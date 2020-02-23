The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is already extremely versatile, but what's wrong with making it even more? Olixar's Wallet Case does this with its faux leather material that is slim and gives you quick access to your ID and credit card. With the magnetic clasp, you won't have to worry about the front flap accidentally opening, and you can easily prop up your Note 10 Lite to watch some movies.

Who doesn't love a case that stands out from the rest? The SunStory Quicksand Glitter case does this by offering great protection with the polycarbonate back cover and TPU bumpers. Plus, the glitter moves around as you use the phone, which will draw some attention and acts a great conversation starter.

The KuGi Soft TPU Case is great due to the fact that it is form-fitted to your Note 10 Lite, making it feel like it's barely there. The textured pattern gives you a better grip on the phone itself, and the raised edges protect your screen and camera from scratches. There are also three different colors to choose from, so you can find a case that fits your style.

Chances are that you will likely want to pick up a screen protector to go along with the case, but you won't have to with the ONOLA Full-body Cover. This case offers raised lips, precise cutouts, and a built-in screen protector full 360-degrees of protection. Plus, the backplate is clear, so the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will still shine without needing to be taken out of the case.

Nobody likes adding a bunch of bulkiness to a device as sleek as the Note 10 Lite. And with Anccer's Ultra-thin cover, you won't have to worry about bulk as this case is only 0.8mm thick. This provides a lightweight way to protect your new phone, and the PC material will provide some extra grip so it doesn't slip.

Slim, lightweight, and anti-slip are just some of the more essential "features" you'll want from a case and Spigen's Liquid Crystal does all of those and then some. The TPU case sports reinforced buttons for better responsiveness, along with reinforced corners for more protection. Plus, who doesn't love showing off their new phone and with the Liquid Crystal, you won't need to it out of the case to show off that design.

Sometimes you just want a case that looks halfway decent and protects your new smartphone. The Caseology Vault does this, even though it looks better than other basic options on the market. Caseology also states that the Vault sports military-grade protection, so you won't have to worry if your Note 10 Lite accidentally gets dropped.

There's just something about a case made from genuine leather that feels amazing. The Yogurt Genuine Leather Wallet Cover is hand-stitched and is made from 100% genuine full-grain leather. The wallet sports three card slots, a pocket for some cash, and a clasp to keep the front flap closed when not in use.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a bit different in that it focuses both on protection and showing off your Note 10 Lite. With a TPU bumper and PC back cover, your phone is sure to stay protected from life while reminding you how gorgeous Samsung's design is. You will still get easy access to the S Pen, and there are raised bezels around the display and camera cutout to keep the glass off of flat surfaces.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is an intriguing device. It's nestled between the standard Note 10 and the larger Note 10+, for one, but what makes it so interesting is that instead of offering a flagship or even mid-range processor, Samsung included the same chipset from the S9 line. For a device that's as impressive for the price point, you'll want to keep it protected and here are the best cases for the Note 10 Lite.

A lot of folks may be wondering whether they can get a case for the Note 10 Lite that was made for the Note 10 or the Note 10 Plus. This a common question when there are multiple devices in a line of products, but unfortunately, you won't be able to here.

The Note 10 Lite falls between the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, featuring a 6.7-inch display and slightly different dimensions. Once you look at the back of the Note 10 Lite, you'll immediately see an issue, as this phone sports a camera hump similar to that of the recently-announced S20 lineup, and not the Note 10 line.

What is our favorite case?

It's hard to pass up on our ol' reliable pick of the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for the Note 10 Lite. The TPU bumpers provide added protection while making the phone easier to grip. Plus there are raised bezels to help protect against scratches, but more importantly, the back is clear so you can still show off your new toy.

Those looking for added functionality, or just a fantastically made case, will want to take a longer look at the Yogurt Leather Wallet Cover. This case is handmade from 100% genuine leather, while including card slots and a pocket for your cash. And since this is genuine leather, it will eventually develop a patina that looks almost as amazing as the Note 10 Lite.

