges. You'll still be able to access the side buttons and use all of the key health sensors.

Regardless of what type of coverage you're seeking for your device, these are just a few of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors out there. The watch is currently available for pre-order and will be officially released on Aug. 27.