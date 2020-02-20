Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
The Galaxy S20 comes with its own plastic screen protector, but it's not of great quality. If you want the best possible experience, you'll want a better quality screen protector that also works with the ultrasonic screen protector. It's still early days, though, so stay tuned for lots of new additions in the weeks and months ahead.
- American-made: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield
- The gold standard: Whitestone Dome Glass (2-Pack)
- Name brand protection: InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+
- Case-friendly: Caseology Film (2-Pack)
- Flexible film: UniqueMe TPU Film Screen Protectors (3-Pack)
- Case-friendly tempered glass: AsBellt Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Curved to match your screen: Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Premium tempered glass: AOLANDER Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Practice makes perfect: ESR TPU Screen Protector (3-pack)
American-made: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield
This oleophobic film protector comes in compact roll and uses a wet application to avoid bubbles and misalignments. ArmorSuit is also one of the few screen protectors made in the USA, if you prefer to buy domestic.
The gold standard: Whitestone Dome Glass (2-Pack)
Glass screen protectors can be more finicky with the Galaxy S20 because of the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but the UV curing system Whitestone uses is one we know works. It's expensive, to be sure, but it also holds really well to the phone and lasts a long time.
Name brand protection: InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+
InvisibleShield is very proud of its work, but the beyond the scratch and shatter resistance, there's another important reason to consider the Ultra Clear+ There's an anti-microbial treatment built-in, helping keep your phone from getting you sick from the germs that hide on our phones.
Case-friendly: Caseology Film (2-Pack)
Caseology is better known for its cases, but it also makes some perfectly good screen protectors, and when you buy screen protectors from a casemaker, you can be sure that they won't interfere or peel up when used with most light and medium cases.
Flexible film: UniqueMe TPU Film Screen Protectors (3-Pack)
These film screen protectors from UniqueMe aren't as rugged as tempered glass variants, but they offer a great value. They'll also keep your S20 display safe from scuffs and scratches without interfering with the in-display fingerprint sensor like we've seen with previous Samsung phones.
Case-friendly tempered glass: AsBellt Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Our first tempered glass option comes from AsBellt and claims to offer maximum protection for the flat portion of the S20 display. That means it's compatible with cases, but it also might look a bit awkward without a case. This product is also backed by a lifetime replacement or refund warranty.
Curved to match your screen: Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Olixar's tempered glass screen protector includes curved edges designed to provide edge-to-edge protection for the Galaxy S20 display. Installation is straight-forward thanks to the black border, although it looks like Olixar brought back the circle around the fingerprint sensor, so consider yourself warned.
Premium tempered glass: AOLANDER Tempered Glass Screen Protector
This tempered glass screen protector includes a thin black border and an alignment guide that will help you with lining up during installation. You only get one but the price is right and it's backed by a lifetime replacement warranty in case anything goes wrong including normal wear and tear.
Practice makes perfect: ESR TPU Screen Protector (3-pack)
This flexible film screen protector is designed to protect the curved edges of the S20's display. Technically this is a two-pack with an extra screen protector to practice with. Of course, if you install it perfect on the first try then you've got two spares which is nice.
Film screen protectors will serve you best
As we learned last year with the Galaxy S10, tempered glass screen protectors have a nasty habit of interfering with Samsung's ultrasonic fingerprint sensors so you'll want to keep that in mind. We've included a mix of both tempered glass and TPU film options, but if that in-display fingerprint sensor is a key feature for you, you're best to stick with the flexible film screen protectors.
For early adopters, our top recommendation is the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield. The wet install process leaves more changes for fixing any mistake or mis-alignment during installation, and the self-healing film should buff out small scratches and fingernail dents so you don't have to replace it as often.
For tempered glass, I'll recommend the Whitestone Dome Glass because its UV-curing system makes it less prone to problems with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
