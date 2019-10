Best Roku Streaming Products Android Central 2019

Roku has long been a leader in the streaming media space thanks to its wide range of inexpensive and easy-to-use products. The company has gained a loyal following in part because of its intuitive user interface, but also because it is relatively platform-agnostic. If there is a streaming service that you want, chances are you can find it on Roku. We love using Roku devices and have picked out our favorites for you in a number of categories, although our favorite is the Roku Ultra.

The Roku Ultra is the company's premium streaming set-top box. It offers all the high-end specs you'd expect in such a device, like 4K UHD and HDR, as well as support for Dolby Atmos. It also has some killer usability features that are unique to the Roku brand, such as a Lost Remote Finder on the box. The next time that pesky remote slips between the couch cushions, all you have to do is press a button and it will make a sound to help you locate it. The Roku Ultra also has a built-in headphone jack on the remote and includes premium JBL headphones with the device so that you can listen to your favorite program without disturbing those around you. The device has a built-in Roku assistant to help you navigate the interface and find programming, but you can also use Amazon's Alexa or Google's Assistant if you prefer, although its not hands-free One of the reasons Roku fans are Roku fans is because the company has an open approach to allowing content from all kinds of services onto their devices. Their products are also fairly customizable when compared to the competition, and the Ultra is one of the only streamers we know of that offers expandable storage via a microSD card slot and through a USB port. The newest version of the Ultra also allows you to customize the functionality of two of the buttons on the remote. Flexible indeed! Pros: Cheaper than competing boxes

Built-in headphone jack for "night listening"

Lost remote finder

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons: No HDR10+ or Dolby Vision support

No hands-free smart voice assistant

Best Overall Roku Ultra Jack of all trades The Roku Ultra may be the best value among streaming boxes. It offers high-end performance with extra features that enhance the media-viewing experience. $100 at Roku

Best Value: Roku Streaming Stick+

As with many of these categories, Roku was among the first to bring streaming technology downmarket from fancy, expensive boxes to no-frills streaming sticks. You can certainly find a whole range of streaming sticks on the market today for less money, including our Most Affordable pick at the end of this list, but Roku feels there is room at the high end for a top performing stick. Plus, what you get for the price adds up to a great value. The Streaming Stick+ is a svelte, Juul-looking device that plugs into the HDMI port on the back of your TV and can thus be tucked out of sight. Don't let its small size fool you though. This device can support HD, 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos so you can enjoy all of your favorite content from all of your favorites services at the highest standards. It also has long-range wireless support and comes with Roku's beloved smart remote. However, you won't get some of the features from the Ultra, like the remote finder or the headphone jack, but those omissions justify the lower cost. Pros: Affordable entree into 4k, UHD, HDR streaming

Can be tucked away for distraction-free viewing

Advanced wireless receiver Cons: Doesn't support HDR10+ or Dolby Vision

Doesn't include remote finder or headphone jack

Best Value Roku Streaming Stick+ A premium alternative The Roku Streaming Stick+ offers high-end video and audio content delivery in a small and affordable package. What's not to love? $60 at Amazon

Best Smart TV: TCL 6 Series

We're starting to sound like a broken record here, but Roku was also one of the first to make deals with third-party TV manufacturers to include its Roku OS on smart TVs. Many TV manufacturers did, and still do, ship TVs with their own proprietary smart software, but in general, those efforts have been met with a collective meh. What the market has seemed to respond to over the past few years are the manufacturers that collaborate with the likes of Amazon and Roku to bring more established and refined smart TV operating systems to smart TVs for a more reasonable cost. Roku has partnerships with multiple manufacturers on hundreds of models of Roku Smart TVs, including TCL, Sharp, JVC, Philips, and others. The one that we've had a good experience with, which also happens to be lauded by critics and Amazon reviewers alike, is the TCL 6 Series of Roku smart TVs. The TCL 6 series is available in 55, 65, and 75-inch versions and pricing starts in the $500 range. It features a 4K, UHD LED screen with support for Dolby Vision, and all of the ports and accessories you'd expect, as well as the famous Roku remote. You can use Roku's voice search, or connect Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to the device for added functionality. Pros: Competitive pricing for larger 4K UHD screen

Support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Brushed metal design stands out Cons: Complaints of screen banding

You're basically forced into the Roku interface

Best Smart TV TCL 6 Series All-in-one Roku smart TVs are a great investment because you get quality components with that fan-favorite Roku experience. From $530 at Amazon

Best Multipurpose Device: Roku Smart Soundbar

Roku has felt enough pressure recently from other device manufacturers to begin expanding its ecosystem and product offerings beyond streaming sticks, boxes, and TVs, and into speakers. Last year, it introduced its first speaker product, the Roku TV Wireless Speakers, and this year it added the Roku Wireless Subwoofer and Roku Smart Soundbar to the fold. The Roku Smart Soundbar combines the goodies from Roku's streaming players and turns it up to 11 with amazing sound integration. The Smart Soundbar will also pair with the new Wireless Subwoofer to improve the breadth and depth of the sound quality. While it doesn't currently work with the TV Wireless Speakers, Roku is promising to get these devices working together soon. The Smart Soundbar comes with the Roku remote with voice search capabilities, and Google Assistant integration. It supports 4K, UHD, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision. It can also be used as a regular Bluetooth speaker to stream from one of the many music channels on the Roku or directly from your mobile device. Pros: Two devices in one!

Can act as a stand-alone Bluetooth speaker

Features Google Assistant integration Cons: Not compatible with Alexa

Most expensive Roku streaming device

Best Multipurpose Device Roku Smart Soundbar Roku is expanding This device marks another example of Roku blazing its own streaming path. With the simple user interface fans love, it looks to be an early success. $180 at Roku

Best Streaming Speakers: Roku TV Wireless Speakers

Last year Roku introduced its first set of speakers intended to pair with its smart TVs and streaming devices. The beauty of these speakers is that they promise to deliver great sound at an afforable price point. They are bundled as a stereo pair and are increadibly easy to set up. They come with their own Roku Touch remote so you can adjust the volume and sound settings independent of your viewing experience. They also support Bluetooth streaming, so you can enjoy your favorite audio from any compatible Bluetooth device. The biggest drawback to the Roku TV Wireless Speakers right now is that they cannot be paired with the Roku Smart Soundbar; however, Roku claims this is something they are looking into adding soon. You can pair the TV Wireless Speakers or the Smart Soundbar to Roku's other new audio accessory, the Roku Wireless Subwoofer. With an expanding audio lineup, Roku is setting itself up to be a competitive player in the wider home theater space. Pros: Affordable quality sound

TV remote and speaker remotes included

Easily pairs with Roku streamers Cons: Doesn't pair with new Smart Soundbar

Won't work with other ecosystems

Best Streaming Speakers Roku TV Wireless Speakers Speak to me Roku's new line of TV Wireless Speakers bring quality audio to your viewing experience in an easy to set up package. $150 at Roku

Most Affordable: Roku Express

Roku just updated the entry-level Roku Express streaming stick with a improved design but kept that great starter price under $30. The new design is supposed to help the Express better blend in with the TV that it is attached to, especially since Roku says that the TV's USB ports can power the device without the need to plug into a power outlet. This starter streamer tops out at HD resolution, but that is probably just fine for most people. You still get access to all of the great content available through Roku and other content providers. You can also integrate your Roku Express with Google's Assistant or Amazon's Alexa for additional utility, although you can't control the assistants through the remote with your voice. It's a great device for first-time streamers or for secondary screens. Heck, for that price you could put one of these in any room you have a TV in almost without thinking about it! Pros: Great entry-level price

Updated design helps it hide away

Doesn't need ugly power cord Cons: Maxes out at HD resolution

No voice control on remote