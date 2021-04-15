Best Samsung Galaxy A72 Cases Android Central 2021

There's no doubting that the Samsung Galaxy A72 could end up as one of the best cheap Android phones of the year. The device packs quite a punch, providing a great design in combination with some pretty impressive specs. With a smartphone that's this compelling, you're going to want to pick up one of the best Galaxy A72 cases, so we've rounded up some of our favorites.

Pick the best Galaxy A72 cases

While there are many great options out there, including many that we weren't able to feature here, the best Galaxy A72 case has to be the Caseology Nano Pop. You'll find plenty of added grip so that your new phone stays in your hand and doesn't accidentally fall out while you're fumbling around. Plus, how can you say no to those awesome color options?

If you want something a bit different from the Nano Pop, we would recommend swinging for the fences with the Ringke Onyx or Onyx Design. These cases are slim, grippy, and come in an array of colors and designs. There's even a QuikCatch hole in the bottom corner if you feel so inclined to use a lanyard.