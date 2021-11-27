Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases Android Central 2021
One of the best Android tablets deserves only the best Galaxy Tab S7+ cases. The model has the ability to act as a normal tablet or as a full-fledged computer with multi-window app support when you need to get things done. Whether you want a folio, a keyboard cover, or just something to guard the back against scratches, these are the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases to buy right now.
- Ruggedly handsome: Spigen Tough Armor Pro Tab S7+
- Value pick: Neepanda Slim Tri-Fold Smart Case
- Laptop experience: Samsung Book Cover Keyboard
- Bookishly beautiful: Infiland Multi-Angle Business Folio
- For on-the-go pros: ProCase Folio Case with S Pen Holder
- Triple threat: Poetic Explorer for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Tablet Case
- Easy grip: Poetic TurtleSkin
- Strapped in: BRAECN Heavy Duty
- Over the shoulder: ZenRich Case with S Pen Holder
Ruggedly handsome: Spigen Tough Armor Pro Tab S7+
Spigen is a brand we have trusted with our Samsung phones for the better part of a decade. For a tablet as big and heavy as the Tab S7+, you're going to want something durable and long-lasting. This option's kickstand is also nice and wide.
Value pick: Neepanda Slim Tri-Fold Smart Case
Want the classic folio-style for the S7+ without breaking the bank? Neepanda has you covered with this tri-fold case that lets you prop up your S7+. It also keeps the S Pen stowed securely on the back so it can stay topped up, just another reason why it's considered one of the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases on this list.
Laptop experience: Samsung Book Cover Keyboard
This official cover comes with a built-in keyboard and trackpad so you can turn your Tab S7+ into a laptop with DeX mode. It uses pogo pins to connect, so you'll never have to worry about spotty Bluetooth or dead batteries.
Bookishly beautiful: Infiland Multi-Angle Business Folio
This folio feels like a more traditional notebook folio than a tablet folio. It comes with a pocket across the back to stow documents or a charging cable for easy access. I especially like that the flap on the folio covers the S Pen slot.
For on-the-go pros: ProCase Folio Case with S Pen Holder
On-the-go business professionals and students will love that this folio comes with a dedicated slot for holding the S Pen, along with a fold-back design, so it doubles as a stand. Available in three colors, the ABS back ensures it's slim while also offering a good layer of protection.
Triple threat: Poetic Explorer for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Tablet Case
This stylish folio has a slot on the front and for storing the S Pen so that you can keep it stored more securely upfront. Your expensive goods are kept safe underneath three layers of protective materials within this honeycomb-textured Poetic Explorer case.
Easy grip: Poetic TurtleSkin
Poetic's rugged silicone case uses its thicker form and rounded edges to make it easier for smaller hands to grasp while allowing for channels that help disperse heat and better direct sound from the speakers.
Strapped in: BRAECN Heavy Duty
This cover lets you hold it or prop it up in several ways: there's a kickstand on the back, an integrated hand strap for holding it in your palm for prolonged periods, and there are anchor points on the corners for using a neck strap or lanyard.
Over the shoulder: ZenRich Case with S Pen Holder
This case takes things a step further for field workers and others working outdoors or constantly on the go with the inclusion of a shoulder strap so you can wear the tablet over your shoulder. There's also a built-in S Pen holder, hand strap on the back, and kickstand. Grab a color to suit your personal style, too.
The best Galaxy Tab S7+ cases prop up your experience
If you want the classic folio experience, it's hard to go wrong with the Neepanda Slim Tri-Fold, which is excellently priced and has several color options available. This folio might be a little less flexible with its angles, but it's thinner, which I think more than makes up for the tradeoff. On the other hand, if you need a more adjustable folio, you'll be happier with the Infiland Multi-Angle, which also has the benefit of completely covering the S Pen slot when closed with that magnetic flap.
If you're looking for a case that's more rough-and-tumble — which is perfectly reasonable with a tablet this large — my money's on the Spigen Tough Armor, which features a sturdy kickstand while still keeping things relatively slim. The cutouts around the ports and the camera are expertly done with ample padding, so connecting cables and adapters won't be an issue. They're also not too wide to leave your tablet exposed.
Once you've selected the right case, don't forget to grab a screen protector for your Galaxy Tab S7+ as well so that you ensure not only that the body is protected but that the screen is free from cracks, smudges, fingerprints, dust, and debris.
