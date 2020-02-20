Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

The Galaxy S20 comes with its own plastic screen protector, but it's not of great quality. If you want the best possible experience, you'll want a better quality screen protector that also works with the ultrasonic screen protector. It's still early days, though, so stay tuned for lots of new additions in the weeks and months ahead.

Film screen protectors will serve you best

As we learned last year with the Galaxy S10, tempered glass screen protectors have a nasty habit of interfering with Samsung's ultrasonic fingerprint sensors so you'll want to keep that in mind. We've included a mix of both tempered glass and TPU film options, but if that in-display fingerprint sensor is a key feature for you, you're best to stick with the flexible film screen protectors.

For early adopters, our top recommendation is the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield. The wet install process leaves more changes for fixing any mistake or mis-alignment during installation, and the self-healing film should buff out small scratches and fingernail dents so you don't have to replace it as often.

For tempered glass, I'll recommend the Whitestone Dome Glass because its UV-curing system makes it less prone to problems with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

