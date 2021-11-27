Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases Android Central 2021

One of the best Android tablets deserves only the best Galaxy Tab S7+ cases. The model has the ability to act as a normal tablet or as a full-fledged computer with multi-window app support when you need to get things done. Whether you want a folio, a keyboard cover, or just something to guard the back against scratches, these are the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases to buy right now.

The best Galaxy Tab S7+ cases prop up your experience

If you want the classic folio experience, it's hard to go wrong with the Neepanda Slim Tri-Fold, which is excellently priced and has several color options available. This folio might be a little less flexible with its angles, but it's thinner, which I think more than makes up for the tradeoff. On the other hand, if you need a more adjustable folio, you'll be happier with the Infiland Multi-Angle, which also has the benefit of completely covering the S Pen slot when closed with that magnetic flap.

If you're looking for a case that's more rough-and-tumble — which is perfectly reasonable with a tablet this large — my money's on the Spigen Tough Armor, which features a sturdy kickstand while still keeping things relatively slim. The cutouts around the ports and the camera are expertly done with ample padding, so connecting cables and adapters won't be an issue. They're also not too wide to leave your tablet exposed.

Once you've selected the right case, don't forget to grab a screen protector for your Galaxy Tab S7+ as well so that you ensure not only that the body is protected but that the screen is free from cracks, smudges, fingerprints, dust, and debris.